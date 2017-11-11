Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) (10286 Views)

This photo has gone viral.No one knows who the swaggalicious pastor is. There has been a high rate of pastors healing private parts of church members lately. 2 Likes 1 Share

The end is already here..the signs are everywhere..what are u still waiting for? 16 Likes 1 Share

lol. healing Don reach that side .... 1 Like

This looks like a movie. 36 Likes

Perilous pastor



Not sure if it's real though



The pastor look like a comedian 7 Likes



pastor be feeling the warmness pastor be feeling the warmness 4 Likes

Arranged photo. Not funny. 17 Likes 1 Share





Doctufos: Parables of Otem 6:23



23. Therefore to all the women and young ladies who are psychologically weak, remember to raise an alarm anytime your pastors and priests are trying to take advantage of you. For the occupation of most of them are womanizing and enslavement. Sheeple o

uzoormah:

The end is already here..the signs are everywhere..what are u still waiting for? The end of what? Hosea did more than this more than 2400 years ago, yet there wasn't any end in sight. Even fictitious Jesus in the Bible allowed and encouraged Mary to rub her hair and face on his body, yet the world didn't end. The end of what? Hosea did more than this more than 2400 years ago, yet there wasn't any end in sight. Even fictitious Jesus in the Bible allowed and encouraged Mary to rub her hair and face on his body, yet the world didn't end. 1 Like 2 Shares

Why's the idiot behind the lady so close?

The mumu girl is even smiling. 3 Likes

end time is now

Those doubting the picture, hope you know those faux pastors we have these days? 6 Likes

Not again anti Christian forum I spit on thread Not again anti Christian forum I spit on thread







God's ways are not man's ways.

Gehazi and Namaan as a point of reference.



I am happy that this girl did not question or object to this prophet's deliverance.

Because he is in order.



The Devil enters women only through two places;

Their heart and their southern orifice.

God's ways are not man's ways.

Gehazi and Namaan as a point of reference.

I am happy that this girl did not question or object to this prophet's deliverance.

Because he is in order.

The Devil enters women only through two places;

Their heart and their southern orifice.

We all know that most demons can only be cast away through the laying of hands.

I doubt this is a real picture. The poster didn't mention the pastor's name, country or even provide any credible links. Although I do believe that there are some very gullible people who would allow men of God abuse them all in the hopes of healing, I find this particular picture to be as fake as a 300 Naira bill. 2 Likes

Nairaland always spreading fake news about Christianity, Tell us the name of the church and Pastor or at least a video. Even the guy behind the lady is an actor. The fact that Christians cannot comment or create a thread in a Muslim forum says a lot about Nairaland



Note the Picture does not look like a church #FAKE NEWS 2 Likes

Oga Pastor Heal well well

comedy skit! 1 Like



thats a movie thats a movie

A random faith-damaging picture from nowhere is ascribed to Christianity and supposed Christians would come here to abuse the faith with excitement. Seun, is this your new project, to ridicule Christianity? You op, so you find it fascinating to tag Christianity to a dubious anonymous photo just for vain weightless, hollow fame? It's a path of eternal regrets you are treading. Turn back, son, turn back! 3 Likes

I still d think watin to talk 4 dis kind matter

OtemSapien:

The end of what? Hosea did more than this more than 2400 years ago, yet there wasn't any end in sight. Even fictitious Jesus in the Bible allowed and encouraged Mary to rub her hair and face on his body, yet the world didn't end. God instructed Hosea to do all that he did

Jesus is God and so is His prerogative to allow and encourage Mary to anoint Him with that expensive oil

God instructed Hosea to do all that he did

Jesus is God and so is His prerogative to allow and encourage Mary to anoint Him with that expensive oil

besides Mary actually was embalming Him to forestall decomposition of His body for when He will be dead for three nights and three days

You should know this is just acting... 3 Likes

The rate at which people make fun of God these days is alarming... it's not fair to God or Christians. 2 Likes

?? healing indeed ........ wait oo if I may ask wots wrong wit d private part??

"No one knows who the swaggalicious pastor is".





How will you know the pastor when your news is fake. You don't know him but you were able to get his pics.





This is a comedy/drama, you guys should stop pulling the church down.



NONSENSE 9 Likes 1 Share

It is staged.





Even a toddler knows that 1 Like