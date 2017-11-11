₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Kolababe: 9:55pm
This photo has gone viral.No one knows who the swaggalicious pastor is. There has been a high rate of pastors healing private parts of church members lately.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Kolababe: 9:55pm
Hmm
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by uzoormah(m): 10:06pm
The end is already here..the signs are everywhere..what are u still waiting for?
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by TEAMvido(m): 10:10pm
lol. healing Don reach that side ....
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by DeadRat(m): 10:11pm
.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Earthquake1: 10:16pm
This looks like a movie.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:24pm
Perilous pastor
Not sure if it's real though
The pastor look like a comedian
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by 77carter(m): 10:28pm
pastor be feeling the warmness
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Sirgay: 10:47pm
hoe she is
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by viver1: 10:59pm
Arranged photo. Not funny.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by OtemSapien: 11:00pm
Sheeple o
Doctufos: Parables of Otem 6:23
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by OtemSapien: 11:00pm
uzoormah:The end of what? Hosea did more than this more than 2400 years ago, yet there wasn't any end in sight. Even fictitious Jesus in the Bible allowed and encouraged Mary to rub her hair and face on his body, yet the world didn't end.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by DeSepiero(m): 11:02pm
Why's the idiot behind the lady so close?
The mumu girl is even smiling.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by fowosh: 11:06pm
end time is now
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Flashh: 11:07pm
Those doubting the picture, hope you know those faux pastors we have these days?
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by femo122: 11:07pm
Not again anti Christian forum I spit on thread
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:07pm
God's ways are not man's ways.
Gehazi and Namaan as a point of reference.
I am happy that this girl did not question or object to this prophet's deliverance.
Because he is in order.
The Devil enters women only through two places;
Their heart and their southern orifice.
We all know that most demons can only be cast away through the laying of hands.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by rentAcock(m): 11:08pm
I doubt this is a real picture. The poster didn't mention the pastor's name, country or even provide any credible links. Although I do believe that there are some very gullible people who would allow men of God abuse them all in the hopes of healing, I find this particular picture to be as fake as a 300 Naira bill.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by tlb99: 11:08pm
Nairaland always spreading fake news about Christianity, Tell us the name of the church and Pastor or at least a video. Even the guy behind the lady is an actor. The fact that Christians cannot comment or create a thread in a Muslim forum says a lot about Nairaland
Note the Picture does not look like a church #FAKE NEWS
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by hardywaltz(m): 11:08pm
Oga Pastor Heal well well
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by taayourty(m): 11:08pm
comedy skit!
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 11:08pm
thats a movie
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by mastermaestro(m): 11:09pm
A random faith-damaging picture from nowhere is ascribed to Christianity and supposed Christians would come here to abuse the faith with excitement. Seun, is this your new project, to ridicule Christianity? You op, so you find it fascinating to tag Christianity to a dubious anonymous photo just for vain weightless, hollow fame? It's a path of eternal regrets you are treading. Turn back, son, turn back!
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by bashbilly(m): 11:09pm
I still d think watin to talk 4 dis kind matter
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by MuttleyLaff: 11:09pm
OtemSapien:God instructed Hosea to do all that he did
Jesus is God and so is His prerogative to allow and encourage Mary to anoint Him with that expensive oil
besides Mary actually was embalming Him to forestall decomposition of His body for when He will be dead for three nights and three days
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Rich4god(m): 11:09pm
You should know this is just acting...
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by ODVanguard: 11:09pm
.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by David160(m): 11:09pm
The rate at which people make fun of God these days is alarming... it's not fair to God or Christians.
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Aminaforreal: 11:09pm
healing indeed ........ wait oo if I may ask wots wrong wit d private part ??
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by chibabe259(f): 11:10pm
"No one knows who the swaggalicious pastor is".
How will you know the pastor when your news is fake. You don't know him but you were able to get his pics.
This is a comedy/drama, you guys should stop pulling the church down.
NONSENSE
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 11:10pm
It is staged.
Even a toddler knows that
|Re: Pastor Touches A Lady's Vagina & Boobs During Deliverance (Photo) by Crossbow: 11:10pm
Comedy Skit
