Eri king celebrates Eri Festival...



The Eri festival / Olili-Obibia-Eri is an Ancient festival celebrated by Eri Kings.



This remarkable festival has been observed from the ancient times on the 8th native/Igbo month of the year, onwa-isato, in memory of Eri’s journey and subsequent settlement in Igbo land.



His Majesty, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri (Ezeora 34th/Eze Aka Ji Ofo Igbo) host the 2017 Eri Festival as African American's with Igbo ancestry arrive Nigeria to participate in this ancient Igbo festival.





PHOTO (1) - African Americans arriving Nigeria via Enugu Airport enroute to Anambra 6 Likes 3 Shares

Celebration of the time and arrival of Eri, the progenitor of Igbo race through Omambala river into Igboland. 4 Likes 2 Shares

ito Igbo obosi in a bit 11 Likes

wonderful. but y is illuminati symbol inscribed on the chiefs clothes 1 Like

beautiful and colourful.. 4 Likes

hmm,that's also a symbol of the Jewish...

wonderful. but y is illuminati symbol inscribed on the chiefs clothes

The beautiful star of david! The beautiful star of david! 11 Likes

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL. LET'S KEEP OUR CULTURE AND HERITAGE. 3 Likes 1 Share

Igbo Amaka! 7 Likes

This Isreali flag just dey vex me 2 Likes

Star of David is now illuminati? Hmm

Foolish pipu 7 Likes

ife ga eme ka m ghari ilu onye Igbo nwuooooo 7 Likes 2 Shares

coz it's a devilish festival

This is beautiful. 1 Like

Who is that fat man? 1 Like

nonentity ....who your jesus and mohammed epp?

ife ga eme ka m ghari ilu onye Igbo nwuooooo

Nwanne, ife ikwuru bu eziokwu.

Igbo Amaka







Are you from Obosi

lol ignorant somebody. She tell you say she know Jesus or muhammed??

Haterz from the green slime soup region will soon arrive!! Igbo mmara mma!Haterz from the green slime soup region will soon arrive!! 2 Likes

coz it's a devilish festival



Your head is full of hair relaxer.

I don't know why some people will come to display their ignorance on social media.

Your head is full of hair relaxer.

I don't know why some people will come to display their ignorance on social media.

Do research before you vomit debris from your vocal cavity you lame girl

Cool. I love dis.

I hope one day am able to put my money into the sponsorship of any Igbo festival. 3 Likes

Omenala Igbo ga adigide.

I love this festival 2 Likes