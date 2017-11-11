Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 (4662 Views)

Ugochi Ihezue made it to the top 40 contestants at the 2017 Miss World after she won the Fast Track Model Challenge as a result will walk the stage come November 18th!



Ugochi is the reigning Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017.



congrats 1 Like

all these miss this and miss that sef. There are more to it... More of prostitution and all sorts of immortal acts

Why alwsys igbos 8 Likes 1 Share





Am not igbo but damn Igbo kwenu



You can tell this is natural fair beauty see how her hand dey shine no black knuckles Really pretty in fact OmalichanwaAm not igbo but damn Igbo kwenuYou can tell this is natural fair beauty see how her hand dey shine no black knuckles 11 Likes 1 Share

I for one have never understood the purpose of all these silly pageant shows. They have no real world value besides maybe entertainment perhaps. I've never met an Indian person who bragged about how their country women won the Miss World pageant or any other pageant. It's a gimmick. Sometimes I wonder if it's truly based on beauty or the cheesy answers they give when asked those silly geopolitical questions. Most of these girls are sexually assaulted first before even being selected to represent at the local level, for every level up, they are sexually assaulted even more. Heck, even Donald Trump bragged about how he would walk into the dressing rooms of contestants for his Miss Universe show while girls were either na.ked of barely clothed. They should end all these foolish pageants, its a breeding ground for perverts, misogynists and quite frankly has no bragging rights whatsoever. People brag about winning Nations Cup or World Cup, not Miss World pageant. 1 Like

She made it to top 40?.Why not wait till she made it to the top 5 instead? 1 Like

Still waiting for the next Agbani Darego 1 Like

beautiful and brain

congrats

nice

Igbo's and Beauty 5 and 6 2 Likes

Vero pretty.

Good luck to her

my first girlfriend back in the days

Next please

Asianlord:

Why alwsys igbos

Why always attributing everything to tribe Why always attributing everything to tribe

Umu Biafra! cute people. intelligent, hardworking and blessed people. oh my God 2 Likes







Either her ex-boyfriend's prayers are working,

or her mother's juju is working,



Or her orange albino toto is paving ways for her. Either her ex-boyfriend's prayers are working,or her mother's juju is working,Or her orange albino toto is paving ways for her.

IGBO GIRLS ARE BEAUTIFUL INDEED

Cute Igbo babe.

Leonbonapart:

all these miss this and miss that sef. There are more to it... More of prostitution and all sorts of immortal acts

Shut up will you just shut up Shut up will you just shut up 2 Likes

Leonbonapart:

all these miss this and miss that sef. There are more to it... More of prostitution and all sorts of immortal acts



Pained ewedu gobbler spotted Pained ewedu gobbler spotted 3 Likes

Earthquake1:

[s][/s]



Pained ewedu gobbler spotted

Bro asin this one nah 100% Hater Bro asin this one nah 100% Hater



Leonbonapart:

all these miss this and miss that sef. There are more to it... More of prostitution and all sorts of immortal acts NA YOUR TOTO SHE DEY USE DO THE PROSTITUTION NA YOUR TOTO SHE DEY USE DO THE PROSTITUTION

yes

Very pretty.

rentAcock:

I for one have never understood the purpose of all these silly pageant shows. They have no real world value besides maybe entertainment perhaps. I've never met an Indian person who bragged about how their country women won the Miss World pageant or any other pageant. It's a gimmick. Sometimes I wonder if it's truly based on beauty or the cheesy answers they give when asked those silly geopolitical questions. Most of these girls are sexually assaulted first before even being selected to represent at the local level, for every level up, they are sexually assaulted even more. Heck, even Donald Trump bragged about how he would walk into the dressing rooms of contestants for his Miss Universe show while the girls were either na.ked of barely clothed. They should end all these foolish pageants, its a breeding ground for perverts, misogynists and quite frankly has no bragging rights whatsoever. People brag about winning Nations Cup or World Cup, not Miss World pageant.

see the long epistle you wrote for likes bah

what did winning world cup do for you?

Why blame the girls when its male perverts and misogynists that are the ones who can't control themselves see the long epistle you wrote for likes bahwhat did winning world cup do for you?Why blame the girls when its male perverts and misogynists that are the ones who can't control themselves

freakthingz:





see the long epistle you wrote for likes bah

what did winning world cup do for you?

Why blame the girls when its male perverts and misogynists that are the ones who can't control themselves

You are a small brain toad. Go through my posts, I never comment for likes. I'm very blunt with my comments, I don't care how it makes anyone feel. If there was a 'dislike' button, i'm pretty sure most of the thin skinned rats on nairaland would use it for all my comments. You are a small brain toad. Go through my posts, I never comment for likes. I'm very blunt with my comments, I don't care how it makes anyone feel. If there was a 'dislike' button, i'm pretty sure most of the thin skinned rats on nairaland would use it for all my comments.