₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,790 members, 3,906,867 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 11:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 (4662 Views)
Ugochi Ihezue Receives Her Official Car As Winner, MBGN 2017 (Photos) / Nigerians Make Fun Of Flavour After Ugochi Ihezue Emerged MBGN Queen / Ugochi Ihezue: Pictures Of Winner Of MBGN 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by mediahubng(m): 10:45pm
For what is worth, Nigeria’s sole representative at the 2017 Miss World, Ugochi Ihezue is representing us well. Mahnnn. she might win this.
Ugochi Ihezue made it to the top 40 contestants at the 2017 Miss World after she won the Fast Track Model Challenge as a result will walk the stage come November 18th!
Ugochi is the reigning Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2017.
MORE NEWS @ >>> http://verge24.com/2017/11/11/miss-world-2017-ugochi-ihezue-advances-to-top-40/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by maureensylvia(f): 10:49pm
congrats
1 Like
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Leonbonapart(m): 10:53pm
all these miss this and miss that sef. There are more to it... More of prostitution and all sorts of immortal acts
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Asianlord: 10:53pm
Why alwsys igbos
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by freakthingz(m): 10:53pm
Really pretty in fact Omalichanwa
Am not igbo but damn Igbo kwenu
You can tell this is natural fair beauty see how her hand dey shine no black knuckles
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by rentAcock(m): 10:54pm
I for one have never understood the purpose of all these silly pageant shows. They have no real world value besides maybe entertainment perhaps. I've never met an Indian person who bragged about how their country women won the Miss World pageant or any other pageant. It's a gimmick. Sometimes I wonder if it's truly based on beauty or the cheesy answers they give when asked those silly geopolitical questions. Most of these girls are sexually assaulted first before even being selected to represent at the local level, for every level up, they are sexually assaulted even more. Heck, even Donald Trump bragged about how he would walk into the dressing rooms of contestants for his Miss Universe show while girls were either na.ked of barely clothed. They should end all these foolish pageants, its a breeding ground for perverts, misogynists and quite frankly has no bragging rights whatsoever. People brag about winning Nations Cup or World Cup, not Miss World pageant.
1 Like
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by taiyesoul(m): 10:54pm
She made it to top 40?.Why not wait till she made it to the top 5 instead?
1 Like
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by ordinaryjoe: 10:54pm
Still waiting for the next Agbani Darego
1 Like
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Gloria4(f): 10:54pm
beautiful and brain
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by tlb99: 10:55pm
congrats
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by vaca1: 10:55pm
nice
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by HumbleGee(m): 10:55pm
Igbo's and Beauty 5 and 6
2 Likes
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Seedorffay: 10:55pm
Vero pretty.
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by skarlett(f): 10:55pm
Good luck to her
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by lilmax(m): 10:55pm
my first girlfriend back in the days
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by SweetJoystick(m): 10:55pm
Next please
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Donald3d(m): 10:55pm
Asianlord:
Why always attributing everything to tribe
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by FUCKyouALL: 10:55pm
Umu Biafra! cute people. intelligent, hardworking and blessed people. oh my God
2 Likes
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by NwaAmaikpe: 10:56pm
Either her ex-boyfriend's prayers are working,
or her mother's juju is working,
Or her orange albino toto is paving ways for her.
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by GloriaNinja(f): 10:57pm
IGBO GIRLS ARE BEAUTIFUL INDEED
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Earthquake1: 10:58pm
Cute Igbo babe.
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by freakthingz(m): 10:59pm
Leonbonapart:
Shut up will you just shut up
2 Likes
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by myjobsfinder(m): 10:59pm
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Earthquake1: 10:59pm
Leonbonapart:
Pained ewedu gobbler spotted
3 Likes
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by freakthingz(m): 11:01pm
Earthquake1:
Bro asin this one nah 100% Hater
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by makalovi: 11:01pm
When You Think You Are The Smartest Thief
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekTJL9rrfRU
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by BAILMONEY: 11:03pm
Leonbonapart:NA YOUR TOTO SHE DEY USE DO THE PROSTITUTION
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Decryptor(m): 11:04pm
yes
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by Seedorffay: 11:04pm
Very pretty.
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by freakthingz(m): 11:04pm
rentAcock:
see the long epistle you wrote for likes bah
what did winning world cup do for you?
Why blame the girls when its male perverts and misogynists that are the ones who can't control themselves
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by rentAcock(m): 11:07pm
freakthingz:
You are a small brain toad. Go through my posts, I never comment for likes. I'm very blunt with my comments, I don't care how it makes anyone feel. If there was a 'dislike' button, i'm pretty sure most of the thin skinned rats on nairaland would use it for all my comments.
|Re: Ugochi Ihezue Wins Model Challenge At Miss World 2017 & Advances To Top 40 by stephleena(f): 11:12pm
beauty,u can never find shukurat,fatimat or jumoke in such places...
Don Jazzy Na Real Yawaaaa / Davido Piled Up N500,000 Club Bill On Wizkid / Nigeria's Hottest Power Couples
Viewing this topic: JesseThunder(m), brainbox1000(m), konstantin(m), tunatrezy(m), emmerks(m), faruksolar1(m), blessyndbest(m), brightworld2(m), Chuksbeth24(m), Gen2jaynee, BestySam(m), sweetval, MISFITrep, freakthingz(m), baddosky1, Superpower(m), BryanStRems, akigbemaru, Nnaija01, KelvinJnr(m), sowetojaccy, drfizzy, blackman84, stenlydxlite(m), YINKS89(m), baddest04, shine96, wtfcoded and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6