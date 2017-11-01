₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:41am
DMW Artiste, Mayorkun took to his IG page to share this photo with LAX and Professor Wole Soyinka as they head to Cyprus.
He captioned the photo;
"Cyprus! We on the way..@izzlax & myself are performing at the Lions Garden today (Sunday)! Peep Prof. 'Wole Soyinka' smiling in the background! @finbarzz - Tickets don finish abi?"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/mayorkun-lax-and-professor-wole-soyinka.html
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Holuwahyomzzy: 3:41am
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by ibkgab001: 4:31am
Hardwork
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Tolexander: 6:36am
K L M - Kongi, LAX and Mayorkun
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by 2dice01: 8:07am
Izz LA
Runaway remix so dope
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by OKorowanta: 8:21am
Who be the show promoter wey put LAX name wey no put my three years old nephew name to perform for Cyprus?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:04pm
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by valdes00(m): 2:14pm
i went to #CANADA to check on a friend
His phone was switched off buh a white Man described d location, he simply said,
"The place is about a mile and a half, Northwest, just 300 metres away from Greenville park." You will be right there..
And i got it so easily......
.
.
.
.
.
.
But In #NAIJA
I wanted to go see Dayo...See description
"If you reach Under bridge Ojuelegba ask of Eshinshin jelegbo street, you will see one big gutter, by the right there's a shrine. Jump the gutter and corner left, Do as if you're goin right but be cornering left small small....
Be going down down... straaaaaight! Dey use to smoke weed on that street, If any body stop you don't answer oooo just hold your bag, phone wallet tight awon #Omo_tika_bodi dey dere ooo. No carry car com oooo...
Until you will see one place they're selling akamu in front of one ogogoro joint near Muheez Najimu Ishola shop very close to one ashewo auz...
Then u will see one uncompleted building wey don rack like dat...no fear ooo just enter d middle stand there and flash me. I will come outside."
Hahahahahah egba mi oooo because of one bottle of beer wey u wan buy for me,i go com die ni?
...naso i kuku turn back oo
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by pdpisGONE: 2:15pm
NICE ONE
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Yewandequeen(f): 2:15pm
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by modelmike7(m): 2:15pm
WOW! VERY LOVELY PIC! !
Wish I'm sitting down beside the prof!
#Jealous
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by frustratedrat(m): 2:16pm
how does this change the fact that the price of egg has gone back to 50 naira?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:16pm
That's nice.
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by sKeetz(m): 2:17pm
Which Cyprus ? North abi south?!?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Sheun001(m): 2:17pm
OKorowanta:Abi oh the Mata just weak me
when we have AirForce
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by lacreamieboie(m): 2:18pm
Talent at the front. Education behind.
1 Like
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by NwaAmaikpe: 2:18pm
Much love to Mayorkun,
That hit 'Mama' gives me a celebral orgasm.
After 'Caro', L.A.X has gone musically dead.
By the way; Prof Woke Soyinka is a double-edged bored old man who makes money by being a pied piper.
It's about time he dies sha.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by onyidonaldson(m): 2:18pm
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by tishbite41: 2:18pm
two floor members and their capon
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by enemyofprogress: 2:19pm
Is Cyprus not in Algeria?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by asawanathegreat(m): 2:20pm
If I collect my 9ja bet money I go follow them.
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by JamesReacher(m): 2:20pm
How come Prof is there ? mehn this man is Nigeria's pride o
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Oxster(m): 2:21pm
frustratedrat:
It try's to change you,to motivate you be like them,,,,
So,which changes do you prefer most?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Oxster(m): 2:23pm
lacreamieboie:
,,,savage
2 Likes
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by vickeybrown92(m): 2:23pm
is this news abeg who be Chief editor for this website
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by dvkot(m): 2:24pm
LAX me guy
valdes00 even those that walk thru the valley of shadow of the dead hv nt suffer to that extent
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by phaulzoe(m): 2:25pm
See how prof dey smile.....in his mind he will be like see this small kids o
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by fabrestove: 2:26pm
Thank God say dem respect dem self no sidon near prof
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by BruncleZuma: 2:30pm
To do what?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by SuperWorld(m): 2:31pm
Do u think what m thinking as I think the way think I am thinking?
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by sbfynest(m): 2:32pm
valdes00:
no be lie
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mayorkun, LAX And Professor Wole Soyinka Jet Out To Cyprus by Livefreeordieha(m): 2:32pm
valdes00:lol
