The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Trendinghelm: 8:11pm
2Face Idibia, his wife Annie and their kids, jetted out to Dubai to celebrate the actress' birthday today.

Cute family!



Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by mrsfavour(f): 8:14pm
They look good.
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ubongoton: 8:24pm
I know tu baba go pot her in dubia, no wahala

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by coolebux(m): 8:28pm
I'm somehow ashamed of myself




No Money

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:50pm
undecided

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by darkenkach(m): 9:51pm
Black face is a fool grin

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by tuscani: 9:51pm
Two baba
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by jey4all(m): 9:51pm
Nice
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by GreenLabCutie(f): 9:51pm
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Johnpsite: 9:52pm
God please pick my call and I know for sure I will be rich,I like good things
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52pm
Shey the kids nor dey go school angry

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ExAngel007(f): 9:52pm
beautiful
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by NigerDeltan(m): 9:52pm
Father of all nations

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Noblewhiz(m): 9:52pm
Money is good... My birthday vacation na to dy receive birthday wishes from facebook..

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ochardbaby(m): 9:52pm
$£¥€ is good..... oh Allah bless our hustle
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by GIDIBANKZ(f): 9:53pm
2baba and Annie need to be sentence to 12yrs in jail for money Mis-spending
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by paulpoh(m): 9:53pm
mrsfavour:
They look good.
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by LesbianBoy(m): 9:53pm
Johnpsite:
God please pick my call and I know for sure I will be rich,I like good things

Its me that does not like good things abi? undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by jonadaft: 9:53pm
So fücking what
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:54pm
Congrats to them
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by quiverfull(m): 9:54pm
Whose business is this? Soon, they'll show us pictures of them using the toilet.
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by joystickextend1(m): 9:54pm
Lovely
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by itiswellandwell: 9:54pm
Nice one

Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by smithsydny(m): 9:55pm
No money
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Ayodejioak(m): 9:55pm
grin
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by mekuso89(m): 9:56pm
GreenLabCutie:
Are you suffering from weak erection or premature ejaculation?

Call 09028961185 for Your Utramax today....!
OK you dey sell strong election?
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by seyizma(m): 9:56pm
With money, life's good. Walahi!
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by morereb10: 9:57pm
nice
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by deepwater(f): 10:05pm
lol

Good one,
But i do not know while i see first class as putting people into a crate grin
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Queenserah26(f): 10:05pm
All the best
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by EmmaLege: 10:06pm
Enjoy cheesy
Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by talk2emma: 10:08pm
2 baba

