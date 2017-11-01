Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation (8602 Views)

Basketmouth Kids Jet Out In Style For The Long Holiday [PICS] / Comedian Emmanuella Flies Private Jet Out Of Nigeria,Fans React(photos) / 2face Sang For Annie Idibia On Her 21st Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Cute family!







More @ 2Face Idibia, his wife Annie and their kids, jetted out to Dubai to celebrate the actress' birthday today.Cute family!More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/the-idibias-jet-out-to-dubai-for-annies.html 3 Likes

They look good.

I know tu baba go pot her in dubia, no wahala 1 Like

I'm somehow ashamed of myself









No Money 3 Likes

3 Likes

Black face is a fool 1 Like

Two baba

Nice

Are you suffering from weak erection or premature ejaculation?



Call 09028961185 for Your Utramax today....!

God please pick my call and I know for sure I will be rich,I like good things

Shey the kids nor dey go school 20 Likes 2 Shares

beautiful

Father of all nations 1 Like

Money is good... My birthday vacation na to dy receive birthday wishes from facebook.. 4 Likes 1 Share

$£¥€ is good..... oh Allah bless our hustle

2baba and Annie need to be sentence to 12yrs in jail for money Mis-spending

mrsfavour:

They look good.

Johnpsite:

God please pick my call and I know for sure I will be rich,I like good things

Its me that does not like good things abi? Its me that does not like good things abi? 2 Likes

So fücking what

Congrats to them

Whose business is this? Soon, they'll show us pictures of them using the toilet.

Lovely

Nice one



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

No money

GreenLabCutie:

Are you suffering from weak erection or premature ejaculation?



Call 09028961185 for Your Utramax today....! OK you dey sell strong election? OK you dey sell strong election?

With money, life's good. Walahi!

nice





Good one,

But i do not know while i see first class as putting people into a crate lolGood one,But i do not know while i see first class as putting people into a crate

All the best

Enjoy