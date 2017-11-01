₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Trendinghelm: 8:11pm
2Face Idibia, his wife Annie and their kids, jetted out to Dubai to celebrate the actress' birthday today.
Cute family!
More @ http://trendzbase.blogspot.com/2017/11/the-idibias-jet-out-to-dubai-for-annies.html
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by mrsfavour(f): 8:14pm
They look good.
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ubongoton: 8:24pm
I know tu baba go pot her in dubia, no wahala
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by coolebux(m): 8:28pm
I'm somehow ashamed of myself
No Money
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:50pm
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by darkenkach(m): 9:51pm
Black face is a fool
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by tuscani: 9:51pm
Two baba
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by jey4all(m): 9:51pm
Nice
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by GreenLabCutie(f): 9:51pm
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Johnpsite: 9:52pm
God please pick my call and I know for sure I will be rich,I like good things
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by LesbianBoy(m): 9:52pm
Shey the kids nor dey go school
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ExAngel007(f): 9:52pm
beautiful
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by NigerDeltan(m): 9:52pm
Father of all nations
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Noblewhiz(m): 9:52pm
Money is good... My birthday vacation na to dy receive birthday wishes from facebook..
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by ochardbaby(m): 9:52pm
$£¥€ is good..... oh Allah bless our hustle
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by GIDIBANKZ(f): 9:53pm
2baba and Annie need to be sentence to 12yrs in jail for money Mis-spending
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by paulpoh(m): 9:53pm
mrsfavour:
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by LesbianBoy(m): 9:53pm
Johnpsite:
Its me that does not like good things abi?
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by jonadaft: 9:53pm
So fücking what
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by asdfjklhaha(f): 9:54pm
Congrats to them
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by quiverfull(m): 9:54pm
Whose business is this? Soon, they'll show us pictures of them using the toilet.
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by joystickextend1(m): 9:54pm
Lovely
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by itiswellandwell: 9:54pm
Nice one
Nice one
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by smithsydny(m): 9:55pm
No money
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Ayodejioak(m): 9:55pm
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by mekuso89(m): 9:56pm
GreenLabCutie:OK you dey sell strong election?
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by seyizma(m): 9:56pm
With money, life's good. Walahi!
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by morereb10: 9:57pm
nice
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by deepwater(f): 10:05pm
lol
Good one,
But i do not know while i see first class as putting people into a crate
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by Queenserah26(f): 10:05pm
All the best
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by EmmaLege: 10:06pm
Enjoy
|Re: The Idibias Jet Out To Dubai For Annie's Birthday Vacation by talk2emma: 10:08pm
2 baba
