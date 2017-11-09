₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,966 members, 3,907,720 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 03:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) (5554 Views)
Tega Mofe-Damijo: RMD Celebrates His Son's 16th Birthday / Girl Staring At Richard Mofe-Damijo At The Airport (Photos) / Richard Mofe-Damijo Goes Bike Riding. Fans Go Gaga (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:57am
Former BB Naija Contestant, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss took to social media to share the photo above as she met with Veteran Nollywood Actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/11/bb-naijas-tboss-meets-richard-mofe.html
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by YomzzyDBlogger: 3:57am
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by divinehand2003(m): 5:19am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Realhommie(m): 6:11am
RMD, cute guy for years... I think I'll look better even in my 60's sha, ...
I can see Tboss's protruding tips... .
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Larrey(f): 8:45am
Why is she using her bum to push him
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by sunnysunny69(m): 9:05am
That look like hotel entrance/exit. Maybe RMD go knack am there who knows ... Meanwhile RMD and T Boss later that evening .
12 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Timmy301(m): 10:20am
sunnysunny69:Chai
corrupt minds, perhaps he went to preach to her
5 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:52am
Timmy301:gospel of sexology !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by McBeal10(f): 12:11pm
RMD ages like fine wine. he's got so much swag.
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by MustiizRaja(m): 12:13pm
i just dny knw y i love dis girl called TBOSS
6 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by YomzzyDBlogger: 1:05pm
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by modelmike7(m): 2:13pm
HAPPY MEETING....
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by pdpisGONE: 2:13pm
MHM
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by valdes00(m): 2:14pm
i went to #CANADA to check on a friend
His phone was switched off buh a white Man described d location, he simply said,
"The place is about a mile and a half, Northwest, just 300 metres away from Greenville park." You will be right there..
And i got it so easily......
.
.
.
But In #NAIJA
I wanted to go see Dayo...See description
"If you reach Under bridge Ojuelegba ask of Eshinshin jelegbo street, you will see one big gutter, by the right there's a shrine. Jump the gutter and corner left, Do as if you're goin right but be cornering left small small....
Be going down down... straaaaaight! Dey use to smoke weed on that street, If any body stop you don't answer oooo just hold your bag, phone wallet tight awon #Omo_tika_bodi dey dere ooo. No carry car com oooo...
Until you will see one place they're selling akamu in front of one ogogoro joint near Muheez Najimu Ishola shop very close to one ashewo auz...
Then u will see one uncompleted building wey don rack like dat...no fear ooo just enter d middle stand there and flash me. I will come outside."
Hahahahahah egba mi oooo because of one bottle of beer wey u wan buy for me,i go com die ni?
...naso i kuku turn back oo
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by modelmike7(m): 2:14pm
FROG EYE ..... FROG EYE
Realhommie:
FROG EYE ..... FROG EYE
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by echelons(m): 2:14pm
Seeing RMD reminds me of #Hush, the best Nigerian series I've ever seen. Can't wait for tomorrow's episode.
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by sajohn4(m): 2:14pm
trying so hard to stay relevant...
Madam una one minute of fame dn expire
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by enemyofprogress: 2:14pm
What did they did behind closed doors?what style did they use and was it painful or sweet or boring?
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Funkybabee(f): 2:15pm
Cute pics
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by sukkot: 2:15pm
she looking old tho
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by enemyofprogress: 2:16pm
McBeal10:is that why you dey wet your pant for a married man?
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by quiverfull(m): 2:16pm
This bros go just dey ooze appeal anyhow...how does he cope with female attention?
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by hopexter(m): 2:16pm
sunnysunny69:
You must be a Security Man with a wonderful foresight.
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by enemyofprogress: 2:16pm
Funkybabee:there is nothing cute there
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:16pm
U must not tempt RMD
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:17pm
If TBoss knew how dangerous that man was, she won't be anywhere near him.
We still remember his liaisons with Ego Nnamani and Stella Damascus.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Yewandequeen(f): 2:17pm
i no know why i just like this girl
BTW se RMD no wan old ni....old baba youngi slaying
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by praiseneofingz(m): 2:18pm
wetin make I com do?
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:19pm
Seen and noted.
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by sunnysunny69(m): 2:20pm
hopexter:I reject am, na you go be security man .
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by Zionista(m): 2:24pm
Clearly Nigeria's coolest. I love tboss!!
|Re: Tboss Meets Richard-Mofe Damijo (RMD) by vickeybrown92(m): 2:24pm
And so what
Whitney Houston Working With Akon / Steven Spielberg To Receive 2009 Liberty Medal At The National Constitution Cent / I’m Alive, Says Maryam Babangida
Viewing this topic: mumemma, flyca, babzlim(m), victorvezx(m), tobilinoP(m), JudasIsCucumber, henrinity(m), gabzy7(m), Dan1cole(m), kaythinks(m), OgbeniOlaLekan, onenext2me, Goldengold2(f), Vikings55, Hanniqie, b0y(m), chybyke4ly(m), holygreal, Deuces22, YINKS89(m), festico, Agbajileke5, shegzy4luv(m), readwone(m), ngbaki, qoudous(m), damilarea2(m), ziggyzee, shanga, pafek(m), lamder, greatseed, prynsex(m), AJ01(m), ALKARULEZZ(m), balmofgilead, cyborg123(m), josiah74(m), Kingphenome(m), ruemu(m), Bilofmi(m), High2k(m), Dorllar1 and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18