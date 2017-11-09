

His phone was switched off buh a white Man described d location, he simply said,

"The place is about a mile and a half, Northwest, just 300 metres away from Greenville park." You will be right there..

And i got it so easily......

But In #NAIJA

I wanted to go see Dayo...See description

"If you reach Under bridge Ojuelegba ask of Eshinshin jelegbo street, you will see one big gutter, by the right there's a shrine. Jump the gutter and corner left, Do as if you're goin right but be cornering left small small....

Be going down down... straaaaaight! Dey use to smoke weed on that street, If any body stop you don't answer oooo just hold your bag, phone wallet tight awon #Omo_tika_bodi dey dere ooo. No carry car com oooo...

Until you will see one place they're selling akamu in front of one ogogoro joint near Muheez Najimu Ishola shop very close to one ashewo auz...

Then u will see one uncompleted building wey don rack like dat...no fear ooo just enter d middle stand there and flash me. I will come outside."

Hahahahahah egba mi oooo because of one bottle of beer wey u wan buy for me,i go com die ni ?

