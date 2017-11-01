₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday
ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike November 13 / FUOYE Workers Begin Indefinite Strike / Polytechnic Lecturers Begins Nationwide Strike Monday
|ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by ajaniepp: 4:17am
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday.
The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State, ChannelsTV reported.
The industrial action follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.
The union lamented that despite the long period given to the government to address some of the issues it raised, the government did not consider it necessary to address the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.
ASUP President, Usman Dutse, and Zone A Coordinator, Kabiru Yunusa, briefed journalists shortly after the emergency meeting which lasted for several hours.
Dutse, who noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, said they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued earlier.
According to him, some of the demands include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.
Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/asup-begin-indefinite-strike-monday/
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by arma: 7:13am
.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by modelmike7(m): 7:14am
Dem no dey tire?!
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by quinnboy: 7:14am
..
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by peacockremi(m): 7:15am
arma:wetin concern me .... abeg who get chewing stick
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by smithsydny(m): 7:16am
As usual
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Plasmbob1: 7:17am
.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Malocity(m): 7:17am
Thank God am done with my Project...
1 Like
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by numerouno01(m): 7:18am
some people will just settle down and be playing with other's future
the federal government o, ASUP o, ASUU o, they are all insane
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Afonjatribeguy: 7:18am
Nigerian Jaga Jaga. Students should go and hustle for Christmas because this strike will last till next year oooo
2 Likes
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by designVATExcel: 7:18am
Strike is becoming a very common term in naija.
Infact I doubt anyone graduates from a federal university / polytechnic without experiencing this in some form.
Unfortunate to say the least, that no administration has been able to get to the root of these incessant strikes. All sectors in Naija go on strike, it's seems to be the most used form of agitation.
There's definitely a problem somewhere, ether from the government, the institutions leadership or both.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by vicola0281: 7:18am
I thought I saw ASUU.. �
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Welrez(m): 7:19am
Private schools are becoming more appealing to school in than ever. No sane person would tolerate these incessant strikes!
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by ashkenking: 7:19am
Nice one
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Gbadegesin19(m): 7:19am
...
2 Likes
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Plasmbob1: 7:19am
Polytechnic students just pack your bags home. Na next year una go resume be that(at least).
Nigeria, great nation, bad leaders.
1 Like
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by wink2015: 7:21am
I would want the federal government to scrap the HND aspect of the polytechnic. Inorder words the polytechnic should only run OND and end it there.
Anyone or student seeking for Higher degree should go to the university and take Bsc or BA program.
I am saying it because HND degree are not even recognised for senior graduate jobs or even admission to masters degree program.
The HND program should be scrapped. Graduates of HND degree should be encourage to go for 2 years Bsc or Btech or BA program to get a full university degree. This will finally end the much talked about HND or Bsc dichotomy.
As for the strike action, I think the federal government is taking too much burden hences there should be devolution of most of its over bloated functions to state.
1 Like
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by coldnigger(m): 7:33am
watch out ASUU is next
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Mazeltovscotty(m): 7:34am
Malocity:same here. Which schl?
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Akinola2543(m): 7:34am
naija I hail o
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Mazeltovscotty(m): 7:39am
wink2015:I second your idea.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by samtinx(m): 7:41am
See as Kadpoly just like 2 dey host strike,from internal to externa but them no fit host common WAPOGA,where are my fellow final year students,oya back to staying @ home nothing do us all
1 Like
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Syphonn(m): 7:45am
How true is this?
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Aplaudez(m): 7:45am
Mogbe!!!!
When am yet to write my HND entrance exam!
Federal poly Ede will not want to catch fire!
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by Badonasty(m): 7:47am
ajaniepp:
2017....year of strikes
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by drlaykay(m): 7:47am
And this asup easily get to enjoy their holidays;they don't call off strikes on time
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by anicho(m): 7:59am
designVATExcel:
I went to unilorin and never experienced any strike in all of my five awesome years there. #WannaGraduateEarly #GoToUnilorin
1 Like
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by felnino(m): 8:01am
Nigeria & Strike
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by designVATExcel: 8:03am
wink2015:
Very well said. Though I heard in the news many months back that the government was considering / starting this.
It's just na Naija we dey, people will either willingly protest or be paid to.
Just like with JAMB, I expected every Nigerian to support the proposal to extend JAMBs validity.
Reverse was however the case, it was still politicised.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:08am
anicho:
Read what he wrote well. He said FEDERAL University or Polytechnic. Unilorin is State University and though State Unis go on strikes too buh some like Unilorin, Uniosun dont really do strike. Buh the person you quoted specifically said Federal.
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by BabaOwen: 8:16am
MISTAICEY02288:only God knows where people like you crawl out from...university of ilorin, unilorin it's not a state university
|Re: ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday by MISTAICEY02288(m): 8:24am
BabaOwen:
Oh sowi my mind was on KWASU. Forgot Kwasu is the state University for Kwars state not Unilorin.
