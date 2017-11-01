Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike Monday (3570 Views)

ASUP To Begin Indefinite Strike November 13 / FUOYE Workers Begin Indefinite Strike / Polytechnic Lecturers Begins Nationwide Strike Monday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State, ChannelsTV reported.



The industrial action follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.



The union lamented that despite the long period given to the government to address some of the issues it raised, the government did not consider it necessary to address the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.



ASUP President, Usman Dutse, and Zone A Coordinator, Kabiru Yunusa, briefed journalists shortly after the emergency meeting which lasted for several hours.



Dutse, who noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, said they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued earlier.



According to him, some of the demands include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.



Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/asup-begin-indefinite-strike-monday/



The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday.The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State, ChannelsTV reported.The industrial action follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.The union lamented that despite the long period given to the government to address some of the issues it raised, the government did not consider it necessary to address the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.ASUP President, Usman Dutse, and Zone A Coordinator, Kabiru Yunusa, briefed journalists shortly after the emergency meeting which lasted for several hours.Dutse, who noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, said they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued earlier.According to him, some of the demands include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.

.

Dem no dey tire?!

..

arma:

. wetin concern me .... abeg who get chewing stick wetin concern me .... abeg who get chewing stick

As usual

.

Thank God am done with my Project... 1 Like

some people will just settle down and be playing with other's future



the federal government o, ASUP o, ASUU o, they are all insane

Nigerian Jaga Jaga. Students should go and hustle for Christmas because this strike will last till next year oooo 2 Likes

Strike is becoming a very common term in naija.

Infact I doubt anyone graduates from a federal university / polytechnic without experiencing this in some form.



Unfortunate to say the least, that no administration has been able to get to the root of these incessant strikes. All sectors in Naija go on strike, it's seems to be the most used form of agitation.



There's definitely a problem somewhere, ether from the government, the institutions leadership or both.

I thought I saw ASUU.. �

Private schools are becoming more appealing to school in than ever. No sane person would tolerate these incessant strikes!

Nice one

... 2 Likes

Polytechnic students just pack your bags home. Na next year una go resume be that(at least).



Nigeria, great nation, bad leaders. 1 Like

I would want the federal government to scrap the HND aspect of the polytechnic. Inorder words the polytechnic should only run OND and end it there.





Anyone or student seeking for Higher degree should go to the university and take Bsc or BA program.



I am saying it because HND degree are not even recognised for senior graduate jobs or even admission to masters degree program.



The HND program should be scrapped. Graduates of HND degree should be encourage to go for 2 years Bsc or Btech or BA program to get a full university degree. This will finally end the much talked about HND or Bsc dichotomy.



As for the strike action, I think the federal government is taking too much burden hences there should be devolution of most of its over bloated functions to state. 1 Like

watch out ASUU is next

Malocity:

Thank God am done with my Project... same here. Which schl? same here. Which schl?

naija I hail o

wink2015:

I would want the federal government to scrap the HND aspect of the polytechnic. Inorder words the polytechnic should only run OND and end it there.





Anyone or student seeking for Higher degree should go to the university and take Bsc or BA program.



I am saying it because HND degree are not even recognised for senior graduate jobs or even admission to masters degree program.



The HND program should be scrapped. Graduates of HND degree should be encourage to go for 2 years Bsc or Btech or BA program to get a full university degree. This will finally end the much talked about HND or Bsc dichotomy.



As for the strike action, I think the federal government is taking too much burden hences there should be devolution of most of its over bloated functions to state. I second your idea. I second your idea.

See as Kadpoly just like 2 dey host strike,from internal to externa but them no fit host common WAPOGA,where are my fellow final year students,oya back to staying @ home nothing do us all See as Kadpoly just like 2 dey host strike,from internal to externa but them no fit host common WAPOGA,where are my fellow final year students,oya back to staying @ home nothing do us all 1 Like

How true is this?

Mogbe!!!!

When am yet to write my HND entrance exam!

Federal poly Ede will not want to catch fire!

ajaniepp:

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics has vowed to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from Monday.



The decision was the outcome of the National Executive Council meeting of ASUP held on Saturday at the Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna State, ChannelsTV reported.



The industrial action follows the failure of the Federal Government to implement all the agreements it entered with the union since 2016.



The union lamented that despite the long period given to the government to address some of the issues it raised, the government did not consider it necessary to address the demands for improved funding of polytechnic education in the country.



ASUP President, Usman Dutse, and Zone A Coordinator, Kabiru Yunusa, briefed journalists shortly after the emergency meeting which lasted for several hours.



Dutse, who noted that the union had given government sufficient time to implement all agreements, said they had no choice than to embark on an indefinite strike after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued earlier.



According to him, some of the demands include non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment Report and shortfalls in personnel releases and withdrawal of allowances.



Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/asup-begin-indefinite-strike-monday/





2017....year of strikes 2017....year of strikes

And this asup easily get to enjoy their holidays;they don't call off strikes on time

designVATExcel:

Strike is becoming a very common term in naija.

Infact I doubt anyone graduates from a federal university / polytechnic without experiencing this in some form.



Unfortunate to say the least, that no administration has been able to get to the root of these incessant strikes. All sectors in Naija go on strike, it's seems to be the most used form of agitation.



There's definitely a problem somewhere, ether from the government, the institutions leadership or both.

I went to unilorin and never experienced any strike in all of my five awesome years there. #WannaGraduateEarly #GoToUnilorin I went to unilorin and never experienced any strike in all of my five awesome years there. #WannaGraduateEarly #GoToUnilorin 1 Like

Nigeria & Strike

wink2015:

I would want the federal government to scrap the HND aspect of the polytechnic. Inorder words the polytechnic should only run OND and end it there.



Anyone or student seeking for Higher degree should go to the university and take Bsc or BA program.



.

Very well said. Though I heard in the news many months back that the government was considering / starting this.



It's just na Naija we dey, people will either willingly protest or be paid to.



Just like with JAMB, I expected every Nigerian to support the proposal to extend JAMBs validity.

Reverse was however the case, it was still politicised. Very well said. Though I heard in themany months back that the government was/ starting this.It's just na Naija we dey, people will eitherprotest or beto.Just like with, I expected every Nigerian to support theto extend JAMBswas however the case, it was still politicised.

anicho:





I went to unilorin and never experienced any strike in all of my five awesome years there. #WannaGraduateEarly #GoToUnilorin

Read what he wrote well. He said FEDERAL University or Polytechnic. Unilorin is State University and though State Unis go on strikes too buh some like Unilorin, Uniosun dont really do strike. Buh the person you quoted specifically said Federal. Read what he wrote well. He said FEDERAL University or Polytechnic. Unilorin is State University and though State Unis go on strikes too buh some like Unilorin, Uniosun dont really do strike. Buh the person you quoted specifically said Federal.

MISTAICEY02288:





Read what he wrote well. He said FEDERAL University or Polytechnic. Unilorin is State University and though State Unis go on strikes too buh some like Unilorin, Uniosun dont really do strike. Buh the person you quoted specifically said Federal. only God knows where people like you crawl out from...university of ilorin, unilorin it's not a state university only God knows where people like you crawl out from...university of ilorin, unilorin it's not a state university