|The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by NEHLIVE: 12:07pm
The South African Feather 2017 has been the talks of social media for the past 3 days.South Africans are known for their wild fashion sense and they came out in all their wild glory.
It was so bad that popular socialite,Zodwa Wbantu came to the redcarpet flaunting her vagina for everyone to see.
See some of the photos that's got internet talking below..
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/see-all-the-shocking-dresses-south-african-celebs-wore-to-feather-awards-2017
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by NEHLIVE: 12:08pm
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by NEHLIVE: 12:08pm
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by OrestesDante(m): 12:30pm
Do women really know who they are?
Pathetic!!! Some of them are even miles away from beauty.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 12:33pm
Are South African women this ugly
Weird dresses
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by pode(m): 12:51pm
God forbid for a man to married this kind of THINHGS
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by toyeanlawlah(f): 3:54pm
Didn't know South Africans are this sick It is well o...
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by LuvU2(f): 4:03pm
Didn't know South African women suffer from body disorder. Looks like they covering up for inadequacies. My heart goes out to them. lol
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by atilla(m): 4:25pm
Didn't know denrele has a brother in SA
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Ojuororun: 4:30pm
e be lyk masqurades fiestival.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by mickydonald(m): 4:43pm
ugly ass hoe's
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by mickydonald(m): 4:45pm
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Harddiskng: 5:01pm
...When you insist on being a man-slave.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Crystalxx(f): 5:07pm
Too ugly
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by sbashir10: 6:36pm
Olosho people.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by somehow: 7:29pm
What a sight!
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by clerkent(m): 8:18pm
op I'm still waiting for the pictures coz all I see here looks like people on night duty waiting for clients.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Flashh: 10:04pm
Rags everywhere.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by VickyRotex(f): 10:05pm
I wonder why they dont have Yaba left in that country!
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by BruncleZuma: 10:05pm
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Adaowerri111: 10:06pm
Bibrisky get cousin
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by modelmike7(m): 10:06pm
It's really shocking oooo!!!
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by JoshMedia(m): 10:06pm
Looks like people on drug
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by akeentech(m): 10:07pm
toyeanlawlah:
They are much more sicker than Nigerians
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by royalamour(m): 10:08pm
MhizzAJ:
Very ugly.
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Super1759: 10:11pm
nna, which kind wahala be this
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by hebrac(m): 10:11pm
Crystalxx:
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Uyi168(m): 10:11pm
S.African people can worwor..
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by bigboss80s(m): 10:12pm
The one in the second-to-last photo will soon die from AIDS...or anal cancer....or both smh
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by money121(m): 10:12pm
EndTime Dresses..
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by Florblu(f): 10:12pm
They are ugly.
No Beautiful woman will dress like that.
#BeastsOfNoNation
|Re: The Shocking Dresses South African Celebs Wore To Feather Awards 2017 by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:13pm
Dress dem no sabi,na only to dey diss fellow Africans dem sabi ..
See as most of dem uglee sef
