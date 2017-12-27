₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Teniola2000: 3:10pm
Nigerian Music Sensation/ Mother of one, Tiwa Savage is out to slay once again , the singer shared a fancy lemon green outfit she rocked to WizKids Concert 2days ago.
Following the news of her missing luggage at the airport,Tiwa Savage decided to presents herself in good light even though the loss of her luggage is still rocking her walls.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Teniola2000: 3:11pm
Cc: mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by cruzita(f): 3:14pm
E NO TOO FIT HER.MY OPINION
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by collwriters: 3:47pm
She too want make we check the price. Nice.
18 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by castrol180(m): 3:48pm
Nice outfit for a nice Tiwa...only that she should renounce smoking shisha and cigarettes this 2017.
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by awujoolasola(m): 3:48pm
How much
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Naijacost22: 3:49pm
So would this pic put fuel in the car of millions of Nigerians?
11 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by itiswellandwell: 3:49pm
Okay ooooooooooooooooooooooooo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by kitan2015(m): 3:49pm
Modernize Masquerade
9 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by tstx(m): 3:49pm
seen
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by omanifrank(m): 3:49pm
ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Sirheny007(m): 3:49pm
Abeg wey the fashionistas and designers..
No be colour riot be that?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Gwilld(m): 3:49pm
Rubbish
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by quinnboy: 3:50pm
Sense of fashion of Tiwa Nah Zeeeeeoooo!
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by bigerboy200: 3:50pm
Stressing on what's not fine...nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Ugoeze2016: 3:50pm
Seen next
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by ezex(m): 3:50pm
Cool...
Cool...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by tstx(m): 3:50pm
awujoolasola:6400 @ogbete marjet enugu
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by tstx(m): 3:50pm
awujoolasola:but it is cheaper in Aba
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by teemanbastos(m): 3:50pm
Okay.
Jose mourinho too like to dey blame others , blame referee, blame other team's coach but not himself?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Mhizunique: 3:50pm
cloth wey resemble modern masquerade outfit...
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by jonnytad(m): 3:50pm
She wore this to a concert of someone that supposed to be calling her 'big sister'.... wat a legacy for her baby.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:50pm
She's cold.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by santopelele(m): 3:51pm
Abeg make i go fry beans for her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by ettybaba(m): 3:51pm
collwriters:As some no get work.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by gurunlocker: 3:51pm
Oh boy! see picture editing.... The leg though.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by quantity19: 3:51pm
who dis one epp
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Write2018: 3:51pm
Like arugungun masquerade
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by biomustry: 3:51pm
Someone check out the price
5 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Shares Photos Of The Outfit She Wore To Wizkids Concert (photos) by Oladipo1166(m): 3:51pm
I swear nah aba
2 Likes
