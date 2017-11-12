₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,966 members, 3,907,718 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 03:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) (8983 Views)
Yemi Alade, Kanu Nwankwo And Jay Jay Okocha Pictured Together / Jay Jay' Okocha Pictured With Wizkid / Wizkid's Photo & Logo On Tanzanian Bus (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by GistMore: 12:22pm
Nigerian fooball legend, Austin jay jay Okocha pictured with music super star Wizkid
As shared on stagram...
its calllled #TBS @official_jj10 with STARBOY #goodtimes
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/jay-jay-okocha-pictured-wizkid
2 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by GistMore: 12:22pm
VIEW MORE PHOTOS >>> https://www.gistmore.com/jay-jay-okocha-pictured-wizkid
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by ladyF(f): 12:23pm
Star boys
2 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 12:30pm
WHO WILL THEIR PICTURE HELP?
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:09pm
ladyF:I see only one boy there
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Rokia2(f): 1:14pm
One legend and a boy.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:08pm
A legend and a nobody!
Jay-Jay has become so humble these days....if he could belittle himself and stoop as low as to take a picture with Wizkid then change is the only permanent thing.
Because we know how pompous he was back then in Nike Grammar School, Abakpa.
Wizkid will be so grateful for such a rare opportunity.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by TeeAL(m): 2:08pm
2 legends
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by modelmike7(m): 2:09pm
The best featuring the best...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by heckymaicon(m): 2:09pm
LEGENDS
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by internationalman(m): 2:10pm
Just a picture of two people and one five people have commented it's already on front page.
I wonder d criterias they use to push topics to front page.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Kingtim(m): 2:10pm
Having a #Boyfriend, is just keeping each other's company, , being married is whatt changes ur status , so stop deceiving ur selves with Mhiz goat , goat's pride, Mhiz turkey ,Mhiz ewu Softbae , olori cow , iyawo dog, diva parrot , certified Mhiz lion dump baby , Mhiz bush baby lah hot
, Mhiz banks cripple , u know wat Bae, u are single until u are
dutifully nd fully married.
.
#Dont_flaunt_boyfriend_nd_loose_husband
#BE_WISE
#Happy_Sunday
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by phollybee(m): 2:10pm
Okocha don old o... See look
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by federal9: 2:10pm
The big question is?
Who is happy snapping with whom?
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Notatribalist(m): 2:10pm
Wizkid pictured with Okocha,not Okocha pictured with wizkid.show JJ so!e respect abeg..
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by brightisodje: 2:10pm
and so make we fry beans we need another change not dis nonsens post
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by nairavsdollars: 2:11pm
Wizkid should learn from Jay Jay how to be a billionaire and still keep your head straight. Jay Jay is richer than Wizkid and Olamide combined
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Afam4eva(m): 2:11pm
It is Wizkid pictured with Jay jay.
2 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Mo6i6(m): 2:12pm
Rokia2:See hater
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by webincomeplus(m): 2:12pm
I looked at the picture from one angle, and I saw Jay-Jay Okocha and one of his fans.
Then I looked at it from another angle, and I saw Wizkid and one of his fans.
1 Like
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by BruncleZuma: 2:12pm
...and the price of gala plummeted to 20 Naira.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Oxster(m): 2:13pm
Haters keep asking,,Who em Epp,if you like don't make yourself a celebrity and Receive Such Compliment
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by PenlsCaP: 2:13pm
heckymaicon:I only see one LEGEND there
4 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by internationalman(m): 2:13pm
TeeAL:A grown person knows there's only one legend in that pictures
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by sajohn4(m): 2:13pm
the legend himself... #welldone
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by internationalman(m): 2:13pm
TeeAL:A grown person knows there's only one legend in that picture
3 Likes
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 2:14pm
Both of them are legends take it or leave it.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by valdes00(m): 2:15pm
i went to #CANADA to check on a friend
His phone was switched off buh a white Man described d location, he simply said,
"The place is about a mile and a half, Northwest, just 300 metres away from Greenville park." You will be right there..
And i got it so easily......
.
.
.
.
.
.
But In #NAIJA
I wanted to go see Dayo...See description
"If you reach Under bridge Ojuelegba ask of Eshinshin jelegbo street, you will see one big gutter, by the right there's a shrine. Jump the gutter and corner left, Do as if you're goin right but be cornering left small small....
Be going down down... straaaaaight! Dey use to smoke weed on that street, If any body stop you don't answer oooo just hold your bag, phone wallet tight awon #Omo_tika_bodi dey dere ooo. No carry car com oooo...
Until you will see one place they're selling akamu in front of one ogogoro joint near Muheez Najimu Ishola shop very close to one ashewo auz...
Then u will see one uncompleted building wey don rack like dat...no fear ooo just enter d middle stand there and flash me. I will come outside."
Hahahahahah egba mi oooo because of one bottle of beer wey u wan buy for me,i go com die ni?
...naso i kuku turn back oo
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by praiseneofingz(m): 2:15pm
I will bow for wizkid, if he chill with Ronaldo.
all those Akon, Chris brown, drake chilling e.t.c no freak me
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by nonjebose(m): 2:15pm
Afam4eva:Quite true.
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Partnerbiz: 2:16pm
boy wizzy
|Re: Jay Jay Okocha Pictured With Wizkid (photo) by Marvellouzkk(f): 2:16pm
Hmmmmmm
Yar'adua Is Dead? / Pres.umaru Yardua Is Dead / Dbanj And Genevieve Dating! What Do Y'all Think Of This>? Fake Or Real Love
Viewing this topic: xpress101(m), Santino1(m), taylor88(m), bus2016(m), Sunnky23, peteonline, nigerianservice, signature2012(m), Olaposiwaju, adedejidamilare(m), Valleoo, icekalito(m), BigIyanga, shinechinedu(m), SageMahrez, Dannjay(m), orjisblog(f), ezekwe1, kurungu92, arukwe123, obamanuru(m), LazyBoi(m), Niftykid, Stevengerd(m), edwardaigbokhan, tammyboy1(m), bonajesco(m), Deseo(f), Psalmpy(m), martynsnet, jupiterx(m), seanery, billionbaby(m), zxcvb, isholak21(m), sogud, mimsmind, olad98(m), silverleaf(m), itisco(m), darealsola(m), mikeade11(m), Hallenjay, patrickmuf(m), vickoozy(m), kokkubabboni421(m), Ericjohnsonjnr(m), mostHandsome01, Seeker17(m), Sixaxis, Anowax(m), MrHim(m), akanji44, temmy6996(m), oloopee, muystoy(m), adedam007(m), kodded(m), josh123(m), Ephrata1, FRANKOSKI(m), donmatin(m), Joyintwos(m), naughtyendowed(m), uyicos, jigga40(m), balmofgilead and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17