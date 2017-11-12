₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by metronaija3: 3:20pm
It was all fun last night as Nigerian-American rapper Wale stepped out for the Martell Blue Swift “H.O.M.E” party along with a host of other celebrities as well as co-brand ambassador and host of the night M.I Abaga.
The party had in attendance Toolz, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja, Ric Hassani, Poe, Chuey Chu, DJ Lambo, Loose Kaynon, Yung L, Maria Okanrede, Idia Aisien and the MC of the night Do2dtun.
See photos below:
http://metronaija.com/photos-wale-parties-wizkid-toolz-m-lagos/
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 3:47pm
Brother Wale continue kissing someone's wife oo...If her husband catch you ehn
1 Like
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 3:51pm
DopeBoss:
lols is she yr wife or is urs missing.. na ur type person no fit even shake hin gf wen dey see..
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by DopeBoss(m): 4:00pm
MustiizRaja:Lol...Apparently u didn't get the humor...
2 Likes
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by atilla(m): 4:16pm
See as everybody dey wear sunshade as if it's afternoon
1 Like
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by SimplyFabulous: 4:24pm
atilla:
Honestly i use to think like that too until i got to realize that the camera light actions these guys face is what makes you seem them on shades anytime there is a picture of them. They are only protecting their eyes from the much lights anytime they allow a photo shot.
2 Likes
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by FroshJaynex(m): 5:02pm
Yeah I work with Martell and I was there too. Una for put a for news too na.
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Eshazy: 8:11pm
Whale??
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 8:11pm
i
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Dubby6(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 8:12pm
Like play like play M.I don turn upcoming artiste.
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:12pm
Ok
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by simijimi: 8:12pm
Who is he?
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Josh44s(m): 8:13pm
This tools abi Toolz go Sabi fvck for outside.
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by fanedrive(m): 8:14pm
SimplyFabulous:How convenient
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 8:14pm
I wonder how many times this wale ply US to Naija in one year.
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by stevenson007: 8:14pm
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 8:15pm
Wale my guy!!
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:15pm
SimplyFabulous:
Not true jhoor....
The ones wey no dey wear dem nko?
The ones wey dey inside club wey dey dark already nko?
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by dayleke(m): 8:16pm
Na to cover the reddened sha yo eyes....
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Macgreat(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by akasboy(m): 8:16pm
Cool
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by WizPrince1(m): 8:16pm
If Toolz man catch you ehn
|Re: Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) by Blackfyre: 8:17pm
Isn't this woman married again?
