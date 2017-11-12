Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wale Parties With Wizkid, Toolz, M.I In Lagos (Photos) (1829 Views)

The party had in attendance Toolz, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja, Ric Hassani, Poe, Chuey Chu, DJ Lambo, Loose Kaynon, Yung L, Maria Okanrede, Idia Aisien and the MC of the night Do2dtun.



See photos below:



Brother Wale continue kissing someone's wife oo...If her husband catch you ehn 1 Like

Brother Wale continue kissing someone's wife oo...If her husband catch you ehn

lols is she yr wife or is urs missing.. na ur type person no fit even shake hin gf wen dey see.. lols is she yr wife or is urs missing.. na ur type person no fit even shake hin gf wen dey see..

lols is she yr wife or is urs missing.. na ur type person no fit even shake hin gf wen dey see.. Lol...Apparently u didn't get the humor... Lol...Apparently u didn't get the humor... 2 Likes

See as everybody dey wear sunshade as if it's afternoon 1 Like

See as everybody dey wear sunshade as if it's afternoon

Honestly i use to think like that too until i got to realize that the camera light actions these guys face is what makes you seem them on shades anytime there is a picture of them. They are only protecting their eyes from the much lights anytime they allow a photo shot. Honestly i use to think like that too until i got to realize that the camera light actions these guys face is what makes you seem them on shades anytime there is a picture of them. They are only protecting their eyes from the much lights anytime they allow a photo shot. 2 Likes

Yeah I work with Martell and I was there too. Una for put a for news too na.

?? Whale??

i

Like play like play M.I don turn upcoming artiste.

Ok

Who is he?

This tools abi Toolz go Sabi fvck for outside.

Honestly i use to think like that too until i got to realize that the camera light actions these guys face is what makes you seem them on shades anytime there is a picture of them. They are only protecting their eyes from the much lights anytime they allow a photo shot. How convenient How convenient

I wonder how many times this wale ply US to Naija in one year.

Wale my guy!!

Honestly i use to think like that too until i got to realize that the camera light actions these guys face is what makes you seem them on shades anytime there is a picture of them. They are only protecting their eyes from the much lights anytime they allow a photo shot.

Not true jhoor....

The ones wey no dey wear dem nko?

The ones wey dey inside club wey dey dark already nko? Not true jhoor....The ones wey no dey wear dem nko?The ones wey dey inside club wey dey dark already nko?

Na to cover the reddened sha yo eyes....

Cool

If Toolz man catch you ehn