Teacher with life jacket on while the pupils are left unprotected.



I am scared to the bone



This are people we entrust our children with

lol,its just crazy..it could be there are no kids sizes..

Can one life jacket go round the kids?

This picture is an analogy of how Nigeria is today

Can one life jacket go round the kids?





Is it a must to go on the excursion ?

lol,its just crazy..it could be there are no kids sizes..

Then they shouldn't have embarked on this kind of trip

Just like Buhari, the teacher and Nigerian masses as the pupils.



Buhari could travel to UK at will to treat himself in one of the best hospitals and medical practitioners.

While the masses can't afford doing that. So obvious in the Aso Rock clinic with no syringe as alleged by Aishat Buhari.



Buhari is the protected teacher,

Nigerian masses are the unprotected pupils

The boat can be likened to be Nigeria

while the river on which the boat moves is all form of sicknesses.

That's what differentiates selfishness from selflessness







This is pathetic.

Innocent kids!

Just like Nigerian leaders are enjoying the Nigerian wealth, immunized against criticism and shielded from physical assault, while the citizens are protected.

I agree with your statement above



Having said that,



But disagreed with where you mentioned pmb



He met the whole system in shambles



I agree with your statement above

Having said that,

But disagreed with where you mentioned pmb

He met the whole system in shambles

I assure you he will fix it

Is it a must to go on the excursion ?

That depends.

That depends.

I'm sure if it's that important, parents wouldn't have allowed kids go thru a canoe.

That depends.

I'm sure if it's that important, parents wouldn't have allowed kids go thru a canoe.

What is the importance ?



Its bad



This are innocent kids



Don't be surprise that the parents might know they are going on excursion but didn't know where



What is the importance ?

Its bad

This are innocent kids

Don't be surprise that the parents might know they are going on excursion but didn't know where

Even if they were told they will never have allowed the kids without life jacket

Just like Nigerian leaders are enjoying the Nigerian wealth, immunized against criticism and shielded from physical assault, while the citizens are not protected.





Yoruba will say "Tina bajo ni, ti are eni lan kòkò gbòn"

I agree with your statement above



Having said that,



But disagreed with where you mentioned pmb



He met the whole system in shambles



I assure you he will fix it





He will ?



after two years, he will !!





your statement can be likened to a building structure after two years the foundation is yet to be seen

He will ?
after two years, he will !!

your statement can be likened to a building structure after two years the foundation is yet to be seen

He will ?



after two years, he will !!





your statement can be likened to a building structure after two years the foundation is yet to be seen

.

We are talking about Nigeria here young man

She obviously feels she has done no wrong; so she snaps pictures away.



She obviously feels she has done no wrong; so she snaps pictures away.

The senselessness and wickedness in this country. A stupid sense of entitlement to the best things; best cars, best houses, even the best life. This shoot is Nigeria shown in one picture.

She obviously feels she has done no wrong; so she snaps pictures away.



The senselessness and wickedness in this country. A stupid sense of entitlement to the best things; best cars, best houses, even the best life. This shoot is Nigeria shown in one picture.

Spot on

I agree with your statement above



Having said that,



But disagreed with where you mentioned pmb



He met the whole system in shambles



I assure you he will fix it



We knew they were in shambles, that was why we voted for him against the incumbent to fix them.



If they were not in shamble, we wouldn't vote for him.



We knew they were in shambles, that was why we voted for him against the incumbent to fix them.

If they were not in shamble, we wouldn't vote for him.

If he can't fix them, better he doesn't worsen their situation.



BLACK AFRICANS.......please when will I stop insulting and berating thee

Teacher with life jacket on while the pupils are left unprotected.



I am scared to the bone

This are people we entrust our children with

Sarrki,



Sarrki,

First reasonable post from you, upon all your ranting never knew you have empathy,nice one bro !!!

The woman is PMB while the pupils are Nigerians.

How much was Aso rock hospital budget again, also how much has PMB spent on his medical tourism this year alone?

Most of the children, if not all can swim very well. I served in the riverine area and I could remember most of the children laughing at us whenever we put on our life jackets. They be like ' how can grown adult like this not know how to swim. To them it's a way of life. So don't crucify the teacher.

Most of the children, if not all can swim very well. I served in the riverine area and I could remember most of the children laughing at us whenever we put on our life jackets. They be like ' how can grown adult like this not know how to swim. To them it's a way of life. So don't crucify the teacher.

This is typical Nigerian reasoning : all assumptions and conclusions with zero supporting evidence. Please stop. My eyes can't take it.



This is a very sad and depressing picture. If I knew this lady and had the opportunity, I would slap her three or four times (consequences be damned), get her locked up for recklessly endangering these children, and ensure she is dismissed from her job. The id.iot is even smiling for the camera.



This is typical Nigerian reasoning : all assumptions and conclusions with zero supporting evidence. Please stop. My eyes can't take it.

This is a very sad and depressing picture. If I knew this lady and had the opportunity, I would slap her three or four times (consequences be damned), get her locked up for recklessly endangering these children, and ensure she is dismissed from her job. The id.iot is even smiling for the camera.

In any sane society, there would be a thunderous uproar at this incident but Nigeria is not a society and most Nigerians are not sane.

WHAT THE TEACHER WAS REASONING

abio, when there are no materials needed for protection, must they go? Wailers will now be wailing after mami water don chop breakfast or lunch

Most of the children, if not all can swim very well. I served in the riverine area and I could remember most of the children laughing at us whenever we put on our life jackets. They be like ' how can grown adult like this not know how to swim. To them it's a way of life. So don't crucify the teacher.





Watery assumptions sir, so if kids in US/UK are going fore Xcusions underminingthe fact that majority of them can swim , that does not stop them from wearing life jacket as a standard procedure.

Teacher with life jacket on while the pupils are left unprotected.



I am scared to the bone



how are u sure she is a teacher ehn

Nigerian teacher... Loooool