|Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 4:01pm On Nov 12
Teacher with life jacket on while the pupils are left unprotected.
I am scared to the bone
This are people we entrust our children with
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by stephleena(f): 4:03pm On Nov 12
lol,its just crazy..it could be there are no kids sizes..
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by bkool7(m): 4:05pm On Nov 12
Can one life jacket go round the kids?
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by crazygod(m): 4:06pm On Nov 12
This picture is an analogy of how Nigeria is today
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 4:06pm On Nov 12
bkool7:
Is it a must to go on the excursion ?
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 4:13pm On Nov 12
stephleena:
Then they shouldn't have embarked on this kind of trip
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Tolexander: 4:23pm On Nov 12
Just like Buhari, the teacher and Nigerian masses as the pupils.
Buhari could travel to UK at will to treat himself in one of the best hospitals and medical practitioners.
While the masses can't afford doing that. So obvious in the Aso Rock clinic with no syringe as alleged by Aishat Buhari.
Buhari is the protected teacher,
Nigerian masses are the unprotected pupils
The boat can be likened to be Nigeria
while the river on which the boat moves is all form of sicknesses.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Yeligray(m): 4:26pm On Nov 12
That's what differentiates selfishness from selflessness
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by OrestesDante(m): 4:28pm On Nov 12
This is pathetic.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by tukdi: 4:31pm On Nov 12
Innocent kids!
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 4:39pm On Nov 12
Tolexander:
I agree with your statement above
Having said that,
But disagreed with where you mentioned pmb
He met the whole system in shambles
I assure you he will fix it
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by bkool7(m): 4:42pm On Nov 12
sarrki:
That depends.
I'm sure if it's that important, parents wouldn't have allowed kids go thru a canoe.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 4:46pm On Nov 12
bkool7:
What is the importance ?
Its bad
This are innocent kids
Don't be surprise that the parents might know they are going on excursion but didn't know where
Even if they were told they will never have allowed the kids without life jacket
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Tolexander: 4:47pm On Nov 12
Just like Nigerian leaders are enjoying the Nigerian wealth, immunized against criticism and shielded from physical assault, while the citizens are not protected.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Yusfunoble(m): 4:49pm On Nov 12
Yoruba will say "Tina bajo ni, ti are eni lan kòkò gbòn"
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by smulti(m): 5:01pm On Nov 12
sarrki:
He will ?
after two years, he will !!
your statement can be likened to a building structure after two years the foundation is yet to be seen
.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 5:07pm On Nov 12
smulti:
We are talking about Nigeria here young man
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by DozieInc(m): 5:08pm On Nov 12
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by josh001(m): 5:51pm On Nov 12
She obviously feels she has done no wrong; so she snaps pictures away.
The senselessness and wickedness in this country. A stupid sense of entitlement to the best things; best cars, best houses, even the best life. This shoot is Nigeria shown in one picture.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by sarrki(m): 5:53pm On Nov 12
josh001:
Spot on
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Tolexander: 6:04pm On Nov 12
sarrki:We knew they were in shambles, that was why we voted for him against the incumbent to fix them.
If they were not in shamble, we wouldn't vote for him.
If he can't fix them, better he doesn't worsen their situation.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by EVILFOREST: 6:30pm On Nov 12
BLACK AFRICANS.......please when will I stop insulting and berating thee
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Flaghouse1(m): 6:59pm On Nov 12
sarrki:
Sarrki,
First reasonable post from you, upon all your ranting never knew you have empathy,nice one bro !!!
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by careytommy7(m): 7:05pm On Nov 12
The woman is PMB while the pupils are Nigerians.
How much was Aso rock hospital budget again, also how much has PMB spent on his medical tourism this year alone?
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by indoorlove(m): 7:17pm On Nov 12
Most of the children, if not all can swim very well. I served in the riverine area and I could remember most of the children laughing at us whenever we put on our life jackets. They be like ' how can grown adult like this not know how to swim. To them it's a way of life. So don't crucify the teacher.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 7:33pm On Nov 12
indoorlove:
This is typical Nigerian reasoning : all assumptions and conclusions with zero supporting evidence. Please stop. My eyes can't take it.
This is a very sad and depressing picture. If I knew this lady and had the opportunity, I would slap her three or four times (consequences be damned), get her locked up for recklessly endangering these children, and ensure she is dismissed from her job. The id.iot is even smiling for the camera.
In any sane society, there would be a thunderous uproar at this incident but Nigeria is not a society and most Nigerians are not sane.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 7:55pm On Nov 12
WHAT THE TEACHER WAS REASONING
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by giddykay: 7:59pm On Nov 12
sarrki:abio, when there are no materials needed for protection, must they go? Wailers will now be wailing after mami water don chop breakfast or lunch
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Flaghouse1(m): 8:00pm On Nov 12
indoorlove:u
Watery assumptions sir, so if kids in US/UK are going fore Xcusions underminingthe fact that majority of them can swim , that does not stop them from wearing life jacket as a standard procedure.
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by yeyerolling: 9:05pm On Nov 12
sarrki:how are u sure she is a teacher ehn
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by duduade(m): 9:19pm On Nov 12
Nigerian teacher... Loooool
|Re: Picture Of A Teacher With Life Jacket While The Pupils Are Left Unprotected by Pacesetter123(m): 10:11pm On Nov 12
The maritime journey embarked upon by dis school is against all known safety rules.
