Recall that the Chocolate City boss who is set to drop an album, attacked every Nigerian rapper for singing and making the Hip-Pop scene go cold in his stirring single.



“I should be close to retirement, couple more years we retiring. But none of you rappers inspiring, none of you pass the requirement, I can’t retire yet then,” he raps in the diss song.



The diss song is currently heating up the music scene in Nigeria, and so many rappers are not happy with M.I including N6 who recently got involved in a messy social media war with the Chocolate City boss and his label.



Now Vector who already has a beef with M.I is the latest rapper to react to his controversial diss song.



While on Stage at the recent homecoming held for rapper Chinko Ekun at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ife, the Lafiaji rapper called out M.I and told him to fix his own life first.



'I no sabi to dey tell people to go fix up their lives for back, he continued, 'Make dem tell person wey dey find trouble say we can never be on the same level,'



''Plus, when you're in the position of a God, you won't leave that high place to be chairman anyways. Well, instead of fixing up our lives, we are fixing up every other person's life. How about that?'

Watch the video below...



MI IS RIGHT THOUGH. NIGERIAN RAPPERS SUCKS! !! 18 Likes 1 Share

how else to promote an upcoming album other than to have ALL rappers beef/talk about you?! this is just a marketing strategy that a few dumbass Nigerian rappers fell for. 2 Likes 1 Share

The mods should please move this thread to the front page, let's have a wider view on it.



Sincerely Nigerian rappers should fix up their lives, most of them are singers now, its funny how even scales couldn't measure up. S.A rappers like Aka are taking over African hip hop 1 Like

It's another one...... Another season of twitter catching FIRE!!! 1 Like 1 Share











Recall that the Chocolate City boss who is set to drop an album, attacked every Nigerian rapper for singing and making the Hip-Pop scene go cold in his stirring single.



Lol fair enough Lol fair enough 1 Like

Serious rap is at an all time low in Nigeria... It seems we have passed the rap era. Every rapper wants to sing of recent

MI IS RIGHT THOUGH. NIGERIAN RAPPERS SUCKS! !! kilomode e mo nipa rap kilomode e mo nipa rap

i rap better than most of all these rappers bt my kinda work wont let me shine...im coming tho 1 Like

Their problem not mine

Really, rap is going down in Nigeria. If vector get mind make e diss chairman too

NIGERIAN RAPPERS ARE BUNCH OF NOISE MAKERS 1 Like

Fact Stills Remains That D Career Of Both Of Dem Is Dieing 1 Like

MI DON DIE NAW, ALL HE DOES IS KIP LIVING ON HIS PAST GLORIES, FIX UP UR LYF KOR, I HATE DAT SONG! 1 Like





Especially "Rap-shout", they would appreciate Rap Both mI and Vector should...Especially "Rap-shout", they would appreciate Rap

All Nigeria rapper including broda MI should fix up my life,who una life EPP self

Its buhari's fault. 1 Like

Meanwhile, the no. 1 terrorist and boko halam sponsor AKA Jibrin from sudan, Mumummadu boko hari is nowhere to be found.

Vector quiet your mouth. You and MI nor be mate for rap. Nor be those your chewing gum lines you they spill cone make you think say MI nor your mate. Learn rap bro. 5 Likes

vector wey don join phyno and olamkde dey sing.

Like M.I said they are getting Killed by the South.



South African Rappers are ruling the scene now, (Aka. cassper Nyovest etc).





Which rapper in Nigeria is still holding that torch?



Vector just keeps forming freestyle guru, little or no solid rap songs from him that resonate with the people.





Most of his lines are way too overhyped...

I was thinking Phenom would be the new cat on the block, but like M.I said



They should all FIX UP THEIR LIVES.

Rappers singing 80% in a supposed Rap track like they were RnB singers.



shitty rappers all over the world in this 21st century!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

MrBrownJay1:

how else to promote an upcoming album other than to have ALL rappers beef/talk about you?! this is just a marketing strategy that a few dumbass Nigerian rappers fell for.

Agreed... But there is still a lotta truth in what he said, he killed two birds with one stone! Agreed... But there is still a lotta truth in what he said, he killed two birds with one stone! 2 Likes