Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by zoba88: 8:34pm
This made me shed tears. A young Nigerian soldier, SE Ayo, who is popularly called lieutenant Sunny Brown has died in fatal accident leaving behind his beautiful bride 22 days to their wedding.
Lieutenant Sunny as he is fondly called by his admirers was to wed on the 3rd of December, 2017 before his sudden demise. His friends, hhave taken to social media to mourn him.Below are bis pre-wedding photos and reactions from people
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/handsome-nigerian-soldierse-ayo-dies-in.html?m=1
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by zoba88: 8:35pm
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:36pm
The RIP I want to give here is conditional,
If this guy was among the guys that shot and killed IPOB, shiite members or other unarmed groups of civilians, or if this guy has ever intimidated, beat up or rape innocent Nigerians in any part of the country, I am not sorry for him.
On the other hand, if this was a gentle soldier who used the fear of God to discharge his duties, may God himself accept him and comfort his family. Amen.
6 Likes
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by zoba88: 8:38pm
zoba88:more
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by ademasta(m): 8:56pm
Chai!
So pathetic... And he was a full army lieutenant
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by akeentech(m): 10:20pm
Please don't join army join me online and make cul cash
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:20pm
Rest in Peace, This is All Buhari's fault.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 10:20pm
Lost my brother's wife barely 5 days to their wedding.
RIP: Dr Linda Nwaigwe. Gone yet not forgotten.
1 Like
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Acecards: 10:20pm
RIP bro
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by hebrac(m): 10:21pm
Sad
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 10:21pm
In Nigeria, it's only when you're dead people will know you're cute...
RIP though
1 Like
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:22pm
Is Nigeria worth dying for?
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:22pm
Make I fry Air
1 Like
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:23pm
Rest in peace to the dead so sad.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by segebase(m): 10:23pm
y
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:23pm
'Bros wats hapen was he short"! In a country that has a 'Minister in charge of education' that is collecting 'salary'.......
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by fSociety: 10:24pm
Nigerian soldier? Rot in hell! Good riddance
1 Like
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:24pm
this is sad. I rip to him
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by emperordelis(m): 10:24pm
BankeSmalls:what would your RIP now change??
Some kind people sef
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Agadsman(m): 10:25pm
BankeSmalls:smh...whether or not he is among those solders u listed up there, your rip means nothing to him right now.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by toplad97: 10:25pm
BankeSmalls:
You're absolutely ridiculous. Someone's died just under a month to his wedding and you're saying poo.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by rozay12345: 10:25pm
My sincere condolences to the soldier and deepest consolation to his bride and wife. We as Nigerian citizens need to arise and speak the truth, the failure of government has its nuclear effects, the number of Nigerians lost daily to accidents either by bad roads or reckless driving is becoming unsavoury, government needs to work once and for all to make our roads motorable and have responsible policemen to caution drivers going above speed limits.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 10:26pm
R.I.P
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by pretty16(f): 10:27pm
This is just so sad. May his soul RIP
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:27pm
another wasted sperm... should I fry Akamu
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:27pm
toplad97:
He may have beat another young man to death some weeks to his own wedding !
Now, that's ridiculous.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by Uyiii: 10:28pm
very pathetic occurrence
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by naijaboiy: 10:28pm
BankeSmalls:STFU!!
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by onadana: 10:28pm
My problem is not death itself..but what adequate arrangements made for my love ones left behind. How comfortable will they be.Death is part of living.We must accept it.
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:29pm
AFONJAPIG:
Your name says it all.
You're indeed a PIG..
1 Like
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 10:29pm
AFONJAPIG:
Som ppl dey madt o
Re: Soldier Dies In Road Accident 22 Days To His Wedding (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:31pm
naijaboiy:
Same to you.
