Lieutenant Sunny as he is fondly called by his admirers was to wed on the 3rd of December, 2017 before his sudden demise. His friends, hhave taken to social media to mourn him.Below are bis pre-wedding photos and reactions from people





The RIP I want to give here is conditional,



If this guy was among the guys that shot and killed IPOB, shiite members or other unarmed groups of civilians, or if this guy has ever intimidated, beat up or rape innocent Nigerians in any part of the country, I am not sorry for him.



On the other hand, if this was a gentle soldier who used the fear of God to discharge his duties, may God himself accept him and comfort his family. Amen. 6 Likes

zoba88:

Chai!



So pathetic... And he was a full army lieutenant

Rest in Peace, This is All Buhari's fault.











RIP: Dr Linda Nwaigwe. Gone yet not forgotten. Lost my brother's wife barely 5 days to their wedding.RIP: Dr Linda Nwaigwe. Gone yet not forgotten. 1 Like

RIP bro

Sad

In Nigeria, it's only when you're dead people will know you're cute...

RIP though 1 Like

? Is Nigeria worth dying for

Make I fry Air 1 Like

Rest in peace to the dead so sad.

'Bros wats hapen was he short"! In a country that has a 'Minister in charge of education' that is collecting 'salary'.......

Nigerian soldier? Rot in hell! Good riddance 1 Like

this is sad. I rip to him

BankeSmalls:

Some kind people sef what would your RIP now change??Some kind people sef

You're absolutely ridiculous. Someone's died just under a month to his wedding and you're saying poo. You're absolutely ridiculous. Someone's died just under a month to his wedding and you're saying poo.

My sincere condolences to the soldier and deepest consolation to his bride and wife. We as Nigerian citizens need to arise and speak the truth, the failure of government has its nuclear effects, the number of Nigerians lost daily to accidents either by bad roads or reckless driving is becoming unsavoury, government needs to work once and for all to make our roads motorable and have responsible policemen to caution drivers going above speed limits.

R.I.P

This is just so sad. May his soul RIP

another wasted sperm... should I fry Akamu

He may have beat another young man to death some weeks to his own wedding !



Now, that's ridiculous. He may have beat another young man to death some weeks to his own wedding !Now, that's ridiculous.

very pathetic occurrence

My problem is not death itself..but what adequate arrangements made for my love ones left behind. How comfortable will they be.Death is part of living.We must accept it.

