My pastor has spoken about tight in the last one week more than any other thing.

I just look at the faces of people. An invited pastor preached on it for one hour.



The pastor was not able to establish that Jesus nor any of His disciples collected tithe. Bible was clear that it was contribution the early church made to expand.



Those against tithe says it's one of the laws of the old testament but Abraham and Jacob paid tithe in faith over 400years before God made it a law through Moses. The new testament believer was urged to live by faith to enjoy Abraham's blessings on earth. We live by faith. Pay your tithe if you have and appreciate God for His faithfulness and leave the judgement of mismanagement to be of God. Remember the poor, give and support the poor.



Here is my opinion. Tithe is necessary but should not be mandatory like some will distribute tithe cards and monitor tithers.



I pay my tithe and will pay till I die. reason is simple. I am one of the few privileged Nigerians that has enough to do my basic needs and affect few lives around me. I have a few orphanage homes me and my family support often. I take my kids while we visit those homes to let them know that whatever they have is a Privilege and gift from God. The difference between them and the kids of those orphanage homes is the grace of God as no kid chose his parents before showing up on earth. I conveniently pay my tithe to help propagate the gospel. I don't want to show up in church and here my pastor is not around because he was looking for food for his family or searching for school fees for his kids. A pastor should concentrate and minister the word. Reason God refused the Levites to work in Israel till this day for those who practice mosaic law and Judaism. In my opinion, the 1k dropped in the offering basket won't do the do job enough.



What is my gross like many others with the pastors in Nigeria



Pastors frighten members with devourers if they dont pay tithe. They also tell you that the windows of heaven will not be opened to you if you don't pay tithe. It's a lie. Jesus is God's ultimate gift to humanity. In him is everything. When the Jesus died and that Curtain tore from bottom to top. It gave us access to the father for all things. There is no curse for not paying tithe.



Mission work and evangelism is dieing in Nigeria and the church is not paying attention to that enough.



The message of salvation, faith justice and mercy which Christ preached has been replaced with prosperity, fame and self gratification.



Pastors have gone mundane and flash your tithe in your very face with reckless abandon.



If Jesus or Paul the apostle managed a church in 21st century. They won't have Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini and several SUVs parked in their garage when members are hungry or many parts of the world have not heard the gospel.



A large population of church members in Nigeria are poor. The church is not paying enough attention to these poor people. The money spent in buying one Bentley will buy 3buses that will take care of people who may never have a car. The poor will always be among us Jesus said.



Pastors have become demigods and inaccessible. So much security around them that you dare not go close.



You build schools and your church members can't afford it. Jesus won't do that.



You can't differentiate when a pastor is moving from when politician is moving.



Missionaries around Nigeria are suffering and struggling to pay their children school fees while pastors leave large in luxury.



Their children school abroad ,they build schools here and members can't afford it.





The free the sheeple Movement is gaining ground because there is no financial accountability in many Churches.





If people can tell the good course their money is used for, we will not have people like Freeze questioning their actions.





Share your experience since the movement started

How do you know that Jesus wont have driven Bentley or any of those cars?

See,

If you want to ask for financial accountability, thats a different topic.



Dont confuse things up. Bentley, Ferrari etc was not made for only demons to drive.



If you start preaching against people paying tithe because you saw preacher riding in those cars, you are only preaching according to strife from the flesh

Thats what Freeze is doing



Freeze is like Judas who only remembered the poor when perfume worth thousands of dollars was poured on Jesus feet.

Meanwhile he was a thief in secret.



Many people will finish preaching against tithe, claiming poor people are everywhere yet go home and spend ten times in club house and purchase internet bundle.

Freeze falls into this category.



These same people want to go to the same heaven that the early Christians who sold 100% of their belongings went to.



There is God.

Stop preaching out of fleshly strife.

savagefinder:

the book of Deuteronomy 14 vs 22-29 is the reason for questioning tithes now.. Not the sentimental approach you are bringing.. The Bible is complete and it has shown us the way to tithe according to the law Tithe already existed before Deuteronomy

Before the law, tithe already existed



Go and study.

Tithe already existed before Deuteronomy

Before the law, tithe already existed

Go and study.

Stop following Freeze

felixomor:



Tithe already existed before Deuteronomy

Before the law, tithe already existed



Go and study.

Stop following Freeze and the book of Deuteronomy came after that, which is a modification to what was practiced earlier.

Just like how grace is a modification to the law.. So what's your point?



The children of Israel tithed before the advent of mosaic laws of which they had to switch to which was they practiced till when Jesus came.. So. If we want to continue tithing, which should we continue, the mosaic one? Or that of Abraham who tithed only once in his life? and the book of Deuteronomy came after that, which is a modification to what was practiced earlier.Just like how grace is a modification to the law.. So what's your point?The children of Israel tithed before the advent of mosaic laws of which they had to switch to which was they practiced till when Jesus came.. So. If we want to continue tithing, which should we continue, the mosaic one? Or that of Abraham who tithed only once in his life? 9 Likes 2 Shares

Ranchhoddas:

Sheeple





Oya say something stupid.

Entertain me

E don tey. I wanted to reply his nonsense up there. But fear catch me. That poo his brain's got might be contagious.



FelixOmoron:

Bentley, Ferrari etc was not made for only demons to drive. My Post Of The Year(POTY). I wanted to reply his nonsense up there. But fear catch me. That poo his brain's got might be contagious.My Post Of The Year(POTY). 5 Likes

savagefinder:

and the book of Deuteronomy came after that, which is a modification to what was practiced earlier.

Just like how grace is a modification to the law.. So what's your point?



The children of Israel tithed before the advent of mosaic laws of which they had to switch to which was they practiced till when Jesus came.. So. If we want to continue tithing, which should we continue, the mosaic one? Or that of Abraham who tithed only once in his life? Oga, grace is not a modification of law

Grace is a fulfillment of the law

In all honesty, try to start studying the bible for yourself



Abraham tithed once because he came across Melchizedek once in his pilgrimage.

Melchizedek priesthood was a very rare one

And hard to come by



Today Christ is our Melchizedek (Psalm 110:4)

If you pay tithe to the body of Christ wether once, monthly, yearly,

God will not be angry

We now have the body of Christ as Melchizedek continuously with us.

So there is no excuse.



If you feel your local church isnt part of the body of Christ, then that's a different topic.

Oga, grace is not a modification of law

Grace is a fulfillment of the law

In all honesty, try to start studying the bible for yourself

Abraham tithed once because he came across Melchizedek once in his pilgrimage.

Melchizedek priesthood was a very rare one

And hard to come by

Today Christ is our Melchizedek (Psalm 110:4)

If you pay tithe to the body of Christ wether once, monthly, yearly,

God will not be angry

We now have the body of Christ as Melchizedek continuously with us.

So there is no excuse.

If you feel your local church isnt part of the body of Christ, then that's a different topic.

Look for a bible believing church

This tithe was supposed to be for the poor and the needy not from the poor and the needy...



This has to stop, daddy freeze is right on point and believe it or not, this issue has drawn much attention World wide than some people realize. These pastors know where this is going and hats why they are trying to find all forms of excuse to make their sheeples discredit whatever is been said. But the truth will always prevail... When they start loosing important members then they will come clean and tell us where they saw weekly tithing and sowing of seeds like cards and first salaries in the Bible.



I myself I am not lacking, 10% wouldn't hurt me but I know alot of people that have been reduced to nothing by these useless fraudsters, not to mention how they use the money to sleep around with women in 5 star hotels around the world. This has to stop





This tithe was supposed to be for the poor and the needy not from the poor and the needy...

This has to stop, daddy freeze is right on point and believe it or not, this issue has drawn much attention World wide than some people realize. These pastors know where this is going and hats why they are trying to find all forms of excuse to make their sheeples discredit whatever is been said. But the truth will always prevail... When they start loosing important members then they will come clean and tell us where they saw weekly tithing and sowing of seeds like cards and first salaries in the Bible.

I myself I am not lacking, 10% wouldn't hurt me but I know alot of people that have been reduced to nothing by these useless fraudsters, not to mention how they use the money to sleep around with women in 5 star hotels around the world. This has to stop

#FreeTheSheeple

Built2last:

I take my kids while we visit those homes to let them know that whatever they have is a Privilege and gift from God. The difference between them and the kids of those orphanage homes is the grace of God as no kid chose his parents before showing up on earth.



Wow god's grace is really sufficient for us all yeah? So those kids in the orphanage some as young as one have done nothing to deserve "god's grace"? No wonder most christians lack empathy. They feel the difference between their children and a child in an orphanage (being molested yes those kids are raped and dehumanized more often than you think) Is god's grace, 10 people die in a car accident and one person survive wow god is great. Keep making us see how shallow and out of touch you religious folks are.

spongeisback:



Wow god's grace is really sufficient for us all yeah? So those kids in the orphanage some as young as one have done nothing to deserve "god's grace"? No wonder most christians lack empathy. They feel the difference between their children and a child in an orphanage (being molested yes those kids are raped and dehumanized more often than you think) Is god's grace, 10 people die in a car accident and one person survive wow god is great. Keep making us see how shallow and out of touch you religious folks are.

I usually have time for Atheists but today is not just one of those days.



I usually have time for Atheists but today is not just one of those days.

peace.

Built2last:





I usually have time for Atheists but today is not just one of those days.



So anybody that doesn't believe a Jewish guy came to die for a Nigerian's sin is an atheist?!

If Jesus was here on earth, he would have driven Bentley and have private jet. Jesus used a colt no one has ever driven on...that shows he wants the best for himself.



Many people argue that Abraham paid tithe once to Melchezedek. Remember Abraham paid tithe of 5 nations...Just imagine someone bringing tithe of America, Russia, China, Germany, and France or UK to you, will you allow him pay again? And moreover, he met Melchezedek once in his journey





See my brother, i don't subscribe to tithe cards...reason i don't pay tithe in any church that use cards. i also prefer to pay tithe in any church the pastor uses Bentley and PJ than one the Pastor uses keke or trek.





The earlier we stop using the World's system to apply in the Kingdom's system...the better for us.



One day i will teach Freeze what he does not know in the bible. I too busy to reply him for now.





You don't pay tithe...no wahala, but allow us to continue to pay..as long as it is working for me. 3 Likes

Op, for your little mind now, the Pastor preached about tithes because of the noise some arrogant guys make on internet. You must be deluded.



I happen to be in finance department in my church and without pastor preaching about tithes,I observed that the church tithes has increased considerably even after all the noise on net.



The Pastors you condemn are wiser and more stable than all the folks who make dirty noises on internet.



If you know the strength and capacity of establishments they control, your mind will stagger.

Oyedepo alone controls churches of over 5,000 parishes around the world, a weak mind can't do that.

He controls universities and intelligent gurus who are authorities in their fields. A weakling will never attempt such.



It takes a very intelligent man to do that consistently over the years. If your fore fathers had owed his generation any dime and the man is collecting it now, then I don't think there is a crime in that.





Rather than make headless noise, please put your mind to work and make money.



Envy is counting other peoples blessings, why not count yours.

Your noise don't disturb anything 4 Likes





Tithing as Christians or even Jews can't be justified with the Bible.



Jews do not pay tithe anymore because there are no levites anymore and the temple has been taken over by the Palestinians and have been converted to a mosque.



If Jews don't tithe, why should Christians who are governed by the new testament





Tithing is not biblical for Christians.



Not tithing doesn't mean not giving to church.



Offering should be given to church.



Tithing as Christians or even Jews can't be justified with the Bible.

Jews do not pay tithe anymore because there are no levites anymore and the temple has been taken over by the Palestinians and have been converted to a mosque.

If Jews don't tithe, why should Christians who are governed by the new testament

Tithing is not biblical for Christians.

Not tithing doesn't mean not giving to church.

Offering should be given to church.

First fruits and tithes aren't biblical. Only offering and seeds...

felixomor:



Stop telling lies with ignorance. Most of this pastors are fraudsters





Like the dude I just quoted

Who said Jesus would drive a luxurious car if he was on earth today while some people cannot afford a single meal

Believe me... This sheeples are stupid and useless

They have been brainwashed

They don't worship God but pastors

This is blasphemous





Give your money to the needy

Give your money to your parents

These pastors are living large on your ignorance Most of this pastors are fraudstersLike the dude I just quotedWho said Jesus would drive a luxurious car if he was on earth today while some people cannot afford a single mealBelieve me... This sheeples are stupid and uselessThey have been brainwashedThey don't worship God but pastorsThis is blasphemousGive your money to the needyGive your money to your parentsThese pastors are living large on your ignorance 7 Likes 1 Share

Ranchhoddas:

Right on cue...

spongeisback:



So anybody that doesn't believe a Jewish guy came to die for a Nigerian's sin is an atheist?!

Don't mind the brainwashed minion!

Give so that there will be food in my house. This was God's commandment to the Israelites knowing the priests of old(levites) had no source of income apart from worshipping God. I can't earn 10m and give out 1m to a church. Instead I will share it amongst motherless babies.

I'll be right back.



1) The Law was given by God as instructions to follow and not as "principles" to be interpreted. Based on the foregoing per Deuteronomy 14 v 22-29...where did God authorize tithes to be paid monetarily?



2) If Jesus fulfilled the obligatory burdens of the Law, how come is tithing is necessary for Christians to access God's blessings? What is so special about tithes that is necessary for Christians out of all the Mosaic Laws...



3) If Jesus has given Matthew 25 v 31-46 as the standard for giving to make it to the Kingdom of Heaven...please can someone show me where tithing is included?



4) In Acts 15, where some confusionists in the early church preached circumcision and observance of the Mosaic Laws (tithing inclusive) to be saved...are the supporters of tithing not making the same mistake the Apostles resolved 2,000 years ago? Did the Apostles include tithing as part of the things Christians must do?







The pix below is dedicated to Pastorpreneurs who are twisting the Truth for selfish motives

OP if u decide to give tithe till u die nobody is forcing not to, but please dont take tithe and giving as the same thing cos they are not. Tithe was a law, mandatory, for the children of Isreal, giving is not mandatory cos u are not required to pay a particular percentage. Christ gave Christains the liberty to give freely, as you prosper...Ask ursef y is it only the law of tithe Christains decide to bring from the Old Testament...becos it involves money right... tithe does not involve moni.. anoda tin u should ponder on...

Hmmmmm

Yawns.



Yawns.

Be finding sheeple upandan you hear. Don't speak out against the herdsmen wey wan take style kill dem finish

