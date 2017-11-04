Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Daddy Freeze And His Free The Sheeple Movement Against Pastors & Tithers (1155 Views)

Popular but controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, always "attacks" pastors and tithers and everybody knows that. While some support him, some others do not support him. But the OAP is gaining more followers everyday as many are joining his "Free The Sheeple" movement, they see churches as business centers.



One thing with Daddy Freeze is that he appears strong & doesn't care about what others think about him. He always has a way off blasting & making fun of those that oppose him & his "Free The Sheeple" movement.



He is against the flamboyant lifestyles of many top Nigerian pastors and never fails to slam them whenever he sees an opportunity to do so. He has blasted top pastors & General Overseers such as Oyedepo, Adeboye, Ibiyeomie, Adefarasin among others.







Because of this, he has exchanged words with many celebrities who are in support of tithing and who are against his constant bashing of pastors. Some of the celebrities that directly or indirectly called him out include:



Timi Dakolo

Ubi Franklin ('What You Preach is Unhealthy')

Emmanuel Ikubese (Tithing: “Who Do You Think You Are? We Are Tired Of Your Rants"

Anita Joseph ("I tithe, come and beat me"

Waconzy (“Everything You Said About Tithe Is 10000% RUBBISH!"



Daddy Freeze reacted to Timi Dakolo and even mocked Ubi Franklin's Crashed marriage





Well, I'm a Christian.

I give my tithes.

I'm not forced or coerced to give it.



Jesus died that I might have life in Abundance, to the full, till it overflows.



If folks under the old covenant pay 10%,

I'm under a better covenant and my God deserve more than 10%.



If I don't pay my tithes, there is NO curse that will come upon me because I've been redeemed from the curse of the law. 8 Likes

Make person no talk wetin go make God vex for am....



Make person no talk wetin go make God vex for am.... 1 Like

Hehe. I tell you Looks like a topic for Sunday morning Looks like a topic for Sunday morning

Make I book space first.

Only few understand the principle behind Tithing, just like charity... As you give wholeheartedly it comes back to you multiplied.

Looks like a topic for Sunday morning Yes bro. lemme prepare my Bible verses. Tomorrow It is. Yes bro. lemme prepare my Bible verses. Tomorrow It is. 1 Like

IT'S OBVIOUS THAT DADDY FREEZE'S BRAIN HAS BEEN FROZEN. IT'S OBVIOUS THAT DADDY FREEZE'S BRAIN HAS BEEN FROZEN.

The claim that payment of Tithes enrich pastors is unnecessary. Tithe was meant for pastors welfare in the first place. Perhaps Freeze forgets that some of these churches have thousands of pastors working on full time and some even have missionaries, tithes is meant to be used for paying them salaries! He makes stupid comments as if the G.O's are the only pastors of their respective churches. Don't be surprised if some of these G.O's don't even touch tithe money! Look at the words of Paul "In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel" 1 Corinthians 9:14 Tithe, offerings and First fruits are all scriptural and are means through which the church is meant to generate income to take care of salaries, building projects and general church maintenance and other programs. I seriously don't get what the ruse is all about 4 Likes

Rebellion comes when you make something a law.

The reason why some Christians are supporting Freeze is because most preachers have made it a law and even threaten people that their lives will be cursed because they don't give tithe. Some even say stuffs like "if you don't give tithe, your life will be tight"

That is incorrect. Jesus has borne all the curse for us on the cross.

However, there is a blessing that comes from giving as the scripture encourages us to give and it shall be given to us. And Paul encourages us to give willingly.



So the basis of our giving is not to avert any curse but rather to open ourselves up for the blessings that come with giving. If you don't give, there is no curse but you may not enjoy that extra blessing that comes from giving.

Have you noticed that people who have the habit of giving, always have more to give? That is a divine principle.

In fact, I encourage people to give as much as they can, even more than the 10%.

The fact is, if we understand how much God loves us with an everlasting love, our resources (money and all) would be at his disposal for his use. 2 Likes

I'm an atheist, so i support Daddy Freeze. #FreeTheSheeple #FreeThemAll

Hmm



To give tithe is not the problem but the way it's been used is were the problem is.



Is for our God but it is now for pastors.



Why is it that despite this country being too religious, we have not yet in the right path.



Hmm something need to be done. 1 Like

Christians have no business tithing. You can't separate the law from the curse. Once you are under it, you are automatically under its curse. He who has ears let him hear.



Freethesheeple# 1 Like

JohnGainsville:

Only few understand the principle behind Tithing, just like charity... As you give wholeheartedly it comes back to you multiplied.

Lol



Absolute nonsense LolAbsolute nonsense 1 Like





He is simply, like every other theist does, cherry picking the gospel



He is just as deluded as every other Christian out there The irony is that Freeze actually believes that Jesus and God actually exist and he worships themHe is simply, like every other theist does, cherry picking the gospelHe is just as deluded as every other Christian out there 2 Likes

I am not a Christian neither do i belong to any Religion whatsoever, but i do believe Religion is still an absolute necessity For a lot of people, especially those from Third world countries like Nigeria! Yes, and here's why i think so: :

I am a deist, or theist at best, But contrary to my previous beliefs, i don't think our people,that is, ordinary Nigerians are Ready for the Raw undiluted truths about Reality and Life just yet. Religion was designed by a Group of Extremely smart men as a Tool for General mental slavery for the masses by playing on the mind of the individual, Providing them with easy answers to the most fundamental questions we ask as humans, Thereby keeping them all away from seeking further truths, and instead more concerned about other less complex things. The Truth is that this has really helped in keeping the masses in a tightly controlled state and also helped avoid the chaos that would occur if people discovered the real truths about Reality and Life itself. I do think the decline of Religion is inevitable and someday, our future generations to come will look back and laugh at how stupid we were for actually Believing some of the most unrealistic, extremely obvious fables man has ever known, and still claim to be advanced people. But That is still a long way to come and as for now, people especially in countries like Nigeria don't need to know the Raw truths just yet, Imagine a Murderer or a kidnapper,or a robber or rapist eventually turning to an atheist?? Doesn't sound too Nice right? What will be the inner force that will torment their conscience after committing Horrible acts? Some people haven't developed stable minds up to this time, to be able to act Right and possess good moral standards without religion just yet. So most people still need Jesus, Buddha, Mohammed and the rest in their lives for now before they can talk about moving on to deeper truths. So contrary to my previous beliefs that we as a people need to be free from Religious slavery, I now realize that Religion is absolutely necessary to Help maintain Order in the Society so for now, Daddy freeze should let Christians and other people practicing their various religions to be. This is my own take on this issue.

Freeze is fighting a lost cause.



Tithing didn't start with Pentecostals.

Orthodox Church has been tithing for centuries.



He can start his own non tithing Church, but attacking tithers is wrong.





Rebellion comes when you make something a law.

The reason why some Christians are supporting Freeze is because most preachers have made it a law and even threaten people that their lives will be cursed because they don't give tithe. Some even say stuffs like "if you don't give tithe, your life will be tight"

That is incorrect. Jesus has borne all the curse for us on the cross.

However, there is a blessing that comes from giving as the scripture encourages us to give and it shall be given to us. And Paul encourages us to give willingly.



So the basis of our giving is not to avert any curse but rather to open ourselves up for the blessings that come with giving. If you don't give, there is no curse but you may not enjoy that extra blessing that comes from giving.

Have you noticed that people who have the habit of giving, always have more to give? That is a divine principle.

In fact, I encourage people to give as much as they can, even more than the 10%.

The fact is, if we understand how much God loves us with an everlasting love, our resources (money and all) would be at his disposal for his use.



Please don't spread false preaching, TITHING IS NOT NECESSARY IN THE NEW COVENANT. EVEN IN THE OLD COVENANT, YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO EAT YOUR YOUR OWN TITHE, NOT GIVE IT TO ANYONE. READ YOUR BIBLE, STUDY TO SHOW YOURSELF APPROVED!

