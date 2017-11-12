₦airaland Forum

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by LifeIsGuhd(f): 9:35pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his 4th child

Alana Martina smiley

Congrats!!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbaImIfFr0h/?hl=en

3 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by hakeem4(m): 10:13pm
He is the greatest player scoring goals both on the pitch and the bed


okotolulope:
Ftc


this guy stop using Glo i have told you times without number

1 Like

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:13pm
Congratulations !!!!



Buh




This guy na real player ooooo both on the pitch and the other room
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by camqueen(f): 10:13pm
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by buygala(m): 10:13pm
Congrats to him
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Super1759: 10:13pm
Tuface brother


You mean the girlfriend is not bothered to be a wife.

welldone
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by opethom(m): 10:13pm
Girlfriend? Abi baby mama?
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Oyetboy(m): 10:13pm
This guy just dey score goals anyhow on pitch and off pitch

2 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by akeentech(m): 10:13pm
It's good to av a strong head, leg and diick
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Eldahcee: 10:14pm
can imagine somebody interviewing Ronaldo...

Interviewer: Can u tell us what ur hobbies are

Ronaldo: Playing football and impregnating women...


But on a lighter note, Ronaldo na u b multiply oh..

Every time u r on d news, one woman is giving birth for u...

WehDoneSir

1 Like

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Arelyn: 10:14pm
So which should fry akamu?
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Spaxon(f): 10:14pm
CONTINUES FRYING AKARA


NO BE JUS NA NA NA WEY SHE BORN TWO




AS IF IT'S MY BISINESS sef
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by vision2050: 10:14pm
H
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by okotolulope: 10:14pm
Ftc
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:14pm
hakeem4:
h



If I catch you again
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by hucienda: 10:14pm
Cristiano Mister Ronaldo ... banana fall on you ... cheesy
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by sKeetz(m): 10:14pm
Ororo!


Father of all nation!!

2 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:15pm
he don reach a year he born twins iyam not understanding oh

5 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Bossontop(m): 10:15pm
shocked shocked shocked
No be na na na na him born twins

5 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by eph12(m): 10:15pm
Shebi there's one month free trial?

2 Likes

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by olaoge(m): 10:15pm
one more to go!!!! each child representing the number of his Ballon D'or.


congrats Man
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by UbanmeUdie: 10:15pm
shocked


Christian Ronaldo is a bundle of talent and above all a prolific goal scoring machine, both on and off the pitch.

The mandate of God upon mankind to be fruitful and multiply is clearly being fulfilled in his life.


Congrats to CR7.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Izuogu1(m): 10:15pm
Congrats bro
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Airforce1(m): 10:15pm
Congrats Cr7 grin
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Aniedi30(m): 10:15pm
Too many goals Ronaldo..... Portugal squard 2040
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Vianaija: 10:15pm
Jk
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Cajal(m): 10:15pm
U no dey use condom....these no be goal scoring. .Na pickings..anyway congrats
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by peripepe(m): 10:15pm
.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:16pm
Pikin that he didn't Birth Naturally, Ronaldo is Gay!
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:16pm
vision2050:
H
Eldahcee:
ok
akeentech:
k



Who are these people self
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by SageTravels: 10:16pm
Money dey ooo
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:16pm
This guy diiick na German machin. Always hitting right grin

