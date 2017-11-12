₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by LifeIsGuhd(f): 9:35pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has welcomed his 4th child
Alana Martina
Congrats!!!
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbaImIfFr0h/?hl=en
3 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by hakeem4(m): 10:13pm
He is the greatest player scoring goals both on the pitch and the bed
okotolulope:
this guy stop using Glo i have told you times without number
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:13pm
Congratulations !!!!
Buh
This guy na real player ooooo both on the pitch and the other room
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by camqueen(f): 10:13pm
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by buygala(m): 10:13pm
Congrats to him
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Super1759: 10:13pm
Tuface brother
You mean the girlfriend is not bothered to be a wife.
welldone
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by opethom(m): 10:13pm
Girlfriend? Abi baby mama?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Oyetboy(m): 10:13pm
This guy just dey score goals anyhow on pitch and off pitch
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by akeentech(m): 10:13pm
It's good to av a strong head, leg and diick
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Eldahcee: 10:14pm
can imagine somebody interviewing Ronaldo...
Interviewer: Can u tell us what ur hobbies are
Ronaldo: Playing football and impregnating women...
But on a lighter note, Ronaldo na u b multiply oh..
Every time u r on d news, one woman is giving birth for u...
WehDoneSir
1 Like
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Arelyn: 10:14pm
So which should fry akamu?
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Spaxon(f): 10:14pm
CONTINUES FRYING AKARA
NO BE JUS NA NA NA WEY SHE BORN TWO
AS IF IT'S MY BISINESS sef
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by vision2050: 10:14pm
H
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by okotolulope: 10:14pm
Ftc
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:14pm
hakeem4:
If I catch you again
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by hucienda: 10:14pm
Cristiano Mister Ronaldo ... banana fall on you ...
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by sKeetz(m): 10:14pm
Ororo!
Father of all nation!!
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by ENDTIMEgist(m): 10:15pm
he don reach a year he born twins iyam not understanding oh
5 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Bossontop(m): 10:15pm
No be na na na na him born twins
5 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by eph12(m): 10:15pm
camqueen:Shebi there's one month free trial?
2 Likes
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by olaoge(m): 10:15pm
one more to go!!!! each child representing the number of his Ballon D'or.
congrats Man
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by UbanmeUdie: 10:15pm
Christian Ronaldo is a bundle of talent and above all a prolific goal scoring machine, both on and off the pitch.
The mandate of God upon mankind to be fruitful and multiply is clearly being fulfilled in his life.
Congrats to CR7.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Izuogu1(m): 10:15pm
Congrats bro
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Airforce1(m): 10:15pm
Congrats Cr7
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Aniedi30(m): 10:15pm
Too many goals Ronaldo..... Portugal squard 2040
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Vianaija: 10:15pm
Jk
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by Cajal(m): 10:15pm
U no dey use condom....these no be goal scoring. .Na pickings..anyway congrats
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by peripepe(m): 10:15pm
.
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:16pm
Pikin that he didn't Birth Naturally, Ronaldo is Gay!
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by dkam: 10:16pm
vision2050:
Eldahcee:
akeentech:
Who are these people self
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by SageTravels: 10:16pm
Money dey ooo
|Re: Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Welcome Daughter, Alana Martina! by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:16pm
This guy diiick na German machin. Always hitting right
