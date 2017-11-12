



This was made known in excerpts of a book entitled: ‘‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’’.



The book is authored by the Presidential Media Team, to be presented by APC National leader Bola Tinubu and reviewed by Prince Tony Momoh on Nov. 16.



According to the book, the N-Power programme, which has reached 200,000 graduate beneficiaries from all 36 states including the FCT, has deployed 176,160 beneficiaries.



It stated that out of the 25,840 selected applicants left, 11, 884 beneficiaries were disqualified (after physical verification) or had incomplete records.



It further added that the remaining 13,956 beneficiaries were absent from physical verification.



It noted that 46 per cent of the total 200,000 beneficiaries selected were female to ensure gender balance while 1, 126 applicants with disabilities emerged successfully.



It also added that a centralized Project Management Unit was currently being set up to carry out monitoring and evaluation of the programme across the six geopolitical zones.



“In addition to this, a MoU has been reached with the National Orientation Agency to also carry out monitoring and evaluation in all 36 states including the FCT.”



