|N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by duferryz: 10:16pm On Nov 12
The Federal Government said that 176,160 graduate beneficiaries had so far been deployed under the N-Power programme of its Social Investment Programmes.
This was made known in excerpts of a book entitled: ‘‘Making Steady, Sustainable Progress for Nigeria’s Peace and Prosperity: A Mid-Term Report Card on the Buhari Administration’’.
The book is authored by the Presidential Media Team, to be presented by APC National leader Bola Tinubu and reviewed by Prince Tony Momoh on Nov. 16.
According to the book, the N-Power programme, which has reached 200,000 graduate beneficiaries from all 36 states including the FCT, has deployed 176,160 beneficiaries.
It stated that out of the 25,840 selected applicants left, 11, 884 beneficiaries were disqualified (after physical verification) or had incomplete records.
It further added that the remaining 13,956 beneficiaries were absent from physical verification.
It noted that 46 per cent of the total 200,000 beneficiaries selected were female to ensure gender balance while 1, 126 applicants with disabilities emerged successfully.
It also added that a centralized Project Management Unit was currently being set up to carry out monitoring and evaluation of the programme across the six geopolitical zones.
“In addition to this, a MoU has been reached with the National Orientation Agency to also carry out monitoring and evaluation in all 36 states including the FCT.”
source: https://mediarepotas.com/2017/11/12/n-power-federal-government-deploys-176160-graduates/
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by yemmybx(m): 10:17pm On Nov 12
God Bless Nigeria
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by psucc(m): 11:01pm On Nov 12
200,000 jobs gain and 4.1m jobs loss. APC and propaganda.
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Vanpascore(m): 8:15am
Yeah, i have beneficiaries around me unlike their useless sure-p
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Walexwisdom(m): 8:15am
psucc:
I wonder ooooo.... APC and propaganda na 5 & 6
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by NYRP: 8:16am
In as much as this is a commendable initiative of the present government, it is still mediocre because this is no job. The stipend cannot sustain anybody for 30 days without the person living a miserable life considering the level of inflation in Nigeria now.
This programme is not sustainable.
What Nigeria need urgently now is uninterrupted electricity supply to at least the 10 major cities in Nigeria that will lead to entrepreneurship and industrial revolution in Nigeria that will in turn create sustainable job opportunities for Nigerians.
Nigeria can't continue to be a nation of darkness where light comes and goes like an eye blink, it is shameful.
Nigeria will continue to be underdeveloped until we fix our electricity backwardness.
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by abbaapple: 8:17am
I give up on Buhari!
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by laffwitmi: 8:17am
God bless Pmb and Pyo
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:17am
psucc:
Ipob yoot!
Buhari Till 2023!
May God Punish Late Nnamdi Kanu
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Manlikepapply: 8:18am
Please What is N-power?
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Franco93: 8:18am
FG should also count the job lose and then compare it with the deployed jobs
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Chikelue2000(m): 8:18am
NgeneUkwenu:see dis one
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by GreatEvilBeast(m): 8:19am
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by gatelogic(m): 8:20am
good developement..but IPOB terrorist won't like this.I believe some of are beneficiaries of this.
where that their hunch back albino leader(cownu)?..
God bless PMB.
God bless Nigeria
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Calyb(m): 8:22am
parmanent them into the civil service, you have our votes
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by adem30: 8:23am
If this type of Program have been in place 10years ago, by now we will be having very limited youth roaming about the street
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by firo08(m): 8:23am
NgeneUkwenu:stop fooling yourself.
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by concacid: 8:24am
Why are you so rigid? please come off hate and try to appreciate good moves when you see one. ONE NIGERIA.
psucc:
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by MrBONE2(m): 8:25am
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by Nebuzaradan: 8:26am
NgeneUkwenu:so you carry your she male attitude enter here
ngeneukwenu you no dey shame
|Re: N-Power: FG Deploys 176,160 Graduates by easyfem: 8:26am
If buari want to talk abt employment right now , he shud first assent PCN
