₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,184 members, 3,908,504 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 12:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) (10077 Views)
Adesua Etomi Stuns At Her Bridal Shower (Photos) / Roseline Meurer Stuns At AMAA 2017 (Photos) / Ibinabo Fiberesima Stuns At Samson Siasia's Daughter's Traditional Wedding(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by ceometromedia: 10:51pm On Nov 12
2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, Tboss pictured at the All Africa Music Award 2017 in Lagos, N
http://metronaija.com/photo-bbnaijas-tboss-afrima-2017/
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Priceless200(f): 10:54pm On Nov 12
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Ncanpresident(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
ftc for first time
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by beeff(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Sweet
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by mokt(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Na mama be that. Go for real?
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
see this girl that I done fvck tire
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by odiereke(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
ok oooo
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by doctore212(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Cool
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Stun what
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Ncanpresident:Wake up sir
8 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
The guy in the background though, his facial expression be like "If only i had 'good' money shebi i for tell this babe hi'......
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by elemeboy89: 10:55pm On Nov 12
fallen Bobby
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by sKeetz(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
She even carry powerbank to the event, that goes to show you.
This country is finished!!!
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 10:56pm On Nov 12
TBOSS LOOKS DECENT HERE
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 10:56pm On Nov 12
.
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by smartmey61(m): 10:56pm On Nov 12
omo to shan
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by BTT(m): 10:57pm On Nov 12
And this was front-page worthy! Thank you mod, for the disrepute you are doing the Nl brand
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Luxuryconsult: 10:57pm On Nov 12
I know one day i'd bump into a celeb in Nigeria and i'd be asking people around 'who is she/he?' like seriously, i don't know lots of them, i only see most of them online. The only celebrity wey i sabi very well for naija na P - Square. I even dey take them matter dream self and i no be gay ooo. But now that they are no more together, thunder fire their left balls just like one lady said on a topic like that the other day. They broke my heart. The only Nigerian singer that i can boost of having all their studio albums. Even been dey wait for this year own self. If i start to dey curse them ehn.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Bobbo(m): 10:57pm On Nov 12
Did she take a power bank with her abi na my eye dey play games. If it is power bank, then like bro J said on the cross " it is finished"
3 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by 9jayes: 10:57pm On Nov 12
I only love her red(painted) n!pples
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by highchief1: 10:58pm On Nov 12
ceometromedia:where is efe?this is what happens when shows are politicized efe too fake to win that award
4 Likes
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 10:58pm On Nov 12
Who's the bitch?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Bills2307(m): 10:58pm On Nov 12
I love this girl tho.
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 10:59pm On Nov 12
I cant see her stunning picture, where is it??
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by MustiizRaja(m): 10:59pm On Nov 12
m in love wit tboss
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:59pm On Nov 12
sKeetz:I think say na only me see am o
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 10:59pm On Nov 12
Ncanpresident:Who dash you?? look well
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 11:00pm On Nov 12
She go sell her market....
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by vicky6: 11:00pm On Nov 12
her nose ring is a no no for me
1 Like
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 11:00pm On Nov 12
This girl just dey waka upandan...wetin she find go there sef...just dey show breast anyhow
|Re: Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 11:01pm On Nov 12
elemeboy89:
Pictures Of Pres Obama Flirting With The Danish PM In South Africa / Why I Disowned My Father - Ramsey Nouah / Shocking: Busty Model Kills Big Snake With Her Boobs (photos)
Viewing this topic: bamirotola, Osinachi1, kassimseun, vicky3(m), Windflower(f), lauwhyte, edupedia, justmhe1, Edet08(m), Dansiki1, yungfritzzleDee(m), OurworkComNg1, Phantom2(m) and 43 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13