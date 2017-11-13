I know one day i'd bump into a celeb in Nigeria and i'd be asking people around 'who is she/he?' like seriously, i don't know lots of them, i only see most of them online. The only celebrity wey i sabi very well for naija na P - Square. I even dey take them matter dream self and i no be gay ooo. But now that they are no more together, thunder fire their left balls just like one lady said on a topic like that the other day. They broke my heart. The only Nigerian singer that i can boost of having all their studio albums. Even been dey wait for this year own self. If i start to dey curse them ehn. 2 Likes