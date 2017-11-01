₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by Ghidihawn: 1:26am
UNIBADAN Damilola 100L Nudist Turned Thief Allegedly Caught With Charms(video)
An 100 Level Student of the University of Ibadan going by the name Damilola has on Sunday night been caught in possession of stolen items and charms.
Recall that Damilola had been involved in a scandal recently, in which her nudes pictures and masturbation video was leaked by unknown persons.
A few hours ago Awoites turned up en masse in their hall, vowing not to sleep, till she is dealt with and prosecuted.
Sources say that she threatened to “turn them to water” if the Hall warden makes attempt to catch her or expose her.
Continue reading below:
http://www.hawnsgist.com/2017/11/awo-hall-commotion-philosophy-nudist-turned-thief-caught.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdLH0tdqHc
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by princeade86(m): 2:42am
good for her.
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by free2ryhme: 4:28am
Ghidihawn:
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by skimmy005: 6:23am
. kpomo
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by fagbohun4j(m): 7:45am
Where is the link to her nude videos now?
16 Likes
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by KingTom(m): 7:50am
fagbohun4j:BrooooooooooooossBroooooooooooooss like say you read my mind wetin concern us with thief and charms? Na nude man wan see
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by northvietnam(m): 7:58am
See bweast. ...
Wey the Nude first
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by JamesReacher(m): 7:58am
So voodoo is a contraband?
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by NgcoboP: 7:59am
Omo wobe
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by emmayayodeji(m): 7:59am
Naso Dammy cast finally ohh
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by NaijaMutant(f): 7:59am
Do you know that region that prides themselves as sophisticated and religious tolerant?
They have both Christianity and Islam at par
But the major religion is voodoo
Dem no dey take juju play
6 Likes
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by 2shure: 7:59am
smellin puzi girl
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by COdeGenesis: 8:00am
KingTom:https://cldup.com/3Bo_aOkUfx.mp4
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by famousroland(m): 8:00am
Chei!!!
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by idris4eva(m): 8:00am
And someone ladies will be envying her both in school and on social media
Olofo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by sunbbo(m): 8:01am
Nothing is hiding, it's just a matter of time..
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by adetoroamos(m): 8:01am
I guess she's on spell, or maybe them dey use her tarnish the image of her family...... terrestrial power dey
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by buskie13(m): 8:01am
all these bress wey resemble hand trowel sef
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by COdeGenesis: 8:02am
hABA THIS IS TOO MUCH NOW. I CAN IMAGINE HOW BROKEN SHE WOULD B RIGHT NOW. mAKE SH NO JUST COMMIT SUICIDE O
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by ipledge10(m): 8:02am
KingTom:you never change one bit...
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by ademusiwa3r: 8:02am
There is the need for government to support student in university
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by segzy17(m): 8:02am
game up
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by TIDDOLL(m): 8:02am
Hope say Diz one no go reason suicide very soon....
Cuz, instead of Rehabilitation, she is sure to get condemnation..
Not saying she shouldn't be punished, just saying punishment should be in accordance with rehab..
She's at her breaking point already.
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by stanbigg(m): 8:03am
NgcoboP:
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by mickydonald(m): 8:03am
nice one
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by limitless777(m): 8:03am
KingTom:
SAVAGE! SAVAGES!!
Though on the same page with U anyway
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by sainty2k3(m): 8:03am
Ewe ti sunko, ewe o je mo
Abeg, any body with BSc in English shiuldncome and interpret this, I no fit
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by jerflakes(m): 8:03am
I sure say they set am up
1 Like
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by coolestchris(m): 8:03am
I pity for boys weh done chook prick for her soak away.
their destiny Dunn finish like goodluck Jonathan political career
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by NYRP: 8:03am
|Re: UNIBADAN Student, Damilola Caught Stealing & With Charms (Video) by StPete: 8:05am
100 level Bhet na wa o
