Prosecutors said the 28-year-old Anthony brutally murdered Soopika Paramanathan, a 22-year-old German student known locally as the “Angel of Ahaus” for her volunteer work with refugees.



Anthony attacked Paramanathan on Feb. 11 after she ended their relationship, prosecutors said, he allegedly stabbed her repeatedly with a long-bladed knife in her head, neck and breasts. He was said to have stabbed the lady over 50 times.





She sprayed his face with pepper spray in defence and was raced to a local hospital but later died after suffering substantial blood loss.



Anthony had bought a large suitcase in which he intended to stuff her body and dump it into a lake after he stabbed her repeatedly in the street.



He was stuffing Paramanathan’s body into the large suitcase on the street when witnesses said they spotted him. He escaped from the crime scene and was caught by police in Basel, Switzerland two days later.



Nigerian Anthony I, 28, killed student Soopika Paramanathan, 22, out of jealousy, said prosecutors at a court in Muenster city in North Rhine-Westphalia.



Okay.

Heartless fellow.

These kind are the ones giving Nigerians bad names, abroad.

what the he**' kind of story is this? did she die in d hospital? how did he now get d body to be stuffing in suitcase??

Na ediots like these dey make am hard for hardworking boys to go abroad



US visa no easy



UK visa no possible



Even Schengen own don hard now



This is what happens when you decide to grant a psychopath asylum without verifying his story. A gay fighting boko haram? Almost as ridiculous as a unicorn riding on a rainbow. For him to have bought a suitcase to stuff her body in shows that this is not his first murder victim. Anything less than death penalty is a soft blow on him. 5 Likes





what the he**' kind of story is this? did she die in d hospital? how did he now get d body to be stuffing in suitcase??

Witnesses caught him stuffing her in a suitcase and they rushed her to the hospital. It's possible that she was still alive but unconscious when they found her. This is what happened when you decide to grant a psychopath asylum without verifying his story. For him to have bought a suitcase to stuff her body in shows that this is not his first murder victim. Anything less than death penalty is a soft blow on him.

Rip pretty lady.

The story just doesn't seem to add up. Was the body released to him after she was certified dead ?

no.. it said she sprayed his face with pepper spray she did it herself, that was b4 she died. he was stuffing her body on d street b4 he was caught. how could he have killed her or even thought of doing that on d street?? (his village people must be unto him) and to stab her 50times is d street that lonely......Well it confuses me to think about it.

so the doctors release her corpse 4 him? d story sound fishy to me, where did she die, at first she was rush to d hospital, den latter he try to put her in a suite case,so the doctors release her corpse 4 him?





I don't do half-baked things



ANTHONY who NCAN nairaland branch, I am giving you the assignment to search for his full name, and yhu guys most get it for me by thunder by fire.

no.. it said she sprayed his face with pepper spray she did it herself, that was b4 she died. he was stuffing her body on d street b4 he was caught. how could he have killed her or even thought of doing that on d street?? (his village people must be unto him) and to stab her 50time is d street that lonely......Well it confuses me to think about it.

She probably sprayed him with peperspray while he was attacking her and lost consciousness afterwards, then witnesses took the unconscious body to the hospital. Or she had died before getting there and the medics tried to revive her before pronouncing her dead. She probably sprayed him with peperspray while he was attacking her and lost consciousness afterwards, then witnesses took the unconscious body to the hospital. Or she had died before getting there and the medics tried to revive her before pronouncing her dead.

pftt! still doesn't add up.

pftt! still doesn't add up.





That's because you don't want it to add up. It's in Nollywood that an accident or attack victim is taken to the hospital, a 'doctor' feels the neck and pronounces the person dead right there in the hospital reception. In foreign hospitals, such victim will be taken to the A&E unit where their vitals are checked and the medics try to revive them. That a person has stopped breathing doesn't mean they're dead. The people that took the lady to the hospital can't possibly be certain if she's dead or still alive unless a doctor pronounces her dead. That's because you don't want it to add up. It's in Nollywood that an accident or attack victim is taken to the hospital, a 'doctor' feels the neck and pronounces the person dead right there in the hospital reception. In foreign hospitals, such victim will be taken to the A&E unit where their vitals are checked and the medics try to revive them. That a person has stopped breathing doesn't mean they're dead. The people that took the lady to the hospital can't possibly be certain if she's dead or still alive unless a doctor pronounces her dead. 6 Likes

gehn gehn

speechless but not surprised, the name Nigeria don cast, only the blood of the sinless Lamb of God that can wash it to be white as snow

Heartless fellow.



Heartless is an understatement !

All these crazy hearted fellows rendering Nigeria faceless.

Asylum seekers nd lies. My cousin used female circumcision format in 1999. Shes now a doc der. Anytin to escape zoo 1 Like

See his face and head like that of an unbalanced stone. He who kills shall be killed. All authorities concern should act fast to send him to where he sent that girl.

He should just be jailed for life or killed also.

Idiot...

Prison things

. If they are not murdering their wives or girlfriends they are committing fraud or selling drugs. or carrying explosives in their under wear Nigerian men are scum . They always show themselves in every country you find them in. If they are not murdering their wives or girlfriends they are committing fraud or selling drugs. or carrying explosives in their under wear

pftt! still doesn't add up.



Oya tell us what happened. Miss add up Oya tell us what happened. Miss add up

He looks like a criminal even in the natural how did he escape for asylum ? Useless guy







Such a whack way to merit his asylum. Such a whack way to merit his asylum.