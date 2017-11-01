₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 6:28am
Wow!
It's really awesome to be 40. I believe it's more awesome when you get to celebrate it with 2 other brothers of yours who turned 40 as well. The Odufuye triplets can tell that story better.
Below are pictures from the 40th Birthday party of Odufuye triplets with instagram handle @remiodufuye @kudo4real and @adetomiodufuye. I don't know if they are still single at 40, but hey... you ladies will have to pay me to carryout that investigation.
Photocredit: @photographybyolumide
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 6:30am
More pictures
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by LifestyleTonite: 6:31am
More pictures.
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by zinachidi(m): 6:40am
cute..
look really young for their age..
if these guys are 40, then God Almighty knows how old Ahmed Musa, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller really are. it's well.
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 6:45am
Cute and married
I repeat: Married!
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 7:08am
LifeIsGuhd:Why did you spill the show for their ladies Na?
You've successfully made them regret opening this thread.
lalasticlala
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 7:12am
LifestyleTonite:
alBHAGDADI:
Don't want anyone paying the OP for investigation
The earlier the better na
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by mazimee(m): 7:17am
alBHAGDADI:
Is not like opening the thread will help their ministry. They still have th9 prerogative of choosing.
In the other news, This guys can switch women without the knowledge and acceptance of the said lady if they are wayward. I hope they are responsible.
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by alBHAGDADI: 8:32am
LifeIsGuhd:It appears you have not only spoiled the mood of ladies, you also ruined the OP's business.
Which kain spoiler be this one this early momo Na?
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by ihustler(m): 8:46am
Then came a woman from the West....
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by newsynews: 9:40am
zinachidi:The guys look like Tiger Woods.
Their mum tried o.
lalasticlala
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by newsynews: 9:42am
ihustler:Tribalism will not kill you o.
Are you trying to say that a Yoruba woman will dismantle their unity just as you guys love to claim Lola Omotayo did to Psquare?
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by Omuneizzy6(m): 10:33am
No be to born plenty, hunger dey niaga una still dey body wether na quindret sef if una like make u born fivehundret, but these guys looks like psquare peter and paul okoye
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by carammel(f): 10:34am
They look good at 40. They can also pass for one and the same person.
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by Omuneizzy6(m): 10:42am
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:50am
Their life is just beginning. ....
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by seunmohmoh(f): 10:51am
mofo o
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by Sunkyphil: 10:52am
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by abbeyty(m): 10:53am
nice one, The all look like they are still in their late 20s
Re: 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) by CocoBee(m): 10:54am
Awesome.
40*3=?
