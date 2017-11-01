Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / 40th Birthday Party The Odufuye Triplets (Photos) (1114 Views)

Nigerian Mother Of A Set Of Twins Gives Birth To A Set Of Triplets. Photos / Lady Who Died After Delivery Of Triplets Buried Amidst Tears In Edo (Photos) / Jobless Graduate Welcomes A Set Of Triplets. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





It's really awesome to be 40. I believe it's more awesome when you get to celebrate it with 2 other brothers of yours who turned 40 as well. The Odufuye triplets can tell that story better.



Below are pictures from the 40th Birthday party of Odufuye triplets with instagram handle @remiodufuye @kudo4real and @adetomiodufuye. I don't know if they are still single at 40, but hey... you ladies will have to pay me to carryout that investigation.



Photocredit: @photographybyolumide



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/birthday-party-odufuye-triplets-clocked-40-years.html?m=1 Wow!It's really awesome to be 40. I believe it's more awesome when you get to celebrate it with 2 other brothers of yours who turned 40 as well. The Odufuye triplets can tell that story better.Below are pictures from the 40th Birthday party of Odufuye triplets with instagram handle @remiodufuye @kudo4real and @adetomiodufuye. I don't know if they are still single at 40, but hey... you ladies will have to pay me to carryout that investigation.Photocredit: @photographybyolumide 2 Likes

More pictures

More pictures.

cute..





look really young for their age..





if these guys are 40, then God Almighty knows how old Ahmed Musa, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller really are. it's well. 4 Likes





I repeat: Married! Cute and marriedI repeat: Married!

LifeIsGuhd:

Cute and married

I repeat: Married! Why did you spill the show for their ladies Na?

You've successfully made them regret opening this thread.

lalasticlala Why did you spill the show for their ladies Na?You've successfully made them regret opening this thread.lalasticlala

LifestyleTonite:

I don't know if they are still single at 40, but hey... you ladies will have to pay me to carryout that investigation.

alBHAGDADI:

Why did you spill the show for their ladies Na?



You've successfully made them regret opening this thread.



lalasticlala



Don't want anyone paying the OP for investigation



The earlier the better na Don't want anyone paying the OP for investigationThe earlier the better na

alBHAGDADI:

Why did you spill the show for their ladies Na?



You've successfully made them regret opening this thread.



lalasticlala



Is not like opening the thread will help their ministry. They still have th9 prerogative of choosing.





In the other news, This guys can switch women without the knowledge and acceptance of the said lady if they are wayward. I hope they are responsible. Is not like opening the thread will help their ministry. They still have th9 prerogative of choosing.In the other news, This guys can switch women without the knowledge and acceptance of the said lady if they are wayward. I hope they are responsible.

LifeIsGuhd:









Don't want anyone paying the OP for investigation



The earlier the better na It appears you have not only spoiled the mood of ladies, you also ruined the OP's business.



Which kain spoiler be this one this early momo Na? It appears you have not only spoiled the mood of ladies, you also ruined the OP's business.Which kain spoiler be this one this early momo Na?

Then came a woman from the West....

zinachidi:

cute..





look really young for their age..





if these guys are 40, then God Almighty knows how old Ahmed Musa, Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller really are. it's well. The guys look like Tiger Woods.



Their mum tried o.



lalasticlala The guys look like Tiger Woods.Their mum tried o.lalasticlala

ihustler:

Then came a woman from the West.... Tribalism will not kill you o.



Are you trying to say that a Yoruba woman will dismantle their unity just as you guys love to claim Lola Omotayo did to Psquare? Tribalism will not kill you o.Are you trying to say that a Yoruba woman will dismantle their unity just as you guys love to claim Lola Omotayo did to Psquare?

No be to born plenty, hunger dey niaga una still dey body wether na quindret sef if una like make u born fivehundret, but these guys looks like psquare peter and paul okoye

They look good at 40. They can also pass for one and the same person.

Can give u a quality and good designs for ur birthday wedding programmes, stickers, e.t.c call 09071256004

Their life is just beginning. ....

mofo o

.

nice one, The all look like they are still in their late 20s