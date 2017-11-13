₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by AutoJoshNG: 10:36am
You are probably wondering ,”why on earth would someone buy a bike for such an amount !”.
If you took note of the Mercedes-AMG GT R’s release, you will know the German automaker referred to it as the Beast of the Green Hell � .
The next beast is coming in the form of a two-wheel bicycle that is limited to 50 units while sporting a price tag of 7,109 euros ->$8,289 (approx ₦3 Million ), The Rotwild R.S2 limited edition is a hand-built racing bike that serves as an homage to the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
The price tag , is a reference to AMG GT R’s 7:10.9 Nurburgring lap time.
The frame features “Carbon Module Monocoque Technology,” to help reduce weight. Specially-shaped seats stays help improve the damping comfort on long rides, while the 29-inch Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels give strong acceleration and upgraded braking deceleration.
This bicycle is the third model that has been jointly released by Mercedes-AMG and Rotwild. In 2013, the full-suspension R.X45 AMG carbon fiber mountain bike was introduced, followed by the Rotwild GT S inspired by AMG in 2015, which was a mountain bike for the toughest off-road tracks.
What do you think ?,can you buy one even if its for bragging rights � ?
Check out some images :
By Donald3d
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by AutoJoshNG: 10:37am
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Baawaa(m): 10:48am
Is good for cyclist, but for me MBA! I will rather buy power-bike
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by chauvinist(m): 12:30pm
Yes... I will resell it to that senseless Kogi Senator Dino Melaye for 50 million
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by itiswellandwell: 12:30pm
No. The money will do something better.
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by eleojo23: 12:30pm
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by ngwababe: 12:30pm
If I have the money!
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by KcAngel(m): 12:30pm
It depends on the brand of igbo u have me
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by otijah(m): 12:30pm
I go use d money buy Toyota Spider biko
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Airforce1(m): 12:30pm
No
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by crestedaguiyi: 12:30pm
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by coolie1: 12:31pm
hhhahhgaaaaaaaahhhaaaaaa very funny.(in micheal Jackson voice) hehe
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by ExAngel007(f): 12:31pm
lovely bike
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Sirheny007(m): 12:31pm
See Question...
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by wunmi590(m): 12:31pm
Buy kini? Nigeria never better reach this level.
I love bycicle, but not with 3million for a single one, would it take me to heaven? Or will I just sit on it and take me to wherever I want without driving it myself?
But I know one politician who can buy such, but make I no mention name, make dem kogi people no come slap me for dream, say I dey abuse their best politician
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by modelmike7(m): 12:31pm
Nooooooo
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by zuto4u(m): 12:31pm
Bullshit!!!
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by brownsugar23: 12:32pm
why will i buy something that will give me health problems
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by congorasta: 12:32pm
am I mad
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Kendroid: 12:32pm
Will it carry me to heaven??
Abi na for 9ja road i go dey ride am??
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Uyi168(m): 12:32pm
The bicycle alongside the car??
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by amiibaby(f): 12:32pm
If I have the money I will
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by badaru1(m): 12:32pm
Yes.
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Qsscruz(m): 12:32pm
How could you be expecting a "yes" when the tricycle is shown alongside a car which is way more comfortable.. OP i cannot just say you lack common sense.. It is rude..
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by epospiky(m): 12:32pm
But what does the bike exceptionally do? Isn't it the same function it performs with these other bicycles i see around?
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by shadeyinka(m): 12:32pm
Yes o! After guaranteeing and income of N3,000,900 per day for myself
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Shorsky1: 12:32pm
I will rather buy that car on the background for 3m.
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by idris4r83(m): 12:33pm
I love bikes. If i have the money why not?
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Franco93: 12:33pm
No, because I know the value of money
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by silasweb(m): 12:35pm
3million just for Bicycle. This is funny
|Re: Would You Buy This Bicycle For ₦3 Million ? by Godfrey858: 12:35pm
Bullshit hell No!!!! why is it pictured near dat race car!!?? shey the bike come wit d car for dat 3 million??!! abi the bike can out run the car??!! me am not understanding ooo!!!
