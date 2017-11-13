



If you took note of the Mercedes-AMG GT R’s release, you will know the German automaker referred to it as the Beast of the Green Hell � .



The next beast is coming in the form of a two-wheel bicycle that is limited to 50 units while sporting a price tag of 7,109 euros ->$8,289 (approx ₦3 Million ), The Rotwild R.S2 limited edition is a hand-built racing bike that serves as an homage to the Mercedes-AMG GT R.



The price tag , is a reference to AMG GT R’s 7:10.9 Nurburgring lap time.



The frame features “Carbon Module Monocoque Technology,” to help reduce weight. Specially-shaped seats stays help improve the damping comfort on long rides, while the 29-inch Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels give strong acceleration and upgraded braking deceleration.



This bicycle is the third model that has been jointly released by Mercedes-AMG and Rotwild. In 2013, the full-suspension R.X45 AMG carbon fiber mountain bike was introduced, followed by the Rotwild GT S inspired by AMG in 2015, which was a mountain bike for the toughest off-road tracks.



What do you think ?,can you buy one even if its for bragging rights � ?



Check out some images :



https://autojosh.com/buy-bicycle-%E2%82%A63-million/



By Donald3d You are probably wondering ,”why on earth would someone buy a bike for such an amount !”.If you took note of the Mercedes-AMG GT R’s release, you will know the German automaker referred to it as the Beast of the Green Hell � .The next beast is coming in the form of a two-wheel bicycle that is limited to 50 units while sporting a price tag of 7,109 euros ->$8,289 (approx ₦3 Million ), The Rotwild R.S2 limited edition is a hand-built racing bike that serves as an homage to the Mercedes-AMG GT R.The price tag , is a reference to AMG GT R’s 7:10.9 Nurburgring lap time.The frame features “Carbon Module Monocoque Technology,” to help reduce weight. Specially-shaped seats stays help improve the damping comfort on long rides, while the 29-inch Crankbrothers Cobalt 11 carbon wheels give strong acceleration and upgraded braking deceleration.This bicycle is the third model that has been jointly released by Mercedes-AMG and Rotwild. In 2013, the full-suspension R.X45 AMG carbon fiber mountain bike was introduced, followed by the Rotwild GT S inspired by AMG in 2015, which was a mountain bike for the toughest off-road tracks.What do you think ?,can you buy one even if its for bragging rights � ?Check out some images :By Donald3d