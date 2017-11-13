



Let’s learn some tips to get rid of awful smells in a car



1.Type Of Smell

First we have to be sure of the type of smell to be able to eliminate it .Does it smell like mold ?,a rotten smell ?.Figure that out first then it would be easier to go on from there .



2.Detecting the source

Once you have figured out the type of smell,detecting the source is easier .If it smells like something decomposing ,its most likely an animal died in your car,or spoilt food.If it smells like mold,its most likely as a result of moisture turning into fungus .So find the source ,you can do that with your nose or just look around.



3.Take Care Of It

Since you have detected the source ,take care of it !.If its mold,wipe the surfaces(with a mixture of water and vinegar). You can also use something like baking soda to absorb the moisture especially when the smell is coming from your seats or under the seats .



4.Do A General Cleaning Of Your Car

Well,you should already know and do this regularly .Take out the foot mats ,check everywhere ,in between seats ,underneath the seats and inside the seats (especially when you have kids � ).Leave no stone unturned .



5.Give Your Car Some Fresh Air

Preferably on a sunny day ,its best to always allow fresh air into your car.Open all the doors ,even the boot .Make sure you don’t do this on a rainy day or when the weather is cloudy ,because at that time the air is moist/damp,which can lead to more molds in your car



6.Put A Moisture And Odor Absorbing Substance In Your Car

You can try silicon bags you find in new shoes /bags , if you cant have access to that you can try charcoal ,place as many as you can in strategic locations for a few days .



7.Use air fresheners

Yes ,they help too.



https://autojosh.com/7-ways-to-get-rid-of-awful-smells-in-your-car/



By Donald3d A smelly car can be really embarrassing !,sometimes they are easy to resolve ,other times they are not .First we have to be sure of the type of smell to be able to eliminate it .Does it smell like mold ?,a rotten smell ?.Figure that out first then it would be easier to go on from there .Once you have figured out the type of smell,detecting the source is easier .If it smells like something decomposing ,its most likely an animal died in your car,or spoilt food.If it smells like mold,its most likely as a result of moisture turning into fungus .So find the source ,you can do that with your nose or just look around.Since you have detected the source ,take care of it !.If its mold,wipe the surfaces(with a mixture of water and vinegar). You can also use something like baking soda to absorb the moisture especially when the smell is coming from your seats or under the seats .Well,you should already know and do this regularly .Take out the foot mats ,check everywhere ,in between seats ,underneath the seats and inside the seats (especially when you have kids � ).Leave no stone unturned .Preferably on a sunny day ,its best to always allow fresh air into your car.Open all the doors ,even the boot .Make sure you don’t do this on a rainy day or when the weather is cloudy ,because at that time the air is moist/damp,which can lead to more molds in your carYou can try silicon bags you find in new shoes /bags , if you cant have access to that you can try charcoal ,place as many as you can in strategic locations for a few days .Yes ,they help too.By Donald3d 2 Likes