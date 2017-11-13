₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
7 Ways To Get Rid Of Awful Smells In Your Car
A smelly car can be really embarrassing !,sometimes they are easy to resolve ,other times they are not .
Let’s learn some tips to get rid of awful smells in a car
1.Type Of Smell
First we have to be sure of the type of smell to be able to eliminate it .Does it smell like mold ?,a rotten smell ?.Figure that out first then it would be easier to go on from there .
2.Detecting the source
Once you have figured out the type of smell,detecting the source is easier .If it smells like something decomposing ,its most likely an animal died in your car,or spoilt food.If it smells like mold,its most likely as a result of moisture turning into fungus .So find the source ,you can do that with your nose or just look around.
3.Take Care Of It
Since you have detected the source ,take care of it !.If its mold,wipe the surfaces(with a mixture of water and vinegar). You can also use something like baking soda to absorb the moisture especially when the smell is coming from your seats or under the seats .
4.Do A General Cleaning Of Your Car
Well,you should already know and do this regularly .Take out the foot mats ,check everywhere ,in between seats ,underneath the seats and inside the seats (especially when you have kids � ).Leave no stone unturned .
5.Give Your Car Some Fresh Air
Preferably on a sunny day ,its best to always allow fresh air into your car.Open all the doors ,even the boot .Make sure you don’t do this on a rainy day or when the weather is cloudy ,because at that time the air is moist/damp,which can lead to more molds in your car
6.Put A Moisture And Odor Absorbing Substance In Your Car
You can try silicon bags you find in new shoes /bags , if you cant have access to that you can try charcoal ,place as many as you can in strategic locations for a few days .
7.Use air fresheners
Yes ,they help too.
https://autojosh.com/7-ways-to-get-rid-of-awful-smells-in-your-car/
By Donald3d
Sell the car to a dirty person.
I gave a self acclaimed "big girl" in my street a ride few days ago and since then, my car has been smelling like a rotten fish but i know i have never transported any fish in it.. Maybe she is a fish..
The only way to keep awful Smell from your car is by bathing to avoid body odour @op
Avoid gals with smelling puna
