Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by bouncenews2: 11:50am
Popular Lagos-based human right activist and lawyer, Ikechukwu Ikeji has passed away, aledeh.com reports.
He died on Sunday evening, November 12, 2017.
Ikeji who was also a Pastor at The City Of Light Church (TCOLC), Ijesha, Lagos, attended the Sunday service and did not complain of any issue during and after the church service.
He later attended a dinner hosted by his church after the service and that was where trouble started.
Aledeh reports that the lawyer went upstairs after the dinner and was seen coughing and vomiting a few minutes later.
He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital and was later pronounced dead by doctors on Sunday night, November 12.
The actual cause of death has not been known as the hospital is yet make a statement regarding it.
Ikechukwu Ikeji left behind his wife and three sons.
He was founder of Ikechukwu Ikeji and Co. law firm located at 16, Fadeyi Aladura Steet, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.
Source: http://news.bounce.ng/Content/breaking-lagos-based-lawyer-ikechukwu-ikeji-dies-20171113
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by EmperorHarry(m): 11:54am
A-yahhh
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 1:06pm
Kai, this guy? Unbelievable.
RIP
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 1:06pm
Autopsy will confirm if it is a natural death or unnatural.
But what as happened as happened already.
RIP MAN OF GOD!!
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by ChiefPiiko(m): 1:06pm
Food poisoning perhaps
1 Like
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by MrValentineIF: 1:07pm
rip
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by asdfjklhaha(f): 1:07pm
A pastor and a lawyer what a terrible combination. Tell the truth on the pulpit, then lie in the court room. Anyway rip to him
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by JOYOSITA(f): 1:07pm
Rip
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by johnstar(m): 1:07pm
Food poison??
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by NotNairalandi(m): 1:07pm
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by pilarnig(m): 1:07pm
Ikechukwu Ikeji, I do no know... Who you be? Anyway RIP
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:08pm
True pastors don't die young.
Maybe Baba has started weeding off the fakes
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by adisabarber(m): 1:08pm
RIP. Make I check who he be for google
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by silasweb(m): 1:08pm
May his soul rest in peace
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by chikeze(m): 1:09pm
Chai! so sad such a brilliant lawyer and analyst on channels TV. RIP bro.
|Re: Ikechukwu Ikeji, Lawyer & Pastor Dies (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 1:09pm
ChiefPiiko:
johnstar:
Autopsy Wil confirm if it is food poisoning or not.
