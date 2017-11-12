



He died on Sunday evening, November 12, 2017.



Ikeji who was also a Pastor at The City Of Light Church (TCOLC), Ijesha, Lagos, attended the Sunday service and did not complain of any issue during and after the church service.



He later attended a dinner hosted by his church after the service and that was where trouble started.



Aledeh reports that the lawyer went upstairs after the dinner and was seen coughing and vomiting a few minutes later.



He was rushed to an undisclosed hospital and was later pronounced dead by doctors on Sunday night, November 12.



The actual cause of death has not been known as the hospital is yet make a statement regarding it.



Ikechukwu Ikeji left behind his wife and three sons.



He was founder of Ikechukwu Ikeji and Co. law firm located at 16, Fadeyi Aladura Steet, Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.



