|Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 11:55am
How to vote:
log on to the BBC page and select Victor Moses
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41890720Victor Moses - Nigeria and Chelsea
African Footballer of the Year 2017: Victor Moses profile
When Victor Moses looks back on his career, the Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder is more than likely to see the 2016-17 season as a major turning point.
After years of loan moves, the 26-year-old finally cemented his role at Stamford Bridge - so much so that he became an integral member of their Premier League-winning team.
The date Moses might look back on is 1 October when Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, following comprehensive defeats by Arsenal and Liverpool, switched to a 3-4-3 system and fielded Moses in an unfamiliar right wing-back role at Hull City.
It was his first league start for the Blues in over three years but Moses was far from overawed - producing a man-of-the-match display with his natural attacking instincts and desire to track back.
The Hull victory was the start of a record-equalling 13 consecutive Premier League wins for Chelsea and 22 consecutive league starts for Moses, until he briefly succumbed to injury in April.
The previous month, the onetime drifter had anchored himself to the Blues by signing a new contract - completing his remarkable turn of fortune at a club he joined in 2012.
While this was largely down to Conte giving Moses a new lease of life by seeing something in pre-season that others never had, the 26-year-old still had to take his chance and - in one of the season's least expected narratives - he fully did so via stamina, strength and speed.
As well as winning the Premier League, Moses also received an FA Cup runners-up medal after Chelsea lost to Arsenal in a final where the Nigerian tinged his successful campaign with a red card.
Moses played only three internationals this year, but in his first he scored in a sensational 4-0 destruction of Cameroon that knocked the African champions out of qualifying and smoothed Nigeria's eventual passage to a third straight World Cup.
Now Moses could become the first Nigerian since Jay-Jay Okocha in 2004 to win the BBC award.
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41890720
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Danti19: 12:04pm
Nice
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 12:05pm
that's it we can make our own (Nigeria) the winner
lets go there
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Mujtahida: 12:19pm
robosky02:Yeah, I've already voted. Lalasticlala front page please. We need to rack up the votes for our own. We have the numbers. Moses merits it. Let's do this.
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Mujtahida: 12:20pm
It's good for his profile for him to win this award
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 12:23pm
Mujtahida:
lets go there we must push him in with our vote
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 12:26pm
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41890720
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Orkpekyandega(m): 12:35pm
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Orkpekyandega(m): 12:44pm
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by krattoss(m): 12:46pm
Imagine if up to 100 millions of Nigerians voted for Moses plus other individuals from other countries. .
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by robosky02(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by maryjan8(f): 1:04pm
Wish you well
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by modelmike7(m): 1:05pm
Tried voting for him through out the weekend, not going through. Lemme try this link again.
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by nairavsdollars: 1:05pm
Many people will not vote now, if the award now goes to Mane or Aubameyang now, they will be screaming Ojoro
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by silasweb(m): 1:05pm
He deserve it
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Hogbe: 1:05pm
Nigeria unite
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by stifej: 1:05pm
Lets Support our own guys, I don vote, oya, go vote ya own!!
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year 2017 by Elove1: 1:06pm
The one wey play penalty to throw in eeh?
