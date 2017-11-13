Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 12 Funny Scenarios You Can Relate To If You Have Ever Entered Danfo Bus (7205 Views)

Let’s have some fun..





1.The look on your face when Ambode said he would ban Danfo buses













2.How people hustle for the last seat during rush hour













3.The driver in his “infinite wisdom” decides to bring out a sachet of Chelsea hot drink and stick it in his mouth













4.You decide to mind your business and check updates on Autojosh and somebody starts peeping at your phone













5.Then your bus driver out of gra gra scratches a 2017 Range Rover ,with a military logo on the car/windscreen













6.How the conductor runs and leaves the driver to enjoy his “moment of truth”













7.You left the bus for another to avoid wasting your time,only to notice a fine geh inside the new bus













8.Then she gives you the same look you gave the “shakees” driver in the other bus,when you try to collect her number













9.When you taught you could finally enjoy the rest of the journey ,a “pastor” starts preaching in the bus -two minutes later he converts preaching to drug advertisement













10.Your head has been hitting the body of the bus because of too many gallops and bad roads and some people inside the bus have the gut to argue about politics and quality of the roads like:













11.You slept off,just woke up and should have alighted at Maryland,only to discover the bus has gotten to Yaba













12.You finally alighted then remembered you forgot to collect change of #850



..just lemme faint in peace..i was kuku sleeping before.





Number 5 is epic... Bad movement

frog jump things 1 Like

Keke marwa is now the new crazy thing in lagos, they would scratch you and you won't know till you get home. 15 Likes









Well,

The only bus scenario I can relate to is having an erection while standing in a molue.



epic

What about conductors that delibrately refuse to give u change, and pray u forget it. 3 Likes

I cant relate cos im not staying in lagos.. 1 Like

I WAS HERE...PLOT OF LAND FOR SALE AT THE RIGHT PRICE (OF COURSE MANII ANSWERETH MOST THINGS)...

all this yeye post... about relating pictures with this and that ain't funny again joor... who else think so? 1 Like

Should the danfo I am in scratches a 2017 Range Rover with military logo, I will tell the conductor that I want to come down as I forgot something where I boarded the bus! 6 Likes

Lagosians be waiting for Governor Ambode during 2019 General elections campaign like...... 6 Likes 1 Share

Keke Marwa and barrow badest and silent scratchers

i dey come. Let me laugh first

When you see a Slay Queen sleeping with her mouth wide open 7 Likes 1 Share

Did Mohammed really say this or its just a misquote? or a juxtaposition? Did Mohammed really say this or its just a misquote? or a juxtaposition? 4 Likes 1 Share

That moment you enter a danfo and the driver decides to loud his Fuji pasuma music then you instantly turn to a philosopher just to imagine the good in that music that he so enjoy. 4 Likes

. i just jejely go enta anoda bus before dem gimme slap my experience with number 5 one morning in 2015. i enta bus from ajah going to lekki. as we reached ikate roundabout the driver (not the average driver o, a man of over 40 yrs who looked like a family man) was dragging road with a gwagon. naso he bash the mirror and front side. if the owner was a rich man he for better. the owner was a razz yahoo guy with anoda yahoo boy passenger, another car was following dem (one lexus like dat) with 2 yahoo guys inside. naso d yahoo boys come out start craze begin beat driver o. a passenger intervened dem beat am join, d rest of us pick race (my 350 change chai). the beating was too much d driver gat escape inside conoil. dey den caught the conductor lock am for back of gwagon. yahoo boy say the side mirror alone na 100k. i just jejely go enta anoda bus before dem gimme slap 7 Likes

OP's post is very intelligent, he chronicled the daily hassles of Lagosians.

Danfo drama is always entertaining.



Just last week, a driver and his conductor were exchanging blows



Yours truly watched till the end and even made a video 3 Likes

ABEG HOLD YOUR CANGE OO

the struggle is real.