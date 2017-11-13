Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) (14383 Views)

The visit of the nollywood stars was to appreciate the Billionaire for his support and contribution to the growth on the movie industry.



Celebrities at the venue includes Harry B Anyanwu, Diamond Okechi, Hank Anuku, Rita Daniel, Acheba Nuel, Rechael Okonkwo, Don Brymo and others.



See photos below....





Nice one. Una weldone!



He actually looks way better than I expected 29 Likes

bring back our NL pls 1 Like

Its high time they changed nollywood to Biawood 10 Likes

chai who did this to him?lala why?

Ndi OMA. 1 Like

Nigerian snoop Dogg 13 Likes

Hanks

Tall and rugged



I like Hank sha.



Na d way e take form Americana take wan collect Ramsey Noah's babe for "my love" still de vex me. Hank why ? Why you make us de cry dat year?







Hanks doesn’t look 57 4 Likes

bad baddo baddest 2 Likes

Y he come look like horror with those tattoos

Top or Retired Nollywood celebrities?? None of dem for that place dey top. Dem don relegate dem to waka pass roles. 1 Share

Where is Ifeanyi ubah? He's yet to pay his players and busy flexxing actors





The beard gang 1 Like

E don dey advance sha

Still looking weird but gud 1 Like

Hanks Anuku.... I don't like him again since he accepted another man country to his fatherland saying all sort of bullshit bcoz of too much Ghana jollof 2 Likes