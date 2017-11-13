₦airaland Forum

Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by choku123: 12:55pm
Over The Weekend Football club owner and oil Magnet, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah hosted some nollywood top celebrities in Nnewi Hotel and Event Centre In Anambra State Nigeria .

The visit of the nollywood stars was to appreciate the Billionaire for his support and contribution to the growth on the movie industry.

Celebrities at the venue includes Harry B Anyanwu, Diamond Okechi, Hank Anuku, Rita Daniel, Acheba Nuel, Rechael Okonkwo, Don Brymo and others.

See photos below....


http://news.nollyzone.com/oil-magnet-chief-dr-patrick-ifeanyi-ubah-host-top-nollywood-celebrities/

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by choku123: 12:57pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 2:26pm
Today is my birthday.. Tnk God for life...
Celebrate wit me tongue tongue

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:26pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:26pm
Nice one. Una weldone!

Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by closerange: 2:27pm
He actually looks way better than I expected

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by UmecheMoses(m): 2:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Christane(m): 2:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by yeyerolling: 2:27pm
bring back our NL pls

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:27pm
Its high time they changed nollywood to Biawood grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by czar911: 2:27pm
chai who did this to him?lala why?
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 2:27pm
Ndi OMA.

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:27pm
Nigerian snoop Dogg cheesy

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by shurley22(f): 2:27pm
Hanks
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by UmecheMoses(m): 2:27pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:27pm
Tall and rugged

Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Caseless: 2:27pm
cool


I like Hank sha.

Na d way e take form Americana take wan collect Ramsey Noah's babe for "my love" still de vex me. Hank why ? Why you make us de cry dat year? grin grin



Movies don finish for Nigeria sha.

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ItsJonathan(m): 2:27pm
Hanks doesn’t look 57 shocked shocked

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Sabadon(m): 2:27pm
bad baddo baddest

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by profolaolu: 2:27pm
Y he come look like horror with those tattoos
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 2:27pm
Top or Retired Nollywood celebrities?? None of dem for that place dey top. Dem don relegate dem to waka pass roles.grin

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 2:28pm
Kimy97:
Today is my birthday.. Tnk God for life...
Celebrate wit me tongue tongue
okay
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by henrixx(m): 2:28pm
Where is Ifeanyi ubah? He's yet to pay his players and busy flexxing actors


Tecno l9plus for sale plus pack and all accessories Location is lagos. Price is 37k only. Call 08062292514

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 2:28pm
The beard gang

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by mrborntodoit: 2:28pm
Kimy97:
Today is my birthday.. Tnk God for life...
Celebrate wit me tongue tongue

FP on your birthday
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by michresa(m): 2:28pm
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by glosplendid(f): 2:28pm
E don dey advance sha
Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by polite2(m): 2:28pm
Still looking weird but gud

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 2:28pm
Hanks Anuku.... I don't like him again since he accepted another man country to his fatherland saying all sort of bullshit bcoz of too much Ghana jollof

Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by purplekayc(m): 2:28pm
Kimy97:
Today is my birthday.. Tnk God for life...
Celebrate wit me tongue tongue
HBD

