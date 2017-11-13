₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by choku123: 12:55pm
Over The Weekend Football club owner and oil Magnet, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah hosted some nollywood top celebrities in Nnewi Hotel and Event Centre In Anambra State Nigeria .
The visit of the nollywood stars was to appreciate the Billionaire for his support and contribution to the growth on the movie industry.
Celebrities at the venue includes Harry B Anyanwu, Diamond Okechi, Hank Anuku, Rita Daniel, Acheba Nuel, Rechael Okonkwo, Don Brymo and others.
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/oil-magnet-chief-dr-patrick-ifeanyi-ubah-host-top-nollywood-celebrities/
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by choku123: 12:57pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 2:26pm
Today is my birthday.. Tnk God for life...
Celebrate wit me
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:26pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:26pm
Nice one. Una weldone!
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by closerange: 2:27pm
He actually looks way better than I expected
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by UmecheMoses(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Christane(m): 2:27pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by yeyerolling: 2:27pm
bring back our NL pls
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 2:27pm
Its high time they changed nollywood to Biawood
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by czar911: 2:27pm
chai who did this to him?lala why?
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Ronnicute(m): 2:27pm
Ndi OMA.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 2:27pm
Nigerian snoop Dogg
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by shurley22(f): 2:27pm
Hanks
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by UmecheMoses(m): 2:27pm
Ftc lawddd
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:27pm
Tall and rugged
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Caseless: 2:27pm
I like Hank sha.
Na d way e take form Americana take wan collect Ramsey Noah's babe for "my love" still de vex me. Hank why ? Why you make us de cry dat year?
Movies don finish for Nigeria sha.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by ItsJonathan(m): 2:27pm
Hanks doesn’t look 57
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Sabadon(m): 2:27pm
bad baddo baddest
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by profolaolu: 2:27pm
Y he come look like horror with those tattoos
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 2:27pm
Top or Retired Nollywood celebrities?? None of dem for that place dey top. Dem don relegate dem to waka pass roles.
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Wizkhalifa2(m): 2:28pm
okay
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by henrixx(m): 2:28pm
Where is Ifeanyi ubah? He's yet to pay his players and busy flexxing actors
He's yet to pay his players and busy flexxing actors
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Mexzy4sho(m): 2:28pm
The beard gang
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by mrborntodoit: 2:28pm
Kimy97:
FP on your birthday
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by michresa(m): 2:28pm
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by glosplendid(f): 2:28pm
E don dey advance sha
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by polite2(m): 2:28pm
Still looking weird but gud
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by Aniedi30(m): 2:28pm
Hanks Anuku.... I don't like him again since he accepted another man country to his fatherland saying all sort of bullshit bcoz of too much Ghana jollof
|Re: Ifeanyi Ubah Hosts Hanks Anuku, Other Top Nollywood Celebrities (Photos) by purplekayc(m): 2:28pm
HBD
