|Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Wobegist: 2:29pm
TBoss stepped out without an underwear in this stunning dress for the 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on Sunday at the EKO Hotel & Suites, Lagos.
The controversial reality star who was the host of the night was styled multiple award winning stylist and fashion entrepreneur Jeremiah Ogbodo of Swanky’s Signatures styling.
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/tboss-steps-without-underwear-afrima-2017-photos/
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Wobegist: 2:35pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS »»» https://wobegist.com/tboss-steps-without-underwear-afrima-2017-photos/
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:45pm
Hoe
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by veekid(m): 3:57pm
Too much pancakes, too much boobs show....... Which kain work she dey now sef?
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by weezii(m): 3:57pm
She's trying so hard I guess
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 3:57pm
It her life
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by ShitHead: 3:57pm
Amateur Prostitute.
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by cogbuagu: 3:58pm
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by delikay4luv: 3:58pm
The next thing on her agenda should be Amber Rose's slut walk.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by sayrahbankz(f): 3:58pm
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Kendroid: 3:58pm
No one even Noticed
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:58pm
I can see her future through it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by loluadebayo: 3:58pm
Booked
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by sureheaven(m): 3:59pm
Wetin concern me even if she walks Unclad, na she get her something wey them dey gbensh upandan
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 3:59pm
Advertising on a well viewed stage.
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Threebear(m): 4:01pm
The real winner of the show, not that Efulefu called Efe. Somebody wey get nobody.
Waste of 25 million.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:01pm
Is like payint is now expensive in the market
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by silasweb(m): 4:01pm
This girl too like show
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by dondorome: 4:01pm
Where is it na?
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by wumade(f): 4:01pm
She tries too hard!
This is not the way!
Vanity upon vanity.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 4:02pm
After all na person styled her
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Threebear(m): 4:03pm
NwaAmaikpe:I'm glad you can see someone's future, because everyone here knows you have none, asides from being a troll, manifesting your lack of decorum on every post.
About time you started seeing your own future.
2 Likes
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Threebear(m): 4:04pm
LesbianBoy:She is wearing a g string, that's the perfect underwear for a see-through gown.
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Keemzy4shizy(m): 4:06pm
OLOSHO OMO SHAKU SHAKU
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 4:06pm
Asahwo.
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 4:07pm
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by itsandi(m): 4:08pm
guys wey go to look wetin she wear be perverts
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by enemmo(f): 4:17pm
Threebear:
Lol
How?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Adaomalight(f): 4:17pm
Aunty which award dem give you?
1 Like
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Neimar: 4:20pm
my crush
|Re: Tboss' See-Through Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Offpoint: 4:22pm
I taught I've seen it all on net until I came across the picture below...
