₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,561 members, 3,909,980 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 05:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday (4550 Views)
|Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Bhelamblog: 4:15pm
Today is Captain Demuren's birthday and his wife OAP Toolz has called herself a crazy wife as she showered very romantic words on him, see below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/i-love-it-when-you-smile-at-me-babe-oap.html
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by GloriaNinja(f): 4:19pm
BY THE WAY WHO IS SHE? WHO IS TOOLZ? I DON'T KNOW HER HERE IN LAGOS
5 Likes
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Houseofglam7(f): 4:25pm
We don't wanna know
2 Likes
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:28pm
Dear broke nairaland guys, can you all see what rapmoney was saying in his thread. Now imagine, this captain was a jobless man, do you think beautiful and sexy toolz will love him "fiercely"
6 Likes
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Tamarapetty(f): 4:35pm
toolz kor, equipments ni , HBD
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:37pm
Tamarapetty:
I love you
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Tamarapetty(f): 4:39pm
LesbianBoy:adonbilivit
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:42pm
Tamarapetty:
Will you marry me...
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:42pm
Lalasticlala is in the building!
Frontpage straight
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 4:43pm
My heart goes out to Demuren;
The husband of a crazy wife.
I just wonder why people 'suffer and smile' in marriages.
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by gooddyoung8: 4:43pm
OK
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Waribloood: 4:43pm
Money talks
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by concupiscent: 4:43pm
"the only thing a woman desire is good loving, which entails respect, passionate sex and financial stability. When you've given her this she can do and undo for you"
-concupiscent
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:44pm
Meanwhile toolz so sweet it gat her husband smiling like mumu
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Sharon6(f): 4:44pm
Happy birthday to him
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Teewhy2: 4:44pm
she knows that she dey scatter her husband head sometimes.
men and women are wired different and most times reason differently on an issue. it only take patience and GOD intervention for marriage to be really successful.
Man : (scrolling his phone and thinking) O no what is wrong with this Chelsea team when you expect them to play good football and win, they will just be playing anyhow see the way they allowed crystal palace win this match now.
Woman: He don dey start again see as he is looking, na fault e dey find like that ooo, e don start to dey chat with those girls with tooth pick legs again.
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Hewrittes: 4:44pm
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by BruncleZuma: 4:45pm
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by MrPresident1: 4:45pm
Happy birthday to Captain Demuren oko aunty Afusatu
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by JamesReacher(m): 4:46pm
I'm going home jor
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by xynerise(m): 4:46pm
This one suppose be bedroom talk na
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by kennynelcon(m): 4:46pm
like say the man don use that word on her before...
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by yeyerolling: 4:46pm
nxt time when u carry belle. u no go flaunt am
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by MezieFresh: 4:47pm
I love you volcanuously....dats my own...
Meanwhile...
See my Signature!
And GET A BIZ CARD AND LETTER HEAD@ 1K
See contact link....
On my signature
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by Tamarapetty(f): 4:47pm
LesbianBoy:see temptation, pay my brideprice with cash not food
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by hejoskofficial: 4:48pm
hbd captain ... toolz n her backside use 2 trip 4 her sexiness back then ... dat was den o!
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by dadavivo: 4:51pm
LesbianBoy:you always try to be relevant, but you're just as useless as the K in knife
1 Like
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by winnar(f): 4:52pm
So sweet
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:53pm
LesbianBoy:lol
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by eMDeeLinks: 4:53pm
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 4:54pm
dadavivo:
|Re: Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday by micgray100(m): 4:55pm
Good one.. Register your LLC company for just 85k for 5 working days. See my signatures for enough commendations from fellow Nairalanders..
Meagan Goode Finally Jumps The Broom With Pastor Devon. / Get The Best Quality Event Décor With The Most Savings / "Uloma Knew Solomon Was Married To Me" Lilian Akiyesi Opens Up
Viewing this topic: kwb567, GloryIsaac, ronpeters(m), dayoabj, Tobbylobba(m), PrintMedia, Darey207(m), Iamtipsyy(m), Freak4achild, winnar(f), SLIDEwaxie(m), Dianeetdiana(f), oladelove, Spykey, Castazak(m), luvsam87, Opistorincos(m), scarffield(m), FRONTPAGE, prospero5(m), kunlesmiles(m), vowsng(m), jackie35(m), Jamiubond009(m), sunky88(m), wolex1960(m), planter(m), Tolu95(m), chris070(m), ampulki, 1wolex85, donwalexy4148(m), Teyritgo, blacqueen(f), modefancy, edgecution(m), 3RNEST(m), gadoski4sure, zigalo(m), davelaw01, handsomeclouds(m), kinyor10, Cornido(m), KingBish(f), woleboy(m), Oluomo2009, bigboss80s(m), chuckdee4(m), complet, Lh19(m), donbigboy(m), Fox14(f), closerange, allymarry89(f), missbehave247(m), HomoDroid(m), eipreel(f), PenlsCaP, AuroraB(f), angelliza(f), askestates, Akinkunmi69, enoumoh, Prec1ous(m) and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11