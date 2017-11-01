Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toolz Celebrates Her Husband, Tunde Demuren On His Birthday (4550 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Today is Captain Demuren's birthday and his wife OAP Toolz has called herself a crazy wife as she showered very romantic words on him, see below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/i-love-it-when-you-smile-at-me-babe-oap.html

BY THE WAY WHO IS SHE? WHO IS TOOLZ? I DON'T KNOW HER HERE IN LAGOS 5 Likes





We don't wanna know We don't wanna know 2 Likes

Dear broke nairaland guys, can you all see what rapmoney was saying in his thread. Now imagine, this captain was a jobless man, do you think beautiful and sexy toolz will love him "fiercely" 6 Likes

, HBD toolz kor, equipments niHBD 1 Like

toolz kor, equipments ni , HBD

I love you adonbilivit adonbilivit

adonbilivit

Will you marry me... Will you marry me... 1 Like





Frontpage straight Lalasticlala is in the building!Frontpage straight





My heart goes out to Demuren;

The husband of a crazy wife.



I just wonder why people 'suffer and smile' in marriages. My heart goes out to Demuren;The husband of a crazy wife.I just wonder why peoplein marriages.

Money talks

"the only thing a woman desire is good loving, which entails respect, passionate sex and financial stability. When you've given her this she can do and undo for you"



-concupiscent 1 Like

Meanwhile toolz so sweet it gat her husband smiling like mumu

Happy birthday to him







she knows that she dey scatter her husband head sometimes.

men and women are wired different and most times reason differently on an issue. it only take patience and GOD intervention for marriage to be really successful.

Man : (scrolling his phone and thinking) O no what is wrong with this Chelsea team when you expect them to play good football and win, they will just be playing anyhow see the way they allowed crystal palace win this match now.

Woman: He don dey start again see as he is looking, na fault e dey find like that ooo, e don start to dey chat with those girls with tooth pick legs again.

Happy birthday to Captain Demuren oko aunty Afusatu

This one suppose be bedroom talk na

like say the man don use that word on her before... like say the man don use that word on her before...

nxt time when u carry belle. u no go flaunt am

I love you volcanuously....dats my own...



Will you marry me... see temptation, pay my brideprice with cash not food see temptation, pay my brideprice with cash not food

hbd captain ... toolz n her backside use 2 trip 4 her sexiness back then ... dat was den o!

Will you marry me... you always try to be relevant, but you're just as useless as the K in knife you always try to be relevant, but you're just as useless as the K in knife 1 Like

So sweet

Dear broke nairaland guys, can you all see what rapmoney was saying in his thread. Now imagine, this captain was a jobless man, do you think beautiful and sexy toolz will love him "fiercely" lol lol

you always try to be relevant, but you're just as useless as the K in knife

