|Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by laidelaitan: 5:48pm
Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, opened up on her past when she abused hard drugs like marijuana and codeine, and was involved in other vices.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/nollywood/249265-i-used-take-marijuana-codeine-hard-drugs-toyin-abraham.html/amp
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by 9jaDoc(f): 5:53pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by darkenkach(m): 6:04pm
9jaDoc:
Do you give a fvck?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Qsscruz(m): 6:13pm
2016 isn't so in the past..Talk to us after five years..
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Airforce1(m): 8:09pm
How much is codeine that left you broke
Are you sure you not giving your money to men
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by veekid(m): 8:10pm
And I saw her smoking cigar @ Drovans ringroad sometimes in April this year ...... Well E no konsain me sha? Lemme come and be going
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Flashh: 8:10pm
Abeg, say something sensible.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Nostradamu(m): 8:10pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Jemerson: 8:10pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by majekdom2: 8:10pm
Poly iree grad pls tell us what tonto I taking
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by akeentech(m): 8:10pm
darkenkach:
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Realfitbody: 8:11pm
“You need to stop bad habits. I was involved in a lot of vices and it became worse last year,” she said at the event.
To be sincere, she did more than just bad drugs, but just like Cercei Lannister, she will only confess the ones which seem convenient.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by curvilicious: 8:11pm
If Toyobaby can lie for popularity nd praises how sure am i that Toyin Aimakhu is not telling a lie?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by nairalandfreak(m): 8:11pm
Who knows maybe that's why Adeniyi Johnson left her
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by velai(m): 8:11pm
"Welcome back" to your better self. Your bad friends are worse than your worst enemies. They are your real enemies.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by MrPresident1: 8:11pm
Toyin n mu'gbo
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by easyfem: 8:11pm
I said it , diz bitch is a smoker
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by mosho2good: 8:11pm
don't let us talk much u took codeine which is very bad for the health
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Blackfyre: 8:12pm
You don't want to be useful alive while dead you don't want your organs to be useful. And yet your matter is entering front page
easyfem:
Aren't they all today? You see babes puffing out smoke from their mouth like say na exhaust pipe. I wonder if their mothers and grandmothers had lived such lives will they give birth to healthy babies and good genes that they are enjoying now? The selfish, self centered lots.
Shioor.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Ayokunlemi96(m): 8:12pm
Good lessons.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:12pm
Ordinary codeine
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by hlemon: 8:12pm
For those that still do drugs, please stop.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=un5H89G3mO0
http://www.nairaland.com/4095760/mavins-saying-no-drugs-fun
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13pm
No wonder she plays the imbecilé role perfectly.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by free2ryhme: 8:13pm
This is superstory
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by free2ryhme: 8:13pm
Froggie also took hard drugs
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by abike12(f): 8:13pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by IamZod(m): 8:13pm
Qsscruz:c ya life......monitoring spirit.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by Opistorincos(m): 8:13pm
E no concern us
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by nairavsdollars: 8:14pm
Talking as if she is a billionaire. How much can you boast of now aunty?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by HARDLABOR: 8:14pm
The reason why toyin aimaku is taking those shiits is bcoz she entered a bus da was suppose to land in Spain by the flight she's booking so she immediately remove her pause to bring the pants that she wanted to drink ice cream but on my mind I thought she's giving it for free but I don't buy the idea anyway........................
Abeg make una no vex o Walahi ano no wetin dey do me dis 9te
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu: I Took Codeine, Hard Drugs. I Couldn't Boast Of N1m In 2016 by vicky6: 8:14pm
she no tell us everything jare .
nairavsdollars:see them! how much you get? E reach one million
