The car came to a halt after crushing all the tables and chairs on its path - sending the occupants scattered on the ground with broken bottles everywhere.



Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital immediately after the crash.



Ebonyi state Neighborhood watch invited alongside the Police team arrived the scene to stop to the crowd from throwing bottles.



Guy add graphic to ur topic please. So somebody can not go out to drink in peace and return back home safely. Na which kind wahala country be this sef. That was how I almost ran into a female dead body in the middle of the road, along Refinery road Warri this morning. Who get am, make e go carry am o. No where is safe in Nigerian again

He should be fined heavily for drunk driving. Thank God nobody died.



Meanwhile, I almost forgot that Ebonyi is a State in Nigeria. 1 Like

Drunk driver







Funnily, una just dey blame the man. The man fit think say him don reach house self.





Thank God no life was lost. Baba don red.Funnily, una just dey blame the man. The man fit think say him don reach house self.

And Buhari is visiting Ebonyi soon 2 Likes

Which of d campus? 2 Likes

Dont think about women and drive, this one no be drigs or alcohol

Nawa oooo. So person cannot drink in peace again? Isorrite oooo

Chei! They wanted to enjoy 17:59 after work, almost took them to after life

Josh44s:

Guy add graphic to ur topic please. So somebody can not go out to drink in peace and return back home safely. Na which kind wahala country be this sef. That was how I almost ran a dead body along Refinery road Warri this morning. Who get am, make e go carry am o. No where is safe in Nigerian again

This country juz hard





Even for bear parlour self ppl nor save?





JayCynic:

He should be fined heavily for drunk driving. Thank God nobody died.





Meanwhile, I almost forgot that Ebonyi is a State in Nigeria. Why wouldn't you forget when you are living under a rock.



Why wouldn't you forget when you are living under a rock.

Caveman!!

asdfjklhaha:

H







Babe but why? Babe but why?

I don't know what a reasonable man will be doin in a bar, see old papa wey dey bar, instead of being responsible and going home to his wife if he can afford one. His head never start to dey bleed sef. Old full.

In search of what to drink, may God not let us see what we drink us. #divineprotectionalways

Experienced 'beer parlour goers' know you don't sit anywhere close to where cars can reach in a beer parlour......

Make una nor help am oh! Continue snaping pictures to post online... Nonsense

Thank God no life was lost.



I just knew itvmust be toyota and i was right

Perge:

Why wouldn't you forget when you are living under a rock.



Caveman!!



Well I dont know what its like to live under a rock but better live in a cave than in a forest. Everyone knows you were born and bred in Zambisa. Aside from disvirgining a forest chimpanzee, the only thing in your IQ is to eat wild fruits. Half-wit brawn

