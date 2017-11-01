₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by dainformant(m): 6:38pm
There was pandemonium and chaos in Abakaliki while final year students of Ebonyi state University were joyfully celebrating writing their final examinations. According to reports, a drunk driver who was trying to reverse his vehicle ended up crashing through the seated crowd cheerfully drinking in one of the bars.
The car came to a halt after crushing all the tables and chairs on its path - sending the occupants scattered on the ground with broken bottles everywhere.
Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital immediately after the crash.
Ebonyi state Neighborhood watch invited alongside the Police team arrived the scene to stop to the crowd from throwing bottles.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/car-crashes-bar-filled-ebonyi-state-students-celebration-final-exam.html
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Josh44s(m): 6:45pm
Guy add graphic to ur topic please. So somebody can not go out to drink in peace and return back home safely. Na which kind wahala country be this sef. That was how I almost ran into a female dead body in the middle of the road, along Refinery road Warri this morning. Who get am, make e go carry am o. No where is safe in Nigerian again
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by JayCynic(m): 6:59pm
He should be fined heavily for drunk driving. Thank God nobody died.
Meanwhile, I almost forgot that Ebonyi is a State in Nigeria.
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by pesinfada(m): 7:07pm
Drunk driver
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by OrestesDante(m): 7:08pm
Baba don red.
Funnily, una just dey blame the man. The man fit think say him don reach house self.
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Keneking: 7:08pm
And Buhari is visiting Ebonyi soon
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by calebfm(m): 7:08pm
God be praise
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by tthewop(m): 7:08pm
na real wa
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by bentlywills(m): 7:09pm
F#k
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by pesinfada(m): 7:09pm
Which of d campus?
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Nze67(m): 7:09pm
Eya
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by chocorex(m): 7:10pm
Dont think about women and drive, this one no be drigs or alcohol
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Johnbosco77(m): 7:10pm
Nawa oooo. So person cannot drink in peace again? Isorrite oooo
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Comedyforum(m): 7:13pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by orjikuramo(m): 7:14pm
Chei! They wanted to enjoy 17:59 after work, almost took them to after life
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Izuogu1(m): 7:14pm
Insane country
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by johnstar(m): 7:14pm
Josh44s:
Na wao
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by johnstar(m): 7:14pm
This country juz hard
Even for bear parlour self ppl nor save?
Na real waooo
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Perge(m): 7:14pm
JayCynic:Why wouldn't you forget when you are living under a rock.
Caveman!!
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Joseunlimited(f): 7:16pm
Funke!
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by dreh17(m): 7:18pm
asdfjklhaha:
Babe but why?
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Philpham: 7:18pm
I don't know what a reasonable man will be doin in a bar, see old papa wey dey bar, instead of being responsible and going home to his wife if he can afford one. His head never start to dey bleed sef. Old full.
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Bigajeff(m): 7:19pm
In search of what to drink, may God not let us see what we drink us. #divineprotectionalways
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by soberdrunk(m): 7:19pm
Experienced 'beer parlour goers' know you don't sit anywhere close to where cars can reach in a beer parlour......
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by kullozone(m): 7:20pm
Make una nor help am oh! Continue snaping pictures to post online... Nonsense
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 7:21pm
Thank God no life was lost.
Thank God no life was lost.
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by FarahAideed: 7:23pm
I just knew itvmust be toyota and i was right
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by JayCynic(m): 7:25pm
Perge:
Well I dont know what its like to live under a rock but better live in a cave than in a forest. Everyone knows you were born and bred in Zambisa. Aside from disvirgining a forest chimpanzee, the only thing in your IQ is to eat wild fruits. Half-wit brawn
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Elslim: 7:25pm
shayo Na bastard
|Re: Car Crashes Into A Bar In Abakaliki As EBSU Students Run (Graphic Pics) by Adorable90(f): 7:28pm
Na WA all these drunk drivers self,why can't u know your limit when it comes to alcohol as if say dem dey give award self mtewwwww.shey as u done injure people now ur eye don clear.
