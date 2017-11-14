₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by genesis48: 7:38pm On Nov 13
Just recently, Davido posted on his Instagram Story
Davido has mocked the AFRIMA Awards, after Wizkid beat him to win the Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Artiste of the Year.
Davido who won the Best Artiste in Africa at the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA) 2017 tagged Wizkid’s AFRIMA award as “Local” after he was unveiled as the BEST WORLDWIDE ACT at the MTV EMAs.
Watch Video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67paROdhyWo
https://marapolsa.co/davido-shades-wizkid-and-afrima-on-instagram-watch-video/
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by VERQUEST111(m): 7:40pm On Nov 13
where............?? warning....... next time I will b the one who will order for you arrest......
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by DopeBoss(m): 7:55pm On Nov 13
If I Click That Link Mods Abeg Ban Me
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:57pm On Nov 13
Davido is a legend...take it or leave
He is the first african artiste to win 2 MTV ema in one night. (Note: Dbanj has 2 but he got it in separate shows and it was for best africa act)
Davido is also the first african artiste to win MTV ema world wide act! Not african again o, world wide act! And he achieved it while staying "local".....incredible!
Yet that stoopid idiot and his fans call him frog voice.
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by verygudbadguy(m): 8:17pm On Nov 13
LesbianBoy:Edit that worldwide part abeg. Wiz won it last year. He was announced the winner of the double but was later stripped of the "Best African Act" after the event.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Exclusive32: 8:21pm On Nov 13
verygudbadguy:I heard he was stripe of the award after they discovered it was rigged on his favor.
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by verygudbadguy(m): 8:30pm On Nov 13
Exclusive32:Lemme tell you something about the EMA that you guys don't know. You can vote as many times as possible. I voted about 50 times for Wiz. I am sure some Dav's fans also found out. It is all EMA's fault. They should have arranged their site in a way that you can only vote once.
I voted for Wiz in the International category for MOBO awards along side Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. I tried voting other times, it recognized my IP and asked for my email address. You all should be proud of David and Wiz. They have been putting us on the world map of music. Be specially proud of Wiz for his display of confidence. A lot of artistes would wait for Drake to finish his tour. Wiz didn't. He shot his video twice and both were lit. Drake has performed that song everywhere despite not showing the song much love except for just one instagram post.
Wiz has achieved so much, won so many awards but rarely put them out to show off.
15 Likes
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Llbhons: 8:38pm On Nov 13
verygudbadguy:True talk bro,we should just keep praising both artist for even putting Nigeria in the world map of entertainment
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by anibirelawal(m): 8:50pm On Nov 13
Congrats to Davido...
My country people, no need to cry foul.
you see, this thing is turn by turn. this year have been so good for davido, except for the fact of controversy that entails him recently.
i hope he wil keep the FIA burning.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Sharplakezy(m): 11:13pm On Nov 13
verygudbadguy:thank you for schooling him. i am tired of telling these ignorant
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by medolab90(m): 10:41am
Davido truly deserves AFRIMA song of the year award
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:41am
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by NLevents: 10:42am
I am proud of David.
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by hezy4real01(m): 10:42am
Two money miss road..... Smh
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by coolshegs10(m): 10:42am
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Evablizin(f): 10:44am
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by enemyofprogress: 10:44am
I just like this guy,I love trouble makers
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by TimeMod1: 10:45am
These kids obviously can't manage fame. They were never prepared for it one bit, neither had they anticipated nor imagined it could bring them this far.
You can keep the indomie generation busy all we care.
People like us grew up to the consciousness of the spirituality of far better songs which make us do fling these shitbag of songs into the trashcan...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by dotcomnamename: 10:45am
Comparing Wizkid's local Afrima with Davido 's MTV EMA is like comparing O' level with Masters.
#OBO
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Starkid3010(m): 10:46am
Two Idiots
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Shakushaku1(m): 10:47am
verygudbadguy:
And no noise was made
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by iluvdonjazzy: 10:47am
enjoy urself while the family of ur so called friends continue to mourn.
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by dotcomnamename: 10:49am
Lemme tell you something about the EMA that you guys don't know. You can vote as many times as possible. I voted about 50 times for Wiz. I am sure some Dav's fans also found out. It is all EMA's fault. They should have arranged their site in a way that you can only vote once.
I voted for Wiz in the International category for MOBO awards along side Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar. I tried voting other times, it recognized my IP and asked for my email address. You all should be proud of David and Wiz. They have been putting us on the world map of music. Be specially proud of Wiz for his display of confidence. A lot of artistes would wait for Drake to finish his tour. Wiz didn't. He shot his video twice and both were lit. Drake has performed that song everywhere despite not showing the song much love except for just one instagram post.
Wiz has achieved so much, won so many awards but rarely put them out to show off. [/quote
Keep your story with stylish shade at Davido. I understand that Davido's double awards pain haters like you so much thus you pretend you appreciate both.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by victor4ekele(m): 10:50am
but wizkid was the first to win mtvema award in 2012
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by silasweb(m): 10:50am
Award is award
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by danwhisky: 10:51am
anibirelawal:abi
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by Ericaikince(m): 10:52am
It seems the plug is paying not the
And that ojuelegba boy say Atlanta boy na local
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by champagnedaddy: 10:52am
wizkid won best worldwide act last year nw,y una dey make noise lik say na sometin new
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by joystickextend1(m): 10:53am
ok..happy shading
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by sunshineV(m): 10:54am
If I say I don't like froggie now u guys will come at me, see how he is misbehaving cus of award. Me wey Dem no give award I didn't die.
Next 2yrs now froggie fans will start complaining how biase afrima is if davido no win the award.
How I'm I suppose to give out my award to somebody rubbishing it like that
|Re: Davido Shades Wizkid And AFRIMA Over Awards (Video) by toprealman: 10:57am
This guys are kids no doubt but Davido na big case. Zero chance of maturing next 10 years.
