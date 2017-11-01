₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Angelanest: 8:32pm
The former Bursar of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Mr. Olugbenga Ibirogba, who was sacked four years ago for reportedly exposing corruption at the institution - is yet to be recalled despite winning the case in court. His son took to Twitter to lament the family's condition as he revealed that his people have been suffering unbearable pain.
The son also said on the social media platform that he has been out of school for almost three years now due to the financial situation. He also said that there have been many assassination attempts on his father's life.
Mr. Ibirogba, was arraigned in court for leaking classified information on the college to media houses including Sahara News, Osun Defender, Premium Times and Global News Magazine in 2013.
Ibirogba was arraigned on eight counts alongside Charles Akharayi for allegedly disclosing YABATECH’s classified information on February 6, 2013 as part of several threat letters, which they allegedly circulated against the person of the rector of the college, Dr. Margaret Ladipo.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/son-ex-yabatech-bursar-exposed-corruption-school-cries-help.html
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by madridguy(m): 8:38pm
Okay
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by falcon01: 8:40pm
thats naija for you. if you are good you are not welcome!
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nittroboy(m): 8:41pm
See[/color] super story, na ur father money [color=#990000]
I need my money oooooooooooooo
Mad man ,if I'm d one I will av take 1000 bundle
be4 calling efcc
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 8:45pm
nittroboy:
Are u sure you are not mad?
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 8:48pm
...Next Time If U Want To Blow Whistle Blow It Codedly... ..Btw I'm Getting Tired Of These WhistleBlowers Lately
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nittroboy(m): 8:48pm
Ur fada dey run mad
NigerDeltan:
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Keneking: 8:51pm
Na demdem
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 8:54pm
falcon01:I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better...
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by BruncleZuma: 9:01pm
Apoh!
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Samusu(m): 9:01pm
Hmmm, immunity kam
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by anochuko01(m): 9:02pm
lalasticlala how far naah
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by donstan18(m): 9:03pm
Minding your business is a good job that can make you live longer and it doesn't require capital and much time!
Its obvious you didn't blow the whistle to fight corruption, but you did to be rewarded!
In any step and decision you take, do well to know that we are in a country called NIGERIA!!!
Goodluck, as God provide and reward you!
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:04pm
your father should go and find something else and do, let him go into farming, it will bring food to the table, I hate when idle men complain
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by bukynkwuenu: 9:04pm
he deserves not sympathy....so he doesn't know being patriotic is a sin in Nigeria...
mind u.... presidiot mamamadu bugarri is unpatriotic
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by gooddyoung8: 9:04pm
So what did you want us to do
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by ableguy(m): 9:04pm
Next time when he see a whistle he will run as fast as his legs can carry him.
;Did
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nedu2000(m): 9:05pm
He doesn't even have to whistle blow codedly,can you trust EFCC officials?
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by hatedisplace: 9:05pm
DopeBoss:Nigeria go better Na poor man prayer.
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:07pm
It is well.
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by zombieHUNTER: 9:07pm
When Buhari is in Aso rock
Why won't corruption be celebrated
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by bedspread: 9:08pm
NIGERIA and Corruption are bread and and fried Eggs
A Nation where Honesty, invention, Great acts by Pastors and Brilant ideas from its citizens are Relegated and never heard about
Meanwhile unclothedness, Corruption, Corrupt officials, Abominations and Abominable person are Celebrated
This is a Wasted Generation..,
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by datola: 9:08pm
Let the Buhari maladministration backdate the Whistle blower law to compensate this man.
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by zombieHUNTER: 9:08pm
Lanre4uonly:
It is not well
Nigeria is finished under the Buhari you smuggled in to office
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by iswallker(m): 9:08pm
How did he win the case. .
He should have prayed to be reinstated. ..
College can't be in contempt of court....
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by AntiWailer: 9:08pm
Useless Nation
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by loadedvibes: 9:09pm
Monkey no dey chop monkey.. imagine reporting a thief to yet another thief. Instead of you to just jeje join in the thieving and everybody will be at peace
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Blackfyre: 9:09pm
Awuff dey run belle...
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Arsasee(m): 9:09pm
nittroboy:
You need help!
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by femo122: 9:10pm
|Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 9:10pm
hatedisplace:Lol ..So Lemme Guess Nigeria Will Never Be Better Na Rich Man Prayer?
