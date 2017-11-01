₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,666 members, 3,910,434 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 10:36 PM

Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo (16248 Views)

Police Officer Cries And Shouts During Teargas Training(photos/video) / LASTMA Sacks 20 Over Corruption / "Hire Me At The Funerals Of Your Loved Ones"-Says Man Who Cries Professionally. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Angelanest: 8:32pm
The former Bursar of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Mr. Olugbenga Ibirogba, who was sacked four years ago for reportedly exposing corruption at the institution - is yet to be recalled despite winning the case in court. His son took to Twitter to lament the family's condition as he revealed that his people have been suffering unbearable pain.

The son also said on the social media platform that he has been out of school for almost three years now due to the financial situation. He also said that there have been many assassination attempts on his father's life.

Mr. Ibirogba, was arraigned in court for leaking classified information on the college to media houses including Sahara News, Osun Defender, Premium Times and Global News Magazine in 2013.

Ibirogba was arraigned on eight counts alongside Charles Akharayi for allegedly disclosing YABATECH’s classified information on February 6, 2013 as part of several threat letters, which they allegedly circulated against the person of the rector of the college, Dr. Margaret Ladipo.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/son-ex-yabatech-bursar-exposed-corruption-school-cries-help.html

1 Like

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by madridguy(m): 8:38pm
Okay
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by falcon01: 8:40pm
thats naija for you. if you are good you are not welcome!

15 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nittroboy(m): 8:41pm
See[/color] super story, na ur father money cheesy[color=#990000]

I need my money oooooooooooooo grin grin grin

Mad man ,if I'm d one I will av take 1000 bundle
be4 calling efcc lipsrsealed

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by NigerDeltan(m): 8:45pm
nittroboy:
See[/color] super story, na ur father money cheesy[color=#990000]

I need my money oooooooooooooo grin grin grin

Are u sure you are not mad?

11 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 8:48pm
...Next Time If U Want To Blow Whistle Blow It Codedly... wink ..Btw I'm Getting Tired Of These WhistleBlowers Latelyundecided

2 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nittroboy(m): 8:48pm
Ur fada dey run mad shocked
NigerDeltan:


Are u sure you are not mad?
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Keneking: 8:51pm
Na demdem
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 8:54pm
falcon01:
thats naija for you. if you are good you are not welcome!
I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better...

6 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by BruncleZuma: 9:01pm
Apoh!
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Samusu(m): 9:01pm
Hmmm, immunity kam
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by anochuko01(m): 9:02pm
lalasticlala how far naah
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by donstan18(m): 9:03pm
Minding your business is a good job that can make you live longer and it doesn't require capital and much time!

Its obvious you didn't blow the whistle to fight corruption, but you did to be rewarded!

In any step and decision you take, do well to know that we are in a country called NIGERIA!!!


Goodluck, as God provide and reward you!

5 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by AFONJAPIG(f): 9:04pm
your father should go and find something else and do, let him go into farming, it will bring food to the table, I hate when idle men complain

2 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by bukynkwuenu: 9:04pm
grin he deserves not sympathy....so he doesn't know being patriotic is a sin in Nigeria...



mind u.... presidiot mamamadu bugarri is unpatriotic

2 Likes

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by gooddyoung8: 9:04pm
So what did you want us to do
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by ableguy(m): 9:04pm
Next time when he see a whistle he will run as fast as his legs can carry him.
;Did grin grin cheesy
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by nedu2000(m): 9:05pm
He doesn't even have to whistle blow codedly,can you trust EFCC officials?
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by hatedisplace: 9:05pm
DopeBoss:
I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better...
Nigeria go better Na poor man prayer.

1 Like

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:07pm
It is well.
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by zombieHUNTER: 9:07pm
When Buhari is in Aso rock



Why won't corruption be celebrated

1 Like

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by bedspread: 9:08pm
NIGERIA and Corruption are bread and and fried Eggs
A Nation where Honesty, invention, Great acts by Pastors and Brilant ideas from its citizens are Relegated and never heard about

Meanwhile unclothedness, Corruption, Corrupt officials, Abominations and Abominable person are Celebrated

This is a Wasted Generation..,
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by datola: 9:08pm
Let the Buhari maladministration backdate the Whistle blower law to compensate this man.
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by zombieHUNTER: 9:08pm
Lanre4uonly:
It is well.

It is not well
Nigeria is finished under the Buhari you smuggled in to office
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by iswallker(m): 9:08pm
How did he win the case. .

He should have prayed to be reinstated. ..

College can't be in contempt of court....
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by AntiWailer: 9:08pm
Useless Nation
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by loadedvibes: 9:09pm
Monkey no dey chop monkey.. imagine reporting a thief to yet another thief. Instead of you to just jeje join in the thieving and everybody will be at peace
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Blackfyre: 9:09pm
grin grin

Awuff dey run belle...
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by Arsasee(m): 9:09pm
nittroboy:
See[/color] super story, na ur father money cheesy[color=#990000]

I need my money oooooooooooooo grin grin grin

Mad man ,if I'm d one I will av take 1000 bundle
be4 calling efcc lipsrsealed

You need help!
Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by femo122: 9:10pm
grin

Re: Family Of Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption In Yabatech Cries For Help. Photo by DopeBoss(m): 9:10pm
hatedisplace:
Nigeria go better Na poor man prayer.
Lolundecided ..So Lemme Guess Nigeria Will Never Be Better Na Rich Man Prayerundecided?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Did You Leave Your Last Job? / 5 Reasons Why You Should Write ICAN Instead Of ACCA / Increment Of Workers Salary Will Reduce Corruption – NLC

Viewing this topic: SamAbims(m), fasttrack(m), lilman11(m), muhaosabo(m), osazsky(m), oyekunle777, legalwealth(m), Vycko(f), Sunsets, Oyilonye(f), metroid(m), kwalakwala123(f), EkeBarry(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Waley23, Livefreeordieha(m), Olami90, obiseq, Presh05, Seaworthy(m), yhellow(m), lyzo51, Unekz(m), john4q(m), dwisdom(m), Samuelmiski(m), lolx(m), BNM1(m), nasonaso, bidexolumanish(m), honmusa(m), oyeworldwide, debiafe, Oniware, oureyedonopen(m), beckhart(m), VitaminB12(m), hotdealz(m), Sexytemi(f), wolelove(m), isaacsegun(m), MMMw, Dothans(m), CHINE55(m), damlawrence101, knightfemi, omoola007(m), joshajay, phoenixcleans(m), Femonjay(m), grossintel(m), Legallysane(f), stilldoingokay(f), Sagaciousd1, heywhy50, kiddapunk, maberry(m), esopatcares(f), Ayoakinn, manchester1, blizzers(m), odogwubiafra, Mdrill(m), alluson(m), julyman(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), VIPERVENOM(m), fmorrah(m), Lawfex, ayeniidowu(m), soleski01(m), RSAV, IamaNigerianGuy(m), hollajay(m), Crazytrump(m), bijelee(m), ogostus(m) and 112 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.