The son also said on the social media platform that he has been out of school for almost three years now due to the financial situation. He also said that there have been many assassination attempts on his father's life.



Mr. Ibirogba, was arraigned in court for leaking classified information on the college to media houses including Sahara News, Osun Defender, Premium Times and Global News Magazine in 2013.



Ibirogba was arraigned on eight counts alongside Charles Akharayi for allegedly disclosing YABATECH’s classified information on February 6, 2013 as part of several threat letters, which they allegedly circulated against the person of the rector of the college, Dr. Margaret Ladipo.



The former Bursar of the Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech), Mr. Olugbenga Ibirogba, who was sacked four years ago for reportedly exposing corruption at the institution - is yet to be recalled despite winning the case in court. His son took to Twitter to lament the family's condition as he revealed that his people have been suffering unbearable pain.

thats naija for you. if you are good you are not welcome! 15 Likes 3 Shares

Are u sure you are not mad? Are u sure you are not mad? 11 Likes

..Btw I'm Getting Tired Of These WhistleBlowers Lately ...Next Time If U Want To Blow Whistle Blow It Codedly.....Btw I'm Getting Tired Of These WhistleBlowers Lately 2 Likes

thats naija for you. if you are good you are not welcome! I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better... I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better... 6 Likes

Minding your business is a good job that can make you live longer and it doesn't require capital and much time!



Its obvious you didn't blow the whistle to fight corruption, but you did to be rewarded!



In any step and decision you take, do well to know that we are in a country called NIGERIA!!!





Goodluck, as God provide and reward you! 5 Likes

your father should go and find something else and do, let him go into farming, it will bring food to the table, I hate when idle men complain 2 Likes

he deserves not sympathy....so he doesn't know being patriotic is a sin in Nigeria...







mind u.... presidiot mamamadu bugarri is unpatriotic he deserves not sympathy....so he doesn't know being patriotic is a sin in Nigeria...mind u.... presidiot mamamadu bugarri is unpatriotic 2 Likes

He doesn't even have to whistle blow codedly,can you trust EFCC officials?

I think if we all reason this way nigeria will neva be better... Nigeria go better Na poor man prayer. Nigeria go better Na poor man prayer. 1 Like

When Buhari is in Aso rock







Why won't corruption be celebrated 1 Like

NIGERIA and Corruption are bread and and fried Eggs

A Nation where Honesty, invention, Great acts by Pastors and Brilant ideas from its citizens are Relegated and never heard about



Meanwhile unclothedness, Corruption, Corrupt officials, Abominations and Abominable person are Celebrated



This is a Wasted Generation..,

Let the Buhari maladministration backdate the Whistle blower law to compensate this man.

It is not well

Nigeria is finished under the Buhari you smuggled in to office It is not wellNigeria is finished under the Buhari you smuggled in to office





He should have prayed to be reinstated. ..



College can't be in contempt of court.... How did he win the case. .He should have prayed to be reinstated. ..College can't be in contempt of court....

Monkey no dey chop monkey.. imagine reporting a thief to yet another thief. Instead of you to just jeje join in the thieving and everybody will be at peace





You need help! You need help!