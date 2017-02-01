Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS (12142 Views)

Source; Photos of this young and pretty female police officer are trending online -interesting various internet users. The lady known as Missy Viv from Niger state works as a detective at Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos, according to her social media profile... Checkout her cute pictures below;Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html

What shall it profit a man to be ftc in his own thread



At topic the young lady is from Niger state dressed like that mins she is a Christian if she was a daughter of piz she would have been married to one alhaji by now as a fourth wife wasting in his kitchen,rearing a football tea and covering her beauty with 8 yards bead sheat



Northerners should pay more attention to the girl child and break free from the shackles of religious extremism 22 Likes 1 Share

Her beauty is even part of the detective job...you get attracted to her, you fall prey...That's for those boys living large doing illegal work. 1 Like

Chai!! All those illiterate corofo wen no dey take eye see woman in peace go don tire for erectile malfunction where this one dey work. 1 Like 1 Share

CountingDown... I will defect to PDP supporters club if this thread no reach permanent site before dusk.CountingDown...

Fvck outta here with that bulllshit!

hmmmm

I know her

she was my coursemate then

I know her



she was my coursemate then

So you sef be police too So you sef be police too

So you sef be police too

no no

Chai!! All those illiterate corofo wen no dey take eye see woman in peace go don tire for erectile malfunction where this one dey work.

shatap





these folks can twist the truth and serves as assassin and bullying machines to the rich and highest bidders

they can lock up innocent and level a heavy allegations on him with that their disgusting pidgin language



btw this one looks bangable



i hate police i don't know why i despise police whether pretty or not

these folks can twist the truth and serves as assassin and bullying machines to the rich and highest bidders

they can lock up innocent and level a heavy allegations on him with that their disgusting pidgin language

btw this one looks bangable

i hate police

Noted

Photos of this young and pretty female police officer are trending online -interesting various internet users. The lady known as Missy Viv from Niger state works as a detective at Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos... Checkout her cute pictures below;



You mean social media detective? Detective work is supposed to be undercover, how will she be effective if everyone knows her to be a detective? Bunch of foolish idiots!

You mean social media detective? Detective work is supposed to be undercover, how will she be effective if everyone knows her to be a detective? Bunch of foolish idiots! there are different types of detective work. she is not an undercover detective so don't get confused... see the meaning of detective below

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44



Why are you shouting lalasticlala and mynd44 now?

Why are you shouting lalasticlala and mynd44 now?

lol

shez pretty aye, nigerian po-po scares the shii out of me everything you do is an offence 1 Like

fine girl

Shez just a plain girl with heavy make up 7 Likes

useless force 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Fvck outta here with that bulllshit!

Seen but does she collect roger and request for trekking permit too? 1 Like

Hello younq lady.....wahta u doin dere ni?..aniways u look 0.5% qood

If their is job in Nigeria,





Police would have been the last place she would want to end up

This one thinks being a police officer is by taking selfies 1 Like

Very beautiful

O sett