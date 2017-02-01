₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,582 members, 3,372,268 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 February 2017 at 02:18 PM

Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS - Career - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS (12142 Views)

Photos: See The Pretty Shoes Made By A Young Female Nigerian Cobbler / Photos: Check Out The Nice Shoes Made By A Young Female Nigerian Cobbler / The Authority Structure Of The Nigerian Police Force (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:26am
Photos of this young and pretty female police officer are trending online -interesting various internet users. The lady known as Missy Viv from Niger state works as a detective at Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos, according to her social media profile... Checkout her cute pictures below;

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:27am
see more >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by darfay: 10:30am
What shall it profit a man to be ftc in his own thread

At topic the young lady is from Niger state dressed like that mins she is a Christian if she was a daughter of piz she would have been married to one alhaji by now as a fourth wife wasting in his kitchen,rearing a football tea and covering her beauty with 8 yards bead sheat

Northerners should pay more attention to the girl child and break free from the shackles of religious extremism

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Nogodye(m): 10:30am
Her beauty is even part of the detective job...you get attracted to her, you fall prey...That's for those boys living large doing illegal work.

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:31am
Chai!! All those illiterate corofo wen no dey take eye see woman in peace go don tire for erectile malfunction where this one dey work. embarassed embarassed

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:31am
see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Ahmeduana(m): 10:33am
A BEAUTIFUL MONKEY IS STILL A MONKEY! a beautiful police, is still a corrupt police!

17 Likes

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:33am
I will defect to PDP supporters club if this thread no reach permanent site before dusk.

CountingDown... grin

2 Likes

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:35am
Ahmeduana:
A BEAUTIFUL MONKEY IS STILL A MONKEY! a beautiful police, is still a corrupt police!
Fvck outta here with that bulllshit! angry angry

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by dorry62(f): 10:37am
.
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by alatbaba1(m): 10:40am
hmmmm
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Young03: 10:41am
I know her
she was my coursemate then
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by darfay: 10:43am
Young03:
I know her

she was my coursemate then

So you sef be police too
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Young03: 10:44am
darfay:

So you sef be police too

no
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ShakaZullu(m): 10:44am
omenkaLives:
Chai!! All those illiterate corofo wen no dey take eye see woman in peace go don tire for erectile malfunction where this one dey work. embarassed embarassed

shatap grin
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ShakaZullu(m): 10:49am
i don't know why i despise police whether pretty or not

these folks can twist the truth and serves as assassin and bullying machines to the rich and highest bidders
they can lock up innocent and level a heavy allegations on him with that their disgusting pidgin language angry

btw this one looks bangable grin kiss

i hate police

2 Likes

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:50am
Noted
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Donjazzy12(m): 10:52am
ChangeIsCostant:
Photos of this young and pretty female police officer are trending online -interesting various internet users. The lady known as Missy Viv from Niger state works as a detective at Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos... Checkout her cute pictures below;

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html
You mean social media detective? Detective work is supposed to be undercover, how will she be effective if everyone knows her to be a detective? Bunch of foolish idiots!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by dainformant(m): 10:58am
there are different types of detective work. she is not an undercover detective so don't get confused... see the meaning of detective below
Donjazzy12:

You mean social media detective? Detective work is supposed to be undercover, how will she be effective if everyone knows her to be a detective? Bunch of foolish idiots!

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Musampa73(m): 10:59am
ChangeIsCostant:
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44


Why are you shouting lalasticlala and mynd44 now?
lol
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Mikylopez(f): 11:12am
shez pretty aye, nigerian po-po scares the shii out of me everything you do is an offence

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by AfroMighty(m): 11:12am
fine girl
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by mightyhazell: 11:54am
Shez just a plain girl with heavy make up

7 Likes

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by veekid(m): 12:47pm
useless force

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:48pm
omenkaLives:
Fvck outta here with that bulllshit! angry angry

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:49pm
Seen but does she collect roger and request for trekking permit too? undecided

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Dhaffs(m): 12:50pm
Hello younq lady.....wahta u doin dere ni ?..aniways u look 0.5% qood
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by bumi10: 12:50pm
If their is job in Nigeria,


Police would have been the last place she would want to end up
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:50pm
This one thinks being a police officer is by taking selfies

1 Like

Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Jessicaseth(f): 12:50pm
Very beautiful
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by bjhaid: 12:51pm
O sett
Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Cusdamato(m): 12:51pm
Who get dis babe number naaaa

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

What Is Difference Between Resignation And Retirement? / Enormous Salaries Of BankPHB / Ican Professional Examination Result Is Out

Viewing this topic: januzaj(m), dapsin999(m), austin360, loveymom, Lwonder, ifex370(m), kayceerilyn(f), rajiayo(m), Danhumprey, peenarz, bellong, priscobeks, femmy123(m), PrinxArthur1(m), kizzoh(m), Harwoyeez(m), rmjoshua(m), Ibj50(m), easiaq, bigdeals, sirscripture, Judah95(m), EsuKekereOde(m), pearldaisy(f), kipesco(m), jakautoworld, efelusi(m), CallMeOO7(m), joisfeko, oyindamolaasake(f), janzguy, DoctorJones, sleamzy06(m), sjibril, msmarty(f), lopjohnny(m), tysmith(m), BruzMoney(m), pweedie(f), JERRYKOKO2020, Ggee(m), femorocafella, Yinkame123(m), talk2aikay(m), okopido, ecosystm(m), bukiboy(m), cashreport, joxhibit(m), Jameskelvin(m), Marcus01 and 97 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.