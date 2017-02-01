₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:26am
Photos of this young and pretty female police officer are trending online -interesting various internet users. The lady known as Missy Viv from Niger state works as a detective at Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos, according to her social media profile... Checkout her cute pictures below;
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:27am
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by darfay: 10:30am
What shall it profit a man to be ftc in his own thread
At topic the young lady is from Niger state dressed like that mins she is a Christian if she was a daughter of piz she would have been married to one alhaji by now as a fourth wife wasting in his kitchen,rearing a football tea and covering her beauty with 8 yards bead sheat
Northerners should pay more attention to the girl child and break free from the shackles of religious extremism
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Nogodye(m): 10:30am
Her beauty is even part of the detective job...you get attracted to her, you fall prey...That's for those boys living large doing illegal work.
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:31am
Chai!! All those illiterate corofo wen no dey take eye see woman in peace go don tire for erectile malfunction where this one dey work.
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 10:31am
see more photos >>> http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-pretty-young-lady-who-works-as.html
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Ahmeduana(m): 10:33am
A BEAUTIFUL MONKEY IS STILL A MONKEY! a beautiful police, is still a corrupt police!
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:33am
I will defect to PDP supporters club if this thread no reach permanent site before dusk.
CountingDown...
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by omenkaLives: 10:35am
Ahmeduana:Fvck outta here with that bulllshit!
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by dorry62(f): 10:37am
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by alatbaba1(m): 10:40am
hmmmm
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Young03: 10:41am
I know her
she was my coursemate then
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by darfay: 10:43am
Young03:
So you sef be police too
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Young03: 10:44am
darfay:
no
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ShakaZullu(m): 10:44am
omenkaLives:
shatap
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ShakaZullu(m): 10:49am
i don't know why i despise police whether pretty or not
these folks can twist the truth and serves as assassin and bullying machines to the rich and highest bidders
they can lock up innocent and level a heavy allegations on him with that their disgusting pidgin language
btw this one looks bangable
i hate police
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by babyfaceafrica(m): 10:50am
Noted
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Donjazzy12(m): 10:52am
ChangeIsCostant:You mean social media detective? Detective work is supposed to be undercover, how will she be effective if everyone knows her to be a detective? Bunch of foolish idiots!
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by dainformant(m): 10:58am
there are different types of detective work. she is not an undercover detective so don't get confused... see the meaning of detective below
Donjazzy12:
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Musampa73(m): 10:59am
ChangeIsCostant:
Why are you shouting lalasticlala and mynd44 now?
lol
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Mikylopez(f): 11:12am
shez pretty aye, nigerian po-po scares the shii out of me everything you do is an offence
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by AfroMighty(m): 11:12am
fine girl
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by mightyhazell: 11:54am
Shez just a plain girl with heavy make up
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by veekid(m): 12:47pm
useless force
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by LEOSIRSIR(m): 12:48pm
omenkaLives:
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by ItsawrapOutfit: 12:49pm
Seen but does she collect roger and request for trekking permit too?
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Dhaffs(m): 12:50pm
Hello younq lady.....wahta u doin dere ni ?..aniways u look 0.5% qood
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by bumi10: 12:50pm
If their is job in Nigeria,
Police would have been the last place she would want to end up
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Omoakinsuyi(m): 12:50pm
This one thinks being a police officer is by taking selfies
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Jessicaseth(f): 12:50pm
Very beautiful
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by bjhaid: 12:51pm
O sett
|Re: Young Female Nigerian Police Officer. PICS by Cusdamato(m): 12:51pm
Who get dis babe number naaaa
