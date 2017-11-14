₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Goodplace: 12:29am
Is Writing an application letter for someone a sin?
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by SOFTENGR: 1:41am
Goodplace:No, as long as it's not signed for him.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:32am
if you ask me who I go ask
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by OrestesDante(m): 6:32am
No. It is not. Wetin spirituality go cause?
It is not a sin.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Margy(f): 6:33am
Why don't the person write while you Correct!..many went to school only are few are chosen..
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by ChiefPiiko(m): 6:33am
It's not wrong, not everyone is a fan of writing, me inclusive, if I see a skilled writer from afar, I can spot you and use your skills to the best of my ability
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by tahir01(m): 6:34am
Absolutely not.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by coolie1: 6:35am
why sin it?
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by wolextayo(m): 6:35am
coolie1:
OrestesDante:
But why
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by wokemzine: 6:36am
Not for a teaching job anyway
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by coolie1: 6:36am
I think it is a sin, because they told the person not you
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Ushiefrank(m): 6:37am
Not really
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Durosure(m): 6:39am
HMMM
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by kelvyn7(m): 6:40am
I feel you should guide the person...it even makes the person better.
well...you can write for the person if the receiver is aware that the sender didn't write it himself.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by muller101(m): 6:43am
Who is that person? I hope it's non of those El rufai recently fired.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by emerged01(m): 6:43am
To help someone has now become a sin.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Offpoint: 6:44am
not wrong, at least e go remember you when the job click.
I dedicate this space to all the job seekers around the world, one day na one una pepper go rest. is not easy to be jobless, the frustration na real wa.
And to the hustlers like me... respect
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Sunnycliff(m): 6:48am
No
Same as saying writing a cv or resume is a sin
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Settingz321(m): 6:50am
I've written it for friends several times
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by killdiabetes(f): 6:52am
No its not a sin!
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Ojuororun: 6:54am
Wait let me ask ifa
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Enkay12: 6:54am
How Na?
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Florblu(f): 6:58am
Is copying a template of CV from Google a sin?
If you've never copy anything via Google before then it is a sin.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by eberetos: 6:59am
No!!! So u mean if a gate man is looking for a job & cant write, u won't help him put it on paper?? Its never a sin...neither does it need restitution, except u lied for the individual in the application letter.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by wtfcoded: 7:00am
It's a free world.
Do as u like.
Av written an application letter to my wife to serve me my dinner through our son.
And it worked.
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Ojuororun: 7:02am
ma bimi ni jamb question
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by Pavore9: 7:02am
If one is not competent enough to write his/her application letter, I just wonder!
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by jaheymezz(m): 7:10am
of course not......except of course the person is an illiterate who can't defend what's in the letter
Re: Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? by talk2percy(m): 7:13am
Why would helping someone in need be a sin??
