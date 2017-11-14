Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Is Writing An Application Letter For Someone A Sin? (1469 Views)

Application Letter A Teacher Wrote In Kaduna (Photos) / The Job Application Letter Received In An Abuja Office From A Graduate (Pictured / Three Most Important Rule When Sending An Application Via Email (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is Writing an application letter for someone a sin?

Goodplace:

Is Writing an application letter for someone a sin? No, as long as it's not signed for him. No, as long as it's not signed for him. 1 Like

if you ask me who I go ask







No. It is not. Wetin spirituality go cause?







It is not a sin. No. It is not. Wetin spirituality go cause?It is not a sin. 3 Likes

Why don't the person write while you Correct!..many went to school only are few are chosen..

It's not wrong, not everyone is a fan of writing, me inclusive, if I see a skilled writer from afar, I can spot you and use your skills to the best of my ability

Absolutely not.

why sin it? why sin it?

coolie1:

g OrestesDante:





But why But why

Not for a teaching job anyway

I think it is a sin, because they told the person not you 1 Like

Not really

HMMM





I feel you should guide the person...it even makes the person better.



well...you can write for the person if the receiver is aware that the sender didn't write it himself. I feel you should guide the person...it even makes the person better.well...you can write for the person if the receiver is aware that the sender didn't write it himself.

Who is that person? I hope it's non of those El rufai recently fired. 1 Like

To help someone has now become a sin.

not wrong, at least e go remember you when the job click.

I dedicate this space to all the job seekers around the world, one day na one una pepper go rest. is not easy to be jobless, the frustration na real wa.



And to the hustlers like me... respect

No

Same as saying writing a cv or resume is a sin

I've written it for friends several times

No its not a sin!

Wait let me ask ifa

How Na?

Is copying a template of CV from Google a sin?





If you've never copy anything via Google before then it is a sin. 2 Likes

?? Its never a sin...neither does it need restitution, except u lied for the individual in the application letter. No!!! So u mean if a gate man is looking for a job & cant write, u won't help him put it on paper?? Its never a sin...neither does it need restitution, except u lied for the individual in the application letter.

It's a free world.

Do as u like.

Av written an application letter to my wife to serve me my dinner through our son.

And it worked.

ma bimi ni jamb question

If one is not competent enough to write his/her application letter, I just wonder! 1 Like

of course not......except of course the person is an illiterate who can't defend what's in the letter