Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles
9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by InternetGenius(m): 6:43am
9mobile has official announced two new video steaming bundles which is the first of its kind. According to 9mobile official statement;
"These sets of new video streaming plans lets you pause and resume your video data anytime. As per their official statement;
"Another first from #9Mobile! Introducing the only video streaming bundle that let's you pause and resume your data usage anytime! Choose between N500 for 3days or N1000 for 7days! #9MobileCares."
These new 9mobile video streaming plans comes in two different packages which are N500 for 3days and N1000 for 7days. The N500 plan is capped at 5GB worth of data while the N1000 plan is capped at 10GB worth of data.
These plans are really cool if you ask me.
Subscribers with good 9mobile data network good at your location, you can subscribe for this plan and enjoy data overload for your streaming pleasure.
HOW TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 9MOBILE VIDEO STREAMING BUNDLES
- Dial *253*1# for the N500 plan valid for 3days.
- Dial *253*2# for the N1000 plan valid for 7days.
HOW TO OPT OUT OF AUTO RENEWAL
Dial *253*0# to opt out of auto renewal.
That's all friends. What do you have to say about these new video streaming plans from 9mobile network?
Lalasticlala
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by samsard(m): 7:00am
Will it work with Mobdro app?
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by 4llerbuntu(m): 8:31am
which sites are supported?
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by veekid(m): 10:20am
Dey give data Belle dey go
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by NLevents: 10:21am
Finally nairalanders will be able to stream the next party live!
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by Jh0wsef(m): 10:21am
story.
trust psiphon, tweakware them.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by sobmos(m): 10:22am
I hope xvideos and pornhub are supported.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by tonysmart2017: 10:22am
4llerbuntu:
very good question.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by whateverkay(m): 10:22am
Who needs this when i browse with my Gotv decoder with proxifier app and your freedom reloaded. Only those with the first generation Gotv decoder can enjoy this tweak. 3.5 mbps speed
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by eddieguru(m): 10:22am
nice one
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by buskie13(m): 10:22am
not so useful,glo still better
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by ib4real95(m): 10:23am
I'm a youtube freak oo.. subscribing 1k for 10gb instantly
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by Lamzee(m): 10:23am
Give us Cheap Plans, GLO just dey seal my mouth with their non functioning heavy data
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by KehnnyCares(m): 10:23am
Nice one if I may say
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by Benjom(m): 10:23am
Good of them
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by jaheymezz(m): 10:26am
boys go by pass am they use am download Indecency and lalasticlala Ehn? he go too download snake pictures
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by ichommy(m): 10:26am
4llerbuntu:
Youtube for now.... contact them Dou.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by lilfreezy: 10:27am
4llerbuntu:no cause for alarm, your usual pornhub and brazzers are supported
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by buffalowings: 10:27am
Glo has been down for three days now in my area
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by epospiky(m): 10:29am
Good news. Patiently waiting for the tweakers to do the tweaking
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by buffalowings: 10:29am
sobmos:
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by epospiky(m): 10:30am
buffalowings:
Welcome to the hood bro. In my place glo network has a mind of its own. It will just come on and off anytime it pleases.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by TruePass(m): 10:31am
Mumu don talk.
whateverkay:
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by robert002: 10:33am
Not bad
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by HPS3(m): 10:36am
We need to know which sites are supported or is it only YouTube.
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by coolshegs10(m): 10:36am
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by medolab90(m): 10:40am
That 500 can't last more than a day with that their network that is 1milion times faster than glo
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by coolbarrie: 10:42am
I heard Glo is death, is it true ? �
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by horlus(m): 10:50am
NLevents:
When is the party?
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by NLevents: 10:52am
horlus:
January 2nd. Click the link below for more information
http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by dotG(m): 10:52am
coolbarrie:yes my brother
|Re: 9mobile Introduces Video Streaming Bundles by Raziii(m): 10:54am
Can I stream matches on mobdro with this bundle?
