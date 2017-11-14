9mobile has official announced two new video steaming bundles which is the first of its kind. According to 9mobile official statement;



"These sets of new video streaming plans lets you pause and resume your video data anytime. As per their official statement;



"Another first from #9Mobile! Introducing the only video streaming bundle that let's you pause and resume your data usage anytime! Choose between N500 for 3days or N1000 for 7days! #9MobileCares."



These new 9mobile video streaming plans comes in two different packages which are N500 for 3days and N1000 for 7days. The N500 plan is capped at 5GB worth of data while the N1000 plan is capped at 10GB worth of data.



These plans are really cool if you ask me.



Subscribers with good 9mobile data network good at your location, you can subscribe for this plan and enjoy data overload for your streaming pleasure.



HOW TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 9MOBILE VIDEO STREAMING BUNDLES



- Dial *253*1# for the N500 plan valid for 3days.

- Dial *253*2# for the N1000 plan valid for 7days.



HOW TO OPT OUT OF AUTO RENEWAL



Dial *253*0# to opt out of auto renewal.



That's all friends. What do you have to say about these new video streaming plans from 9mobile network?



