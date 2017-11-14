Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Work On Anambra International Airport City Project Enters Second Stage (3517 Views)

Work has entered second stage at the Anambra International Airport City Project, Ivite-Umueri, Anambra East Local government Area of the State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Orient Petroleum Resources, Engr. Sunny Okoye revealed this while briefing the Press on the extent of the work so far at the project site.



Engr. Okoye during the briefing displayed the structural designs of how the airport will look like after completion and expressed strong conviction that the company handling the project – Sino King is capable and will deliver the project within the three years time frame.



The Orient Petroleum Resources boss, also stated that the Airport City Project has been fully licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria.



Contributing, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Engr. Emeka Okoye stressed that the Airport City Project is going to be the biggest project and legacy the Government of Governor Willie Obiano will deliver to Ndi Anambra.



Mr. Okoye who restated that the project will not cost Ndi Anambra anything, however said that contrary to opinions of the less informed that the Airport is going to be handed over to the Federal Government through Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), explained that that the duties of FAAN is to ensure that airports have necessary safety measures for airplanes and not claiming its ownership.



On his part, the Project Manager of Sino King, Mr. Yu assured Ndi Anambra that the Airport city Project will be ready in three years, as well as within budget.



Present at the Press Briefing included, Executive Director, ANSIPPA, Dr. Amaobi Ifediorah, among others.



http://www.absradiotv.com/9637-work-on-anambra-airport-city-project-enters-second-stage



lalasticlala 1 Like

Nice, some people will never like this news 2 Likes

Good

Full steam ahead...

I'm coming! There a lot of projects ongoing in Anambra, just that they don't push it to media well enough.

The 3D of the Airport City under construction. This is how it will look like on completion. 1 Like

A very good development.

Igbo people too needs a no mans land!



Enough of the wailing over kano and lagos 4 Likes 1 Share

Danladi7:

A very good development.



Igbo people too needs a no mans land!





Enough of the wailing over kano and lagos what is in kano to wail about? what is in kano to wail about? 2 Likes 3 Shares

justineu:

what is in kano to wail about?



Groundnut and riots!



Animals with horns were invited for a tournament, and a snail in showing it's head. Imagine the audacity!





Kano indeed, why not Kunu? Groundnut and riots!Animals with horns were invited for a tournament, and a snail in showing it's head. Imagine the audacity!Kano indeed, why not Kunu? 8 Likes 1 Share

Na so dem dey always talk...

AmericanQuarter:

lalasticlala lolz no picture of the airport?lolz lolz no picture of the airport?lolz

PointB:







Groundnut and riots!



Animals with horns were invited for a tournament, and a snail in showing it's head. Imagine the audacity!





Kano indeed, why not Kunu? my brother e tire me. my brother e tire me.

Danladi7:

A very good development.



Igbo people too needs a no mans land!





Enough of the wailing over kano and lagos

U are hopelessly confused. Get help!



Lagos is 4 ever a no mans land built by Nigeria for Nigerians.



Go and develop Ibadan, Igbos are developing their states by themselves. U are hopelessly confused. Get help!Lagos is 4 ever a no mans land built by Nigeria for Nigerians.Go and develop Ibadan, Igbos are developing their states by themselves.

I saw some idiot post Eco Pearl Tower and i was wondering if Yoruba own the building or foreign investors in the tax free haven?



Wen will my Yoruba brothers get sense.



Ndi Ofe receive sense. Amen!

PointB:







Groundnut and riots!



Animals with horns were invited for a tournament, and a snail is showing it's head. Imagine the audacity!





Kano indeed, why not Kunu?

2 Likes

This is definitely going to be the best airport in Africa. Biafra shall be free. 1 Like

legitnow:





U are hopelessly confused. Get help!



Lagos is 4 ever a no mans land built by Nigeria for Nigerians.



Go and develop Ibadan, Igbos are developing their states by themselves.



Yes it will! and Ibadan and lagos development will never stop!



Just like The whole Igboland and Nigeria will continue to be a no mans land built by Nigeria for all Nigerians.





That is why I am happy with this anambra development new,the airport is being built by Nigeria for all Nigerians and Anambra a no mans land for us all!



God bless anambra Yes it will! and Ibadan and lagos development will never stop!Just like The whole Igboland and Nigeria will continue to be a no mans land built by Nigeria for all Nigerians.That is why I am happy with this anambra development new,the airport is being built by Nigeria for all Nigerians and Anambra a no mans land for us all!God bless anambra

Danladi7:

A very good development.



Igbo people too needs a no mans land!





Enough of the wailing over kano and lagos Kano the beggars heaven where teens mill around food joints in order to use their tongues to wash the plates Kano the beggars heaven where teens mill around food joints in order to use their tongues to wash the plates 1 Like

Politics as always and some are just so blind to see it.



Election is less than five days away and some ghost project just got into its second phase. Obiano is a clown, no doubt.

legitnow:

I saw some idiot post Eco Pearl Tower and i was wondering if Yoruba own the building or foreign investors in the tax free haven?



Wen will my Yoruba brothers get sense.



Ndi Ofe receive sense. Amen! envy and jealous taken too far



we know you will not say this or wonder this way if eko pearl are in anambra



Oh,I guess this airport is owned by Onaheze Ndigbo.



Our Igbo brothers should stop this hate,envy and jealous!



Kudos Ndi Anambra..God will bless Anambran and Nigeria! envy and jealous taken too farwe know you will not say this or wonder this way if eko pearl are in anambraOh,I guess this airport is owned by Onaheze Ndigbo.Our Igbo brothers should stop this hate,envy and jealous!Kudos Ndi Anambra..God will bless Anambran and Nigeria! 2 Likes

Oga080666419419:



Kano the beggars heaven where teens mill around food joints in order to use their tongues to wash the plates Perhaps these guys too have gone there to beg Perhaps these guys too have gone there to beg 3 Likes

justineu:

what is in kano to wail about? hmmm,normal biafrans grandiose delusion we know them for



you forget that "44 trillion" investment in the north,just to chestbeat? hmmm,normal biafrans grandiose delusion we know them foryou forget that "44 trillion" investment in the north,just to chestbeat?

wasteful, the useless governor is building it for his kogi kinsmen, from Onitcha to this airport is nearly 2:30 minutes drive, from NNEWI to this airport is 3hrs drive, this zones are economic hub of Anambra, therefore who will spend his 3hrs to board a flight in undeveloped kogi forest sorry Agueri while owerri and asaba is just 30minuts drive , Obiano is just insensitive clown, Oba cargo airport would have been a good deal, 60% of ground work is already in place, Oba is very close to Onitcha, NNEWI and Awka, so what's the need starting afresh, wasting scarce currency when you have already existing project just to upgrade , the money this clown is wasting on this unrealistic dream , 1/3 of it can finish Oba cargo airport and put cost on low side, No wonder NNEWI people chased him out like toilet flies 4 Likes





Some illiterates are unteachable but I will try to teach you small. From the airport to Onitsha is just 20mins through 3-3-Otuocha road, 30mins to Awka and 40mins to Nnewi. People that don't even know their father's compound should not even comment on another person's compound location.



AFONJAPIG:

wasteful, the useless governor is building it for his kogi kinsmen, from Onitcha to this airport is nearly 2:30 minutes drive, from NNEWI to this airport is 3hrs drive, this zones are economic hub of Anambra, therefore who will spend his 3hrs to board a flight in undeveloped kogi forest sorry Agueri while owerri and asaba is just 30minuts drive , Obiano is just insensitive clown, Oba cargo airport would have been a good deal, 60% of ground work is already in place, Oba is very close to Onitcha, NNEWI and Awka, so what's the need starting afresh, wasting scarce currency when you have already existing project just to upgrade , the money this clown is wasting on this unrealistic dream , 1/3 of it can finish Oba cargo airport and put cost on low side, No wonder NNEWI people chased him out like toilet flies Rubbish talk from a hopelessly envious clown. Anambra needs the airport far more than those places you mentioned and Anambra is getting the airport real soon. Illiterates that does not know anything concerning development is delving into an unfamiliar sphere. Do you even know how the airport is being financed or you just jumped out of your mechanic workshop to post because you saw others posting?Some illiterates are unteachable but I will try to teach you small. From the airport to Onitsha is just 20mins through 3-3-Otuocha road, 30mins to Awka and 40mins to Nnewi. People that don't even know their father's compound should not even comment on another person's compound location. 1 Like

Danladi7:



hmmm,normal biafrans grandiose delusion we know them for



you forget that "44 trillion" investment in the north,just to chestbeat? you should be ashmed of your self! Igbos owned 44trilllion worth investment in your region and the hausas has nothing to show off in kano. Do you know how much investment anambrians own in anambra state let alone the whole southeast. Abeg park well you should be ashmed of your self! Igbos owned 44trilllion worth investment in your region and the hausas has nothing to show off in kano. Do you know how much investment anambrians own in anambra state let alone the whole southeast. Abeg park well 2 Likes

justineu:

you should be ashmed of your self! Igbos owned 44trilllion worth investment in your region and the hausas has nothing to show off in kano. Do you know how much investment anambrians own in anambra state let alone the whole southeast. Abeg park well You should be one to be ashamed of yourself.

I thought you just claimed kano are beggars haven.Biafrans will just say anything to stroke their ego not minding the logicality.



"They have trillion of investment in a beggars haven"



Na beggars city you dey invest in ......gandiosely deluded set of people!



hausa has amany to show off just dont make noise and chestbeat like Igbo people! You should be one to be ashamed of yourself.I thought you just claimed kano are beggars haven.Biafrans will just say anything to stroke their ego not minding the logicality."They have trillion of investment in a beggars haven"Na beggars city you dey invest in......gandiosely deluded set of people!hausa has amany to show off just dont make noise and chestbeat like Igbo people! 3 Likes

justineu:

you should be ashmed of your self! Igbos owned 44trilllion worth investment in your region and the hausas has nothing to show off in kano. Do you know how much investment anambrians own in anambra state let alone the whole southeast. Abeg park well You should be one to be ashamed of yourself for your lies in the name of the biafrans notorious empty chest beating. and noise making.



I thought you just claimed kano are beggars haven.Biafrans will just say anything to stroke their ego not minding the logicality.



"They have trillion of investment in a beggars haven"



Na beggars city you dey invest in ......gandiosely deluded set of people!



hausa has amany to show off just dont make noise and chestbeat like Igbo people! You should be one to be ashamed of yourself for your lies in the name of the biafrans notorious empty chest beating. and noise making.I thought you just claimed kano are beggars haven.Biafrans will just say anything to stroke their ego not minding the logicality."They have trillion of investment in a beggars haven"Na beggars city you dey invest in......gandiosely deluded set of people!hausa has amany to show off just dont make noise and chestbeat like Igbo people! 2 Likes

Danladi7:



You should be one to be ashamed of yourself.

I thought you just claimed kano are beggars haven.Biafrans will just say anything to stroke their ego not minding the logicality.



"They have trillion of investment in a beggars haven"



Na beggars city you dey invest in ......gandiosely deluded set of people!



hausa has amany to show off just dont make noise and chestbeat like Igbo people!



sometimes when I see people like you laugh "ignoramus"..

If you are good in what you do show it to world to know about it.. The world knows Messi and Ronaldo as good football players and they are free to chestbeat themselves as gods in football.

You can never see an igbo man begging in the north or anywhere in Nigeria. But the hausas are beggers both in their zone and Nigeria as a whole. Come to south east and see your brothers begging from street to street leaving their richly enclave zone to south east . No wander a rich hausa politicians will never allow an aboki to be like him but prefer the aboki boy to call him BaBA MUTUM whole his life by giving him pinut. sometimes when I see people like you laugh "ignoramus"..If you are good in what you do show it to world to know about it.. The world knows Messi and Ronaldo as good football players and they are free to chestbeat themselves as gods in football.You can never see an igbo man begging in the north or anywhere in Nigeria. But the hausas are beggers both in their zone and Nigeria as a whole. Come to south east and see your brothers begging from street to street leaving their richly enclave zone to south east. No wander a rich hausa politicians will never allow an aboki to be like him but prefer the aboki boy to call him BaBA MUTUM whole his life by giving him pinut.

Whoever believe this crap has achieved a new standard in gullibility, government clears one bush path and says project has commenced in the second phase, can they inundate us with the completed images of the first phase? Since Kperogi enlightened me that Foreigners in Nigeria make more money by just posing and signing MOUs with governments, I have always been doubtful of any project in Nigeria wherever i see foreigners and not actual work being done. 1 Like

BeijinDossier:

Rubbish talk from a hopelessly envious clown. Anambra needs the airport far more than those places you mentioned and Anambra is getting the airport real soon. Illiterates that does not know anything concerning development is delving into an unfamiliar sphere. Do you even know how the airport is being financed or you just jumped out of your mechanic workshop to post because you saw others posting?



Some illiterates are unteachable but I will try to teach you small. From the airport to Onitsha is just 20mins through 3-3-Otuocha road, 30mins to Awka and 40mins to Nnewi. People that don't even know their father's compound should not even comment on another person's compound location.



[s][/s] gerrout of here OSU gerrout of here OSU 1 Like

AFONJAPIG:

I am OSU

If you say so then If you say so then