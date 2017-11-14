₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Kolababe: 12:50pm
Few days ago, photos of a man who disguised as a woman to work in the factory hit social media after he was caught and paraded. Now a graphic photo of the man's joystick also surfaced on internet...but with a fake story about him being a maid that raped 4 girls living with a woman he was working for.
What however pulled people's attention to the story was the shocking tweets by another woman, @FirstladyIbiene on twitter, who claims to be in the Nigerian Armed
Forces.
She reacted by admiring the alleged rapist's joystick, defending him by also stating that the 'small girls' raped were probably enjoying the sexual intercourse and didn't report to their parents. This she did without knowing the story wasn't even true! See her shocking tweets below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-woman-claming-to-be-in-the-armed-forces-admires-an-alleged-rapists-pens-blames-his-victims
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Kolababe: 12:51pm
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Generalkaycee(m): 1:00pm
Bad bitches
1 Like
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Celcius: 3:42pm
Baggers.
1 Like
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by sKeetz(m): 3:43pm
Where is the pic of the dićk that was being admired?!?
Op, stop playing with my curiousity!!!
14 Likes
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by megrimor(m): 3:43pm
Hian
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by whateverkay(m): 3:43pm
Too much of everything is bad including prick.
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by NwaAmaikpe: 3:43pm
Hypocrites everywhere.
You can't say your mind anymore without a Pharisee ready to crucify you.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by legendary4luv(m): 3:43pm
Whoa! I didn't even read it...... I'll it later
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by asdfjklhaha(f): 3:43pm
Madam speak for yourself that you enjoyed sex with him shouldn't give you the right to claim that the underage girls he r.aped enjoyed it as well.
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by DIVINEEVIDENCE: 3:43pm
THIS LAND IS FOR FAINTING.
Buyers keep off.
1 Like
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Knight25(m): 3:43pm
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Odianose13(m): 3:44pm
Awon werey. Na wetin long throat dey cause. Her oga own never reach am. Continue
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Factfinder1(f): 3:44pm
Na this kind women dey openly cheat for marriage without fear or shame
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by IMASTEX: 3:44pm
Hmm
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Einl(m): 3:44pm
Sometimes you don’t know whether to cry for this country or illegally go to another country and be a sold slave ( I am looking at you Libya).
Look what a human being is saying. Not a dog, a cow or a cockroach, but a full human being.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Jubilancy(f): 3:45pm
Can't view the pics self
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Franchise21(m): 3:45pm
Hmm
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by 2bam: 3:45pm
Don't understand.
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by elipheleh(m): 3:45pm
oh
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Josmila(m): 3:45pm
She just couldn't ignore the big preeek...postbadbitchees
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by seunlayi(m): 3:45pm
JOY STICK OR P?
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by coolie1: 3:45pm
everybody here came to see the diiicck
#showusthedick
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by xreal: 3:46pm
Nairaland and all these irrelevant, FP unworthy stories sef.
Argentina 3 - Nigeria 1
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Orapet51: 3:46pm
Where is the Joystick? can't even c any. Just Passing-by...
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by classicfrank4u(m): 3:47pm
she's in the army and not de police ,u don't expect her to know much about crime!
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Figs(m): 3:47pm
I'm sure the force woman is an afonja
....them too like big preeq
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by SirLakes: 3:49pm
sKeetz:
You wan c dickson
LMAO
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by PrettySleek(f): 3:49pm
That's what happens when u exchange ur sense for sex or iPhone x, can u imagine d poop she is saying? She is just stupid abeg
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Lexusgs430: 3:49pm
That pencil drawing of that lady grabbing that joystick, is required ....
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Orapet51: 3:51pm
Jubilancy:Are u lukin 4 ur stolen money there? U beta dnt view it.
|Re: 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims by Imarnuel04(m): 3:52pm
In any normal country this man will be disciplined by his armed forces service branch.
But this is Nigeria. Where nothing is normal
