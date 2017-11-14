Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 'Armed Forces Staff' Admires Alleged Rapist's Joystick, Blames His Victims (14681 Views)

Alleged Rapist Arrested After Falling Asleep In Victim’s House In South Africa / Woman Tied Up Her Alleged Rapist Before Her Boyfriend Beheaded Him With A Machet / Bad Economy Forces Calabar Prostitutes To Slash Insertion Price (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





What however pulled people's attention to the story was the shocking tweets by another woman, @FirstladyIbiene on twitter, who claims to be in the Nigerian Armed

Forces.



She reacted by admiring the alleged rapist's joystick, defending him by also stating that the 'small girls' raped were probably enjoying the sexual intercourse and didn't report to their parents. This she did without knowing the story wasn't even true! See her shocking tweets below...



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-woman-claming-to-be-in-the-armed-forces-admires-an-alleged-rapists-pens-blames-his-victims Few days ago, photos of a man who disguised as a woman to work in the factory hit social media after he was caught and paraded. Now a graphic photo of the man's joystick also surfaced on internet...but with a fake story about him being a maid that raped 4 girls living with a woman he was working for.What however pulled people's attention to the story was the shocking tweets by another woman, @FirstladyIbiene on twitter, who claims to be in the Nigerian ArmedForces.She reacted by admiring the alleged rapist's joystick, defending him by also stating that the 'small girls' raped were probably enjoying the sexual intercourse and didn't report to their parents. This she did without knowing the story wasn't even true! See her shocking tweets below...

SEE THE UNCENSORED PICS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-woman-claming-to-be-in-the-armed-forces-admires-an-alleged-rapists-pens-blames-his-victims

Bad bitches 1 Like

Baggers. 1 Like





Op, stop playing with my curiousity!!! Where is the pic of the dićk that was being admired?!?Op, stop playing with my curiousity!!! 14 Likes

Hian

Too much of everything is bad including prick. Too much of everything is bad including prick.





Hypocrites everywhere.

You can't say your mind anymore without a Pharisee ready to crucify you. Hypocrites everywhere.You can't say your mind anymore without a Pharisee ready to crucify you. 3 Likes 1 Share

Whoa! I didn't even read it...... I'll it later

Madam speak for yourself that you enjoyed sex with him shouldn't give you the right to claim that the underage girls he r.aped enjoyed it as well.

THIS LAND IS FOR FAINTING.

Buyers keep off. 1 Like

FOR CAR TRACKER AND INSTALLATION PLS CALL 08066804625. WE COVER ABUJA,LAGOS,KOGI,NIGER,NASARAWA, JOS,KANO,KADUNA ETC

Awon werey. Na wetin long throat dey cause. Her oga own never reach am. Continue

Na this kind women dey openly cheat for marriage without fear or shame

Hmm

Sometimes you don’t know whether to cry for this country or illegally go to another country and be a sold slave ( I am looking at you Libya).



Look what a human being is saying. Not a dog, a cow or a cockroach, but a full human being. 3 Likes 1 Share

Can't view the pics self

Hmm

Don't understand.

oh

She just couldn't ignore the big preeek...postbadbitchees

JOY STICK OR P?

everybody here came to see the diiicck



#showusthedick

Nairaland and all these irrelevant, FP unworthy stories sef.



Argentina 3 - Nigeria 1

Where is the Joystick? can't even c any. Just Passing-by...

she's in the army and not de police ,u don't expect her to know much about crime!

I'm sure the force woman is an afonja





....them too like big preeq

sKeetz:

Where is the pic of the dićk that was being admired?!?



Op, stop playing with my curiousity!!!

You wan c dickson

LMAO You wan c dicksonLMAO

That's what happens when u exchange ur sense for sex or iPhone x, can u imagine d poop she is saying? She is just stupid abeg

That pencil drawing of that lady grabbing that joystick, is required ....

Jubilancy:

Can't view the pics self Are u lukin 4 ur stolen money there? U beta dnt view it. Are u lukin 4 ur stolen money there? U beta dnt view it.