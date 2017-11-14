₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by AlexReports(m): 1:00pm
The video for the infectious tune “Oluwa”, is finally here. Shot on location in Cape Coast Castle - Ghana, Iceberg Slim brings the songs message to life; with a slave-trade re-enactment and a riveting performance.
The video was directed by Gyo Gyimah of ‘Phamous Philms’, and produced by Juliet Ibrahim Productions (Jewelz Productions). This video is nothing short of a visual masterpiece.
Enjoy and support (Watch Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKbC2Y-xhUo
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/video-artist-iceberg-slim-drops-new.html?m=0
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by FarahAideed: 1:13pm
Rappers are singing now just to get popular - M I Abaga (YouRapperShouldFixUpUrLife)
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by veekid(m): 1:34pm
Saw this video on hiptv, that song is dry.
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by thenny312(m): 1:34pm
Ha what that in the middle of his head?
�
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Benjom(m): 1:35pm
My guy
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by nairavsdollars: 1:35pm
Copy copy
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Khonvicted(m): 1:35pm
So this is the inspirational hit song he was lamenting on ..
# Aww..
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by justi4jesu(f): 1:35pm
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Siddeek: 1:35pm
Even if its chineke I won't buy this yeye music.
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Slayer2: 1:35pm
Lol. Ghana they sing oluwa?
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Greatmind23: 1:37pm
dope track
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by oviejnr(m): 1:37pm
Drops it for who? The both of them better download and listen to it alone
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Lexusgs430: 1:38pm
That shuku wey hin carry for head, cannot stop staring .......
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by shaddoww: 1:38pm
Oluwa ko, Olodumare ni
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by DONADAMS(m): 1:39pm
I wouldn't have known him if not for Juliet Ibrahim
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by holluphemydavid(m): 1:39pm
good for him
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by leunamme93(m): 1:39pm
i just hear OLUWA for over 200 times.
My data gone so fast..
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Khonvicted(m): 1:40pm
thenny312:
Sugar cane
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by knight05(m): 1:40pm
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by IamDino(f): 1:40pm
When M. I gets to hear the song
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Chizzyjoyce(f): 1:40pm
The song dry sha
Truth be told..
Not everyone must be a rapper
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by tintingz(m): 1:41pm
Lol funny video.
You're singing about "Oluwa"(God) and as well shooting video about slavery.
Are you talking about the African Gods or Jewish God or Arab God?
Because non of these Gods protect the Africans from white colonials, Africans are still caged till date.
The video director must be good in sarcasm.
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by tthewop(m): 1:41pm
Haha... be like madam Julie dn see this onr future o
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by dalaman: 1:41pm
Which kind yama yama song be this?
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by Oxster(m): 1:42pm
Siddeek:
He didn't see ur comment,& that wont stop him 4m releasing anoda or drop de rate of his Mula
|Re: Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) by mikeapollo: 1:43pm
nairavsdollars:
Don't mind Nigerian musicians. None of them has any original beat or style to offer apart from copying the latest beat from Ghana.
It seems they cannot make any hit song without the Ghana beat.....all the so called Afropop, Afrobeats musicians ....Runtown, PSquare, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa, Tekno, Lil Kesh, Kiss Daniel, Reekado, Timaya, Banky, Tuface, Flavour, Phyn, Yemi Alade, D Banj, W. Coal, Mavis, Mayorkun etc. etc.
