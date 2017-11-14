Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Iceberg Slim - "Oluwa" (Video) (3529 Views)

The video was directed by Gyo Gyimah of ‘Phamous Philms’, and produced by Juliet Ibrahim Productions (Jewelz Productions). This video is nothing short of a visual masterpiece.



Enjoy and support (Watch Video‎)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKbC2Y-xhUo‎





http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/video-artist-iceberg-slim-drops-new.html?m=0



Rappers are singing now just to get popular - M I Abaga (YouRapperShouldFixUpUrLife) 5 Likes

Saw this video on hiptv, that song is dry.

Ha what that in the middle of his head?

My guy

Copy copy

So this is the inspirational hit song he was lamenting on ..



# Aww.. 6 Likes

Even if its chineke I won't buy this yeye music. 1 Like 1 Share

Lol. Ghana they sing oluwa?

dope track

Drops it for who? The both of them better download and listen to it alone 6 Likes 1 Share

That shuku wey hin carry for head, cannot stop staring ....... 1 Like

Oluwa ko, Olodumare ni 3 Likes 1 Share

I wouldn't have known him if not for Juliet Ibrahim 2 Likes

good for him

i just hear OLUWA for over 200 times.

My data gone so fast.. 5 Likes 1 Share

thenny312:

Ha what that in the middle of his head?

Sugar cane











When M. I gets to hear the song 6 Likes 2 Shares

The song dry sha



Truth be told..



Not everyone must be a rapper





You're singing about "Oluwa"(God) and as well shooting video about slavery.



Are you talking about the African Gods or Jewish God or Arab God?



Because non of these Gods protect the Africans from white colonials, Africans are still caged till date.



Haha... be like madam Julie dn see this onr future o

Which kind yama yama song be this? 1 Like

Siddeek:

Even if its chineke I won't buy this yeye music.

