₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,109 members, 3,912,027 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 04:44 PM

Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) - Family - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) (10592 Views)

Zimbabwean Wife Caught Having Sex With Husband's Best Friend (pics) / Nigerian Lady Dies During Childbirth, Leaving Her White Hubby & Son Behind / Kenyan Lady Sleeps With Her Best Friend's Husband, Sends Him Nudes, Gets Exposed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by dre11(m): 2:19pm
BEST friend’s husband the best!



Gibson Mhaka


Julian Ndlovu experienced double tragedy when she was admitted at a Bulawayo hospital in 2008 when upon release she found her husband gone and children abandoned.

Her best friend, Ketty Ncube fell in love with her husband Kwanele Ncube. It’s alleged that Ketty took advantage of that Ndlovu used to tell her secrets to do with her marriage.

A heartbroken Ndlovu recounted her sad love story at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Ketty sued her for disturbing her marriage to Kwanele.
“Ketty Ncube was my best friend and problems started sometime in 2009 when I got sick and was taken to Mpilo Hospital.

“I was shocked when I got home to discover that my husband left our two children alone and eloped with Ketty.

“It is not true that I am threatening her with death but she just wants to stop me from communicating with Kwanele so that we talk about the plight of our children,” said a teary Ndlovu, adding that she was disgusted that another woman’s lust for a lifestyle upgrade was worth the devastation of her family.

Ndlovu’s lament came after Ketty had asked a Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure to bar her from coming to her house.

“I am customarily married to Kwanele Ncube and his ex-wife Jullian Ndlovu is coming to my house threatening to kill me. She even threatened to cut off my ear.

Whenever I try to reprimand her she becomes violent towards me. I am now living in fear and I am therefore seeking a peace order so that she does not come to my house to disturb my marriage,” pleaded Ketty.

Ndlovu, who is apparently nursing her broken heart, disputed Ketty’s version of events.

In her ruling the magistrate however, granted a reciprocal order which compels both parties to keep peace between each other.



http://www.b-metro.co.zw/woman-snatches-best-friends-hubby/

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 3:54pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I still don't understand women.

They share meals, visits, clothes even their bras with their best friends.

But they'd never share their husbands.
That's unfair.


What are friends for if they can't share belongings.
please can u lend me ur girlfriend/wife for the night?

I promise to return her to u first thing tomorrow morning

Remember the last time u lend 10k i returned it the following day as promised

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by sukkot: 3:54pm
dayum
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by opeoluwa20(m): 3:54pm
Good
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by TruePass(m): 3:54pm
Power of p........ wink
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Secretgis: 3:54pm
life is full of enemies may God safeguard us from haters
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Drniyi4u(m): 3:55pm
News coming from Zimbabwe grin

Not surprised tongue
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by coolie1: 3:55pm
this is tragic eya

but the way u said( BEST friend’s husband the best!) was very funny grin
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by lartty(f): 3:55pm
ok

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Livefreeordieha(m): 3:55pm
dre11:
BEST friend’s husband the best!







http://www.b-metro.co.zw/woman-snatches-best-friends-hubby/







huh
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 3:55pm
ftc syndrome grin grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Knight25(m): 3:56pm
FOR CAR TRACKER AND INSTALLATION PLS CALL 08066804625. WE COVER ABUJA,LAGOS,KOGI,NIGER,NASARAWA, JOS,KANO,KADUNA ETC
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:56pm
shocked

I still don't understand women.

They share meals, visits, clothes even their bras with their best friends.

But they'd never share their husbands.
That's unfair.


What are friends for if they can't share belongings.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Olasco93: 3:56pm
You don't need to be told that Ndlovu's husband Kwanele Ncube is Good in bed. So, Ketty want to have a taste of Kwanele's Cassava since the real owner Ndlovu is temporary ill.

LESSON:
Never ever disclose how Good your husband is in Bed to your so called friends...
.
END TIME HUSBAND SNATCHER

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Kolababe: 3:56pm
na wa
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Noloss(f): 3:57pm
...
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Sugarcious(m): 3:57pm
..
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 3:57pm
angry

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by tydi(m): 3:57pm
SPEECHLESS
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by IMASTEX: 3:58pm
The victim must have expose too much information to her friend. I.e. my hubby is very caring, he bought me this and that, granting all rounder access visa to her friend to invade the home. And boom!!!
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 3:59pm
wetin prick can do for love sha

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by realisticwise: 3:59pm
women don't value what they have until they lose it. Dats how my ex girlfriend felt if she left me Bill Gates will marry her, she's still single and begged for my forgiveness

1 Like

Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by government77(f): 3:59pm
Na wa o.
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Humbleiyke: 4:01pm
Whores everywhere angry
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by free2ryhme: 4:01pm
Chai
Women sha
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 4:01pm
government77:
Na wa o.

Let's elope together .... Are you related to Government Ekpemupolo (aka tompolo) ?
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 4:02pm
Nothing surprises me anymore
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by Leez(m): 4:03pm
dre11:
BEST friend’s husband the best!






http://www.b-metro.co.zw/woman-snatches-best-friends-hubby/






buhari why angry
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by bejeria101(m): 4:04pm
The most powerful anointing women have! Husband snacthing,yet the feminist dullards would claim they cant fight over a man,dey there make pant n bra dey wear you.
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by elipheleh(m): 4:04pm
hmm
Re: Zimbabwean Woman Snatches Best Friend’s Husband, Elopes With Him (Photos) by TechEnthusiast(m): 4:07pm
We are Nigerians,stop wasting our time with Zimbabwean news.Stupid news.


We just dont care about stuff like that

(0) (1) (Reply)

Why Are My Friends In Nigeria Always Asking Me For Money? / Kenyan Female Sexologist Shows Married Women Latest Sex Positions On TV (pics) / Traditional Igbo Clothing

Viewing this topic: lordmicheal(m), emmaexplores(m), Comely03, bayonetAgro, Muh(m), pimpchi(m), sunny80, GreatChizzy, khaffeey(f), shadowwalker101, mohsaaf, aysyndrome(m), lex350(m), okomile, 9japrof(m), merbenko(m), Fgo31, Lekan111(m), Reborn14(m), biyi99(m), GloChrystal(f), Dreamwaker(m), Kelvvyn(m), KAYD007(m), gozie112(m), saipn, xamilola(f), worldmoney(m), Abibe4u, chickso43(m), Kukaracha, Slynonny(m), Solosolojohquay, Judolisco(m), amadgreat, cheapgoals(m), venoc200(m), nmaihat, taxsman(m), izuchukwu94(m), Redeemed(f), okere4190, gaddy00, fineroad, nzeobi(m), Bwoodlt, Mitchely, Majikals(m), amaapro(m), BEEGOLD797(m), popov, Tloc(m), Exceptionalkeil(m), bash4us(m), Nze67(m), zinosleek(m), bentlywills(m), Hayzed866, eeddiiee(f), ewizard1, couplingsingles, thunderbabs(m), tit(f), Kukulo, Laveda(f), Salligreen, burmese and 138 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.