







Gibson Mhaka





Julian Ndlovu experienced double tragedy when she was admitted at a Bulawayo hospital in 2008 when upon release she found her husband gone and children abandoned.



Her best friend, Ketty Ncube fell in love with her husband Kwanele Ncube. It’s alleged that Ketty took advantage of that Ndlovu used to tell her secrets to do with her marriage.



A heartbroken Ndlovu recounted her sad love story at the Bulawayo Civil Court where Ketty sued her for disturbing her marriage to Kwanele.

“Ketty Ncube was my best friend and problems started sometime in 2009 when I got sick and was taken to Mpilo Hospital.



“I was shocked when I got home to discover that my husband left our two children alone and eloped with Ketty.



“It is not true that I am threatening her with death but she just wants to stop me from communicating with Kwanele so that we talk about the plight of our children,” said a teary Ndlovu, adding that she was disgusted that another woman’s lust for a lifestyle upgrade was worth the devastation of her family.



Ndlovu’s lament came after Ketty had asked a Bulawayo magistrate Adelaide Mbeure to bar her from coming to her house.



“I am customarily married to Kwanele Ncube and his ex-wife Jullian Ndlovu is coming to my house threatening to kill me. She even threatened to cut off my ear.



Whenever I try to reprimand her she becomes violent towards me. I am now living in fear and I am therefore seeking a peace order so that she does not come to my house to disturb my marriage,” pleaded Ketty.



Ndlovu, who is apparently nursing her broken heart, disputed Ketty’s version of events.



In her ruling the magistrate however, granted a reciprocal order which compels both parties to keep peace between each other.





