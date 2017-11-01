₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,151 members, 3,912,237 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 07:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party (8626 Views)
Tunde Demuren's Throwback Photo Shared By Toolz, His Wife / 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband / Photos From Captain E's 18th Birthday Party (Omotla's Son) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by ThisTrend(f): 4:09pm
Radio On Air Personality, Tolu Oniru also known as Toolz has shared pictures from her husband’s birthday party last night.
The curvy media personality took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote;
#AboutLastNight
See more pictures below;
SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/oap-toolz-shares-pictures-husbands-birthday-party/
cc; lalasticlala, Fybestboi, Dominique, Obinoscopy, Ijebabe
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by ThisTrend(f): 4:12pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS »»» https://wobegist.com/oap-toolz-shares-pictures-husbands-birthday-party/
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by NairalandCS(m): 4:15pm
Demu and him papa just dey chop C&S money anyhow.
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by def111(m): 4:28pm
Better wife... I hope he got a good job soon... Some women go don come online and started short am feeding him and paying his bill.. Eg Tonto Dikeh.. Mercy Aigbe.. And co
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by DemonHunTER: 4:39pm
Happy birthday Toolz! I hope my cake is there oo
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by Tamarapetty(f): 5:08pm
.
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by Knight25(m): 5:19pm
FOR CAR TRACKER AND INSTALLATION PLS CALL 08066804625. WE COVER ABUJA,LAGOS,KOGI,NIGER,NASARAWA, JOS,KANO,KADUNA ETC
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by calebfm(m): 5:20pm
love is sweet with money
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by jazinogold(m): 5:21pm
ok
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by icon8: 5:21pm
ThisTrend:
OP, you mean the fat media personality?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by coolie1: 5:22pm
NwaAmaikpe:
icon8:
jelly
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by NwaAmaikpe: 5:22pm
Tunde is so unfortunate to have Toolz as his wife.
He was hoping the Oniru pedigree will make his life better off.
Sadly, being affiliated to the family is more of a curse than a blessing.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by Vision2045(m): 5:24pm
That camera na 2 mega pixel
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by coolie1: 5:24pm
h
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by Ephhay(f): 5:26pm
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by kowalsky: 5:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:
whattt.
dis dude
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by talk2percy(m): 5:34pm
icon8:Na sin to be fat?? Abi nah crime against any law of the land??
1 Like
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by jaheymezz(m): 5:40pm
Walahi money is necessary but just has to be made legally
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by Izen: 5:48pm
I can't believe you guys here think Tunde is struggling. WTF?! Do y'all know that he and his bro are co owners of EME along with Banky W? And he is back flying people!! Tunde is not from a poor family so he definitely didn't have to marry up. His mom that is a former chairman of GTB. Haters everywhere mehn!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by publicspeaker: 5:51pm
the person only said she is FAT, which she is, nobody talked about crime here. Take some chill pills
talk2percy:
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by morereb10: 6:09pm
i no understand this photo self
abi anyone can explain?
|Re: Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party by tomisinuno: 6:52pm
Nice pix. Sell or rent out ur stuffs on www.bgmconnect.com
(0) (Reply)
O.C Ukeje On The Cover Of Nubian Magazine / Prof Asked Students To Pose Nude In Class As Part Of Graduation Requirement. Pic / Join The Illuminati Family In South Africa- Kenya- Usa- Uk- Kuwait Call +2779574
Viewing this topic: younglawya(m), Abebelinus(f), jpmoriarti(m), Zuriela, kombats, mizclassy(f), istand49ja, lizzynicole, SaviTar(m), teabully(m), Dhee2, legalgoon, Enoquin(f), ladyverere(f), moigee, timidapsin(m), Mokiks(f), Skanas(m), velai(m), ArereLuv1, Jibola10(m), hemjaylee(m), Bollinah(f), Owotobi(m), oriakuna, bodejohn(m), dabrats(f), IkemChris(m), BigBizzy(m), PEPSI, sharpsharp, Joshua15(m), Gundel(m), Enosa1(m), hanassholesolo and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24