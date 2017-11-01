Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pictures From Captain Tunde Demuren’s Birthday Party (8626 Views)

Tunde Demuren's Throwback Photo Shared By Toolz, His Wife / 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband / Photos From Captain E's 18th Birthday Party (Omotla's Son) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



Radio On Air Personality, Tolu Oniru also known as Toolz has shared pictures from her husband’s birthday party last night.



The curvy media personality took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote;



#AboutLastNight

From our Birthday (yes it was my Birthday too) dinner at @shirolagos

See more pictures below;









SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/oap-toolz-shares-pictures-husbands-birthday-party/



cc; lalasticlala, Fybestboi, Dominique, Obinoscopy, Ijebabe Radio On Air Personality, Tolu Oniru also known as Toolz has shared pictures from her husband’s birthday party last night.The curvy media personality took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote;See more pictures below;cc; lalasticlala, Fybestboi, Dominique, Obinoscopy, Ijebabe

SEE MORE PHOTOS »»» https://wobegist.com/oap-toolz-shares-pictures-husbands-birthday-party/

Demu and him papa just dey chop C&S money anyhow.

Better wife... I hope he got a good job soon... Some women go don come online and started short am feeding him and paying his bill.. Eg Tonto Dikeh.. Mercy Aigbe.. And co 1 Like

Happy birthday Toolz! I hope my cake is there oo Happy birthday Toolz! I hope my cake is there oo 1 Like

.

FOR CAR TRACKER AND INSTALLATION PLS CALL 08066804625. WE COVER ABUJA,LAGOS,KOGI,NIGER,NASARAWA, JOS,KANO,KADUNA ETC

love is sweet with money 2 Likes 1 Share

ok

ThisTrend:

[img]https://wobegist.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/

Radio On Air Personality, Tolu Oniru also known as Toolz has shared pictures from her husband’s birthday party last night.



The curvy media personality took to her instagram page to share the pictures and wrote;







See more pictures below;







SOURCE: https://wobegist.com/oap-toolz-shares-pictures-husbands-birthday-party/



cc; lalasticlala, Fybestboi, Dominique, Obinoscopy, Ijebabe

OP, you mean the fat media personality? OP, you mean themedia personality? 1 Like 2 Shares

NwaAmaikpe:





Tunde is so unfortunate to have Toolz as his wife.



He was hoping the Oniru pedigree will make his life better off.

Sadly, being affiliated to the family is more of a curse than a blessing. icon8:





OP, you mean the fat media personality?

jelly jelly





Tunde is so unfortunate to have Toolz as his wife.



He was hoping the Oniru pedigree will make his life better off.

Sadly, being affiliated to the family is more of a curse than a blessing. Tunde is so unfortunate to have Toolz as his wife.He was hoping the Oniru pedigree will make his life better off.Sadly, being affiliated to the family is more of a curse than a blessing. 1 Like 1 Share

That camera na 2 mega pixel

h

Happy birthday to him

NwaAmaikpe:





Tunde is so unfortunate to have Toolz as his wife.



He was hoping the Oniru pedigree will make his life better off.

Sadly, being affiliated to the family is more of a curse than a blessing.

whattt.



dis dude whattt.dis dude

icon8:





OP, you mean the fat media personality? Na sin to be fat?? Abi nah crime against any law of the land?? Na sin to be fat?? Abi nah crime against any law of the land?? 1 Like

Walahi money is necessary but just has to be made legally

I can't believe you guys here think Tunde is struggling. WTF?! Do y'all know that he and his bro are co owners of EME along with Banky W? And he is back flying people!! Tunde is not from a poor family so he definitely didn't have to marry up. His mom that is a former chairman of GTB. Haters everywhere mehn! 5 Likes 1 Share

talk2percy:

Na sin to be fat?? Abi nah crime against any law of the land?? the person only said she is FAT, which she is, nobody talked about crime here. Take some chill pills

i no understand this photo self





abi anyone can explain?