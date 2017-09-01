₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,514 members, 3,810,165 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 05:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband (2613 Views)
'I Want To Lick You Simi' -- Ycee [PICS] / Tonto Dikeh Tells Hubby As They Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary / "Well Hello There...can I Ping You On Whatsapp?" Toolz Tells Capt. Demuren (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by VastFinder: 11:03am
Lol, these two are just so cute together. Beat FM's Toolz slid into her hubby, Captain Tunde Demuren's comment section to say 'i want to lick your face'
And he happily replied, 'come and lick na'.
See below;
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/want-to-lick-your-face-toolz-tells-hubby.html?m=1
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:06am
Ok
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by LesbianBoy(m): 11:09am
And I am sure he wants to lick her pvssy
1 Like
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by josephine123: 11:09am
Happy licking
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Lawlahdey(f): 11:14am
We know it's not his face you wanna lick..
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by 10eola(m): 11:16am
Their own meaning of Face is different ooo
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by WizAkzy: 11:38am
Husband and wife play
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Houseofglam7: 2:30pm
Husband fall on me
1 Like
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Turks: 5:05pm
Horlicks
1 Like
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by SNOWCREAM(m): 5:05pm
Smh, irrelevant talk online just to trend
2 Likes
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by jaymejate(m): 5:06pm
nice one. i love it when husband and wife sabi encode word for public. but ayam here to decode that.
she actually meant "I want to lick your d!ck tonight, so stop flying and come home"
so the husband replied "come and lick it or suck it"
Thank you
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by agbonkamen(f): 5:06pm
Marriage sweet ooo I am single ready to mingle......
1 Like
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by zagadon: 5:06pm
How many likes for them?
1 Like
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by tollahni(f): 5:06pm
Awww
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Florblu(f): 5:07pm
Let it be in the other room sha.
It gonna make delivery easy
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by myenvironalert(m): 5:07pm
How's this news?
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by tobdee: 5:08pm
How is this news
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Samhaa: 5:08pm
Licker. How will this help my GP now?
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Sijo01(f): 5:08pm
Are you sure it's just the face you wanna lick
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by AngelicBeing: 5:08pm
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by GreenMavro: 5:09pm
Congratulations to them, she should come and lick MORATA face.... congratulations to MORATA
He scored a Hat trick and now has 6 goals in the premiership!
click like...if you love MORATA
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by NaijaElba(m): 5:10pm
SNOWCREAM:
Don't mind the idiot that brought this to front page..
Stupidity has taking over......nonsense post!
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Narldon(f): 5:10pm
I would like to have a Brief Chat with the MOD that moved this Post to FrontPage!
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by AkupeMBANO(m): 5:10pm
and this made news on Nairaland?
this made front page on Nairaland?
Nairaland extension of twitter and instagram.
Nairaland for burial.
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by UcheCokoro: 5:10pm
Is this Kenya or Nigeria
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Chatflick(m): 5:10pm
So this is news? Wow! To all nairaland moderators, you guys should be able to discern front page worthy threads.
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by joystickextendr: 5:10pm
happy licking..
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by jaymejate(m): 5:11pm
agbonkamen:
ehn en ready to mingle abi.... una go start Jingle on your pregnancy later wen finding the owner
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by emmabest2000(m): 5:11pm
WizAkzy:
And the play continue....,
1 Share
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by seunny4lif(m): 5:11pm
LesbianBoy:
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:12pm
In jenifa's voice happy ending by licking his balls and dick as well.
|Re: 'I Want To Lick Your Face' - Toolz To Tunde Demuren, Her Husband by YelloweWest: 5:12pm
Oprah With Chris Rock Talking About Good Hair / Ngige Pic / Drop You Comment On The New Timaya Videos
Viewing this topic: Cachez(m), harpahrah(m), Stylz69(m), emmyw(m), ajide99(m), NaijaElba(m), mallamabank, Ajmuluq(m), proudlyND(m), yousouphdawood(m), Morhziez(m), sewlander, damilareoye(m), idibuzo(m), MadCow1, Dominiquez, buty, joystickextendr, abmendozer(m), Thekillingjoke, Destiny4fame(m), Tloc(m), shark2last(m), noscarn91(m), emtony2000, SSBathroomsLtd(m), Dottune(m), winnielle(f), Winners72(m), rhetorical17, musamadallah(m), Isobug, memories1(f), Chatflick(m), awillabo, Tumise100(m), faithugo64(f), amicdan(m), funnix, belamour(m), apholaryn, OliliGp, msbyao, Amazondepth(m), ladywriter(f), Corleone7(m), Adeosas(f), Samhaa, joshradiance1, QuantAnalyst, EYIBLESSN(m), Tobbey(m), Blackchampion, ifeolamide00(m), jo997, kelvinkul, SirVee27(m), Treasurewamiri(f), binaws(m), dlm8posdm, miguella20(f), solasoulmusic(f), lobinche101(m), HumanistMike, Ore000, seunny4lif(m), RingimKabir(m), emma3shaka, Eze2000(m), kashala90(m), Hardeybaryor(m), sodekemobolaji, Reberry(f), oloriIT(m), ahizih(m), obadesanre, danduj(m), Milldon(m), marklele(m), blackwood(m), Kemy11(m), adeoye4real4, KeemzWale(m), bosswina(m), logadims, smooth16(m), omogerohprecious(m), Okinqz01(m), eastman11, classicfrank4u(m), oyakhilomeh(m), miikyphil(m), Reader1988, MrLatin1, DWJOBScom(m), Chidex50, Correspondence(m), Movichabiodun(m), sarafa68(m), Brezz101, Braze9(m), emerged01(m), Nnemaranma(f), tboy4uk(m), Holyfield1(m), itsIYKE(m), Donawoite(m), NaniOfficer, GreenMavro, Mayee1, shalomme, kevoh(m), Deseo(f), Kormforth(f), AlhajiAbdul, Mosunbabe(f), Mrnakeina(m), Iamemma(m), waistbead, OYAY(m), iamskiigii(m), Kingxway, OKorowanta, temitofa(m), Pidginwhisper, dsolo(m), Josphine4good(f), Toyocee(f), High2k(m), Rigel95(m), mypassion, ddddon(m), Ajibola26(m), veralu(f), Kemimarch16(f), emmabest2000(m), vanndubi, kennynelcon(m), JohnWriter, Jigba(f), ayourbamie, Nokiaguy(m), BUSHHUNTER(m), oyatake200, Sh0lar, Cockyguy11, Dollyak(f), patfenda(m), sambiyi(m), dotland(m), Dexter247, sulemanalex(m), abikun, ramaju, PatrickOkunima(m), yunusasa, Bernardinho(m), kamsioghene, toplad97, babatundeizbad(m), qiqe(f), iammolise(m), deoladtop, HOTWATER(m), smartty68(m), Unionised(m), Ogbiko247(f), trendy4real, Olushta, Johnayoola(m), Emperor100(m), chally02(m), Gigateem(m), pelumi111, niyihawking(m), tumababa(m), israel4465(m), Realali(f), babakb, iboman(m), amazinglysplend, cnnamoko(m), abelprice(m), Evaberry(f), Nyore5 and 238 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25