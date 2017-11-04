₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by ijustdey: 4:44pm
IT’S nice but deadly!
Danisa Masuku
http://www.b-metro.co.zw/poisonous-cookie-seven-men-die-from-sex-with-woman/
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by IamtherealRita(f): 4:46pm
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Demogorgon(m): 4:53pm
This matter get how e be oo...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:01pm
Harry Potter mambo jambo rubbish....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by TikaBodi(f): 7:10pm
1 Like
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by royalamour(m): 7:11pm
Is Bulawayo city not Zwide or Chaka the Zulu's village?
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Halib(m): 7:12pm
hmm... eleyi gidi gan oo
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Ade3000yrs(m): 7:12pm
Story story for the miserable and mischief minded
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Perfectionist11(m): 7:12pm
Damn!.This is the real definition of "Copyright".
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by desire222(f): 7:13pm
If it is not Kenya, it will be Uganda or Zimbabwe. I salute una oooo.
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Ephramed(m): 7:13pm
if you are a cop,please don't upload pictures after making a major arrest it doesn't end well,you have people that still love you.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by mybestlove(m): 7:13pm
It's a pity. But did the dead husband want to take the thing with him to the grave?
I think a widow has the right to satisfy her sexual urge since the husband has moved on.
Make una deliver her a beg, at 40 she's still young to leave sex.
1 Like
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by 2bam: 7:13pm
Evil everywhere.....
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by grayht(m): 7:14pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by morbeta(m): 7:17pm
she is now Unclad wire.....high tension.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by careytommy7(m): 7:17pm
The body of her late horse band needs to be exhumed and burnt!
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by BruncleZuma: 7:18pm
Adonbilivit
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by farem: 7:19pm
Enhen... No remorse at all. This one na correct olosho and that pastor is not safe from your valley of death. You don't want deliverance from sin. You only want to be free so that your kpeku will continue to welcome cursed cassava unhindered.
When you truly submit to the lordship of Jesus Christ, your live will get a Bette meaning.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Johnbosco77(m): 7:20pm
Is orriteee
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by IgedeBushBoy(m): 7:20pm
So she ge mind sleep wit seven men and still counting after the deaths, Choi, women
Men abeg get sense!
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by EmperorKpee(m): 7:21pm
HOE-losho.
So in your town the normal procedure is having sex before going into serious relationship abi?
Weh done.
2 Likes
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by josephubah111(m): 7:21pm
this woman sef... so you had to wait till seven men died.. and to top it off, u are pained your might not get to have sex again at you vibrant age of 40..am I the only one reading this?? hia.. late husband( smart man.)
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Flexherbal(m): 7:22pm
"A Bulawayo woman revealed that men like her so much and want to bed her but seven that tasted her cookie are six feet under."
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Odianose13(m): 7:26pm
Gobe
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by stankezzy: 7:29pm
Where are those that talk bad about pastors , come and give solutions or will u say she is lying or that they are not dead but sleeping ,
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by oviejnr(m): 7:29pm
But the man is dead too na
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by Crownadex(m): 7:31pm
What ar these dead men going to report for papa God ....
Humm hell fire z awaiting
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:37pm
Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
7 loun loun...
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by godson4u79(m): 7:40pm
Females are good Carrier of curse. That's why it's not good to jump from bed to bed with different women. especially married ones
|Re: 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman by correctguy101(m): 7:41pm
royalamour:
Chaka Zulu? I thought it was first started by old Mzilikazi?
That woman has the holy Matopos between her legs.... It has always been forbidden to the ordinary Matabele people...
1 Like
