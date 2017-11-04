Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 7 Men Die From Sex With Zimbabwean Woman (15726 Views)

A Bulawayo woman revealed that men like her so much and want to bed her but seven that tasted her cookie are six feet under.



Rejoice Mukorima (40) made these startling revelations at a Johane Masowe weChishanu Church in Bulawayo where she sought deliverance.



“I slept with seven men and all of them died within two months of having sex with me. None of them ever complained about intercourse, in fact, they enjoyed and just when we decide to have a serious relationship the man mysteriously dies,” she told the congregation led by Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida.



B-Metro tracked down Mukorima to her vending stall in the city centre for an interview. A mother of three, her husband passed away in 2009 and all these men she has been with followed. She suspects that her husband laced her with lunyoka/runyoka.



“There is a trend, after the first sexual encounter the man starts complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting then the worst happens,” she said.



Scared that she could be branded a witch and that more could die if she indulges, Mokorima travelled across the country looking for assistance from sangomas and prophets.



“The spell went with bad luck because all my plans to make money have been futile that’s why I came here for cleansing, I hope this time it will work,” she said.



Her fear is that at a relatively sexually active age of 40, she could never have sex with anyone for the rest of her life.



Prophet Emmanuel Gwandida declined to comment although the woman’s confession was recorded in church.



http://www.b-metro.co.zw/poisonous-cookie-seven-men-die-from-sex-with-woman/

