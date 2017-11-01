Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) (5285 Views)

Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic / 23-Year-Old Maid Attacks Her Madam With Bottle After Stealing Umbilical Cord / Mother Assaults & Injures Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: The woman pictured below put a knife on fire,allowed it to get hot and used it on her 8-year-old maid.According to reports,she inflicted injuries on the poor girl, leaving her with many scars.The woman was said to be an anty to the victim.She was also said to have inflicted injuries on her with hot water in the pastSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-lady-inflicts-injury-on-her-maid.html?m=1

stephenduru:

Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-lady-inflicts-injury-on-her-maid.html?m=1 more more

haggard old witch ....'em for done burn this uslex thing jae!!!

I think its time we ban this housemaid of a thing. omutalu, zuo! Train your children yourselves to avoid stories that touch. 10 Likes

am allergic to ugly people, ugly person dey beat ugliness enter ur body

see design...the woman na area mama

cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44

This woman ought to be exiled from our solar system.

Smh... 2 Likes 1 Share

Put knife on fire, when it's hot, injure her back before sending her to jail



Why should an 8 year old be a maid in the first place. 4 Likes

Job search for Hubby - Help a Concerned wife



Pls nairalanders, I thought about this for a long time before I decided to make this announcement. I made sure I exhausted every possible means before coming down here. Please do not crucify me.



I can't divulge everything here . I am looking for a job for my sweetheart . You know when a man with children is out of job.



Anyone please help.



location - lagos



He was a former banker-not sacked.



contact me on affiliatemess@gmail.com 3 Likes 1 Share

Too bad

Imagine say na her the husband do this to.. We no go hear word again 1 Like

.







Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys... Useless witchMeanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys...

2002 a boy serving my elder brother started building a house in the village. When my brother Found out, he did exactly what this woman did. He wanted him to confess where he Got the money. There is a reason for this

I SUPPORT THE ACCUSED

I think all the cases of housemaids abuse that has been published here on nairaland over the years has shown that women like preying on the weak. However invented the saying women are the Fairer sex must be covering his/her face in shame and disappointment now. The wickedness of women surpasses that of man but they lack the physical strength to unleash terror on men, so they settle for mental and emotional abuse one men. The housemaids on the other hand who are young weak kids are vulnerable to physical abuse from their madam. To all the men who say never hit a woman no matter what, this is what will happen if they know you can't fight back. 2 Likes

Something just happen right now!

Bitter woman

When it comes to domestic violence, women are on the lead. The only saving grace men have over women is that men are physically strong, if not eh？

There's a reason God/nature made women to be physically weaker than men. If women were stronger, trust me guys, we'd be toast. 2 Likes 1 Share

Wait a minute..

Why is she covering her eyes from the Camera? Shame?

Lord have mercy.

G

This is a witch not a woman.

adadike281:

I think its time we ban this housemaid of a thing. omutalu, zuo! Train your children yourselves to avoid stories that touch.

It can't be banned unless you are willing to feed children born to parents

in extreme poverty. It can't be banned unless you are willing to feed children born to parentsin extreme poverty. 1 Like

This is unacceptable!!! child abuse.

This is uncall for try this in Europe u will rot in jail

The stupid aunty need to rot in jail but Nigeria police will over look it, who knows if it's their relative will be next victim, God please strengthen the girl and give her grace to withstand the challenges she's going thru....

some people are just born wicked

nawa ooo... the woman needs to be evaluated mentally. look at her face like kemi olunloyo?

And who is the idiot exposing the girl's buttock and face? i think nairaland need to shop for new mods. Majority of these mods are nothing but bunch where the majority of them have turned to mushroom bloggers and post all manner of stories to fp without professionalism just to get traffic and Adsense peanuts. just example is the op, all his topic ever on this forum made front page, i mean all, am not against that anyway, but professionalism hasto be taken into consideration....smh 1 Like

stephenduru:

The woman pictured below put a knife on fire,allowed it to get hot and used it on her 8-year-old maid.According to reports,she inflicted injuries on the poor girl, leaving her with many scars.The woman was said to be an anty to the victim.She was also said to have inflicted injuries on her with hot water in the past





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-lady-inflicts-injury-on-her-maid.html?m=1

stephenduru:

The woman pictured below put a knife on fire,allowed it to get hot and used it on her 8-year-old maid.According to reports,she inflicted injuries on the poor girl, leaving her with many scars.The woman was said to be an anty to the victim.She was also said to have inflicted injuries on her with hot water in the past





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-lady-inflicts-injury-on-her-maid.html?m=1