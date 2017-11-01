₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,487 members, 3,913,506 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) (5285 Views)
Woman Throws Maid Down From 2nd Floor Of Building In Lagos, Injures Her (Graphic / 23-Year-Old Maid Attacks Her Madam With Bottle After Stealing Umbilical Cord / Mother Assaults & Injures Her Kids In Lagos (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:52pm On Nov 14
The woman pictured below put a knife on fire,allowed it to get hot and used it on her 8-year-old maid.According to reports,she inflicted injuries on the poor girl, leaving her with many scars.The woman was said to be an anty to the victim.She was also said to have inflicted injuries on her with hot water in the past
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/wicked-lady-inflicts-injury-on-her-maid.html?m=1
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:53pm On Nov 14
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:54pm On Nov 14
stephenduru:more
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by ReorxTohGan(m): 7:59pm On Nov 14
haggard old witch ....'em for done burn this uslex thing jae!!!
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by adadike281(f): 8:14pm On Nov 14
I think its time we ban this housemaid of a thing. omutalu, zuo! Train your children yourselves to avoid stories that touch.
10 Likes
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 8:17pm On Nov 14
am allergic to ugly people, ugly person dey beat ugliness enter ur body
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Secretgis: 11:23pm On Nov 14
see design...the woman na area mama
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by stephenduru: 7:52am
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Chevalier(m): 11:15am
This woman ought to be exiled from our solar system.
Smh...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Daeylar(f): 11:16am
Put knife on fire, when it's hot, injure her back before sending her to jail
Why should an 8 year old be a maid in the first place.
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by ConcernedWife: 11:16am
Job search for Hubby - Help a Concerned wife
Pls nairalanders, I thought about this for a long time before I decided to make this announcement. I made sure I exhausted every possible means before coming down here. Please do not crucify me.
I can't divulge everything here . I am looking for a job for my sweetheart . You know when a man with children is out of job.
Anyone please help.
location - lagos
He was a former banker-not sacked.
contact me on affiliatemess@gmail.com
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by itiswellandwell: 11:16am
Too bad
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Ussy4real(m): 11:17am
Imagine say na her the husband do this to.. We no go hear word again
1 Like
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 11:17am
Useless witch .
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys...
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 11:17am
2002 a boy serving my elder brother started building a house in the village. When my brother Found out, he did exactly what this woman did. He wanted him to confess where he Got the money. There is a reason for this
I SUPPORT THE ACCUSED
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Mariopgomery(m): 11:17am
I think all the cases of housemaids abuse that has been published here on nairaland over the years has shown that women like preying on the weak. However invented the saying women are the Fairer sex must be covering his/her face in shame and disappointment now. The wickedness of women surpasses that of man but they lack the physical strength to unleash terror on men, so they settle for mental and emotional abuse one men. The housemaids on the other hand who are young weak kids are vulnerable to physical abuse from their madam. To all the men who say never hit a woman no matter what, this is what will happen if they know you can't fight back.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 11:18am
Something just happen right now!
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:18am
Bitter woman
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by AnyibestDede(m): 11:18am
When it comes to domestic violence, women are on the lead. The only saving grace men have over women is that men are physically strong, if not eh？
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by KevinDein: 11:19am
There's a reason God/nature made women to be physically weaker than men. If women were stronger, trust me guys, we'd be toast.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:19am
Wait a minute..
Why is she covering her eyes from the Camera? Shame?
Lord have mercy.
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Proffdada: 11:19am
G
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Speakdatruth: 11:19am
This is a witch not a woman.
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by ivolt: 11:20am
adadike281:
It can't be banned unless you are willing to feed children born to parents
in extreme poverty.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by adekhingz(m): 11:20am
child abuse. This is unacceptable!!!
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by adetes: 11:20am
This is uncall for try this in Europe u will rot in jail
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 11:20am
The stupid aunty need to rot in jail but Nigeria police will over look it, who knows if it's their relative will be next victim, God please strengthen the girl and give her grace to withstand the challenges she's going thru....
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by tthewop(m): 11:21am
some people are just born wicked
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by priceaction: 11:22am
nawa ooo... the woman needs to be evaluated mentally. look at her face like kemi olunloyo?
And who is the idiot exposing the girl's buttock and face? i think nairaland need to shop for new mods. Majority of these mods are nothing but bunch where the majority of them have turned to mushroom bloggers and post all manner of stories to fp without professionalism just to get traffic and Adsense peanuts. just example is the op, all his topic ever on this forum made front page, i mean all, am not against that anyway, but professionalism hasto be taken into consideration....smh
1 Like
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by akigbemaru: 11:23am
stephenduru:
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by Leez(m): 11:24am
stephenduru:
|Re: Woman Attacks Her 8-Year-Old Maid, Injures Her With Hot Knife (Graphic Photos) by eddieguru(m): 11:24am
demons everywhere! nawa oo
Man Electrocuted Trying To Fix A Problem / Vandals Rupture NNPC Pipeline And Scoop Fuel In Lagos / 4 Children Die As Building Collapses In Jigawa.
Viewing this topic: ejihand, Byhisgraceid, dammillicious, K9Uneet(m), eriegua83, obalolaunited(m), Eldahrix(m), CallMeNene(f), korent265, TheFreeOne, Queenext, ashkenking, mayberry1(f), Namzy(m), tbliz, infotainment(m), Sunnywhite33, Sammybase(m), IgboGoat, Mariseby, dljbd1(m), gengen118, Anonymous60087, bamideleafolabi, nehiz(m), enemercy01, twisteddaNy(m), martineverest(m), four4, Sunclinton(m), CROWNesty, nigmarelli(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21