₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,229 members, 3,912,557 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:19 PM

Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina (12917 Views)

Nigeria Defeats Sierra Leone 2-0: 2017 WAFU Nations Cup / Sergio Ramos Wearing A Nigerian Flag? Twitter Users Ask (Photos) / Muhammad Ali Rushed To Hospital With Respiratory Problem (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Aieboocaar(m): 8:23pm
:
Sergio Aguero reportedly fainted during half-time and was taken to hospital as Nigeria stunned Argentina in a friendly.

The Manchester City striker fell ill in the changing room. He was replaced by Dario Benedetto.

Aguero had earlier scored to put his side 2-0 up, becoming the Albiceleste's third-highest scorer in the process.

But he suffered health issues at the break and was forced to leave the Stadion FK in Krasnodar to be given medical attention.

Aguero underwent tests in hospital as Nigeria came back to record a famous 4-2 win.

Source: http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sergio-aguero-faints-during-half-11520953

2 Shares

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
shocked my first to comment ever in nairaland..


I am dedicating this first to comment to Rochas okorocha



I think Gernot rohr deserves a statue in imo state, so please sir, set up a committee to look into this




Meanwhile Nigeria team be like

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
Argentina going into this game vs Argentina after the game

20 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
The faces Messi made through out the match

8 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Kizyte(m): 10:14pm
S
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by sonofanarchy(m): 10:14pm
the defeat is enough for the whole Argentina to faint
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by ScotFree: 10:14pm
Y
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by TANTUMERGO007: 10:14pm
They nack the guy jazz grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by IamtherealRita(f): 10:14pm
grin cheesy tongue
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by oviejnr(m): 10:14pm
Dem don jam ham, na the defeat shock ham grin
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by fratermathy(m): 10:14pm
Bad headline! angry

And many Nigerians read only headlines so this is bound to deceive many people into the idea that Aguero fainted because Argentina lost when that wasn't what happened.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by FRESHG(m): 10:14pm
TOR
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by olihilistic(m): 10:14pm
What could cause the fainting
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Ezezima2012(m): 10:14pm
Na wao
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dayleke(m): 10:14pm
Ewe n je!!!!

1 Like

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dayleke(m): 10:14pm
EWE n JE!!!!

3 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by IYANGBALI: 10:14pm
Buhari has started killing foreigners too?

7 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Adaowerri111: 10:14pm
naija
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by LordAdam16: 10:14pm
He saw the future and decided to take a bow.

He'd be like, I left the pitch and we lost.

-Lord

2 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Abbeyme: 10:14pm
Wait!!! Who shifted for Aguero to come and faint here

Carry your fainting to Argentina, biko
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Simulator(m): 10:14pm
Na lie...the guy don see future. He no wan follow share for the disgrace...what an elder sees while sitting...lool

2 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by ismail4sure: 10:14pm
next
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Fianze93(m): 10:14pm
Get well soon.

For EPL though
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by godson4u79(m): 10:14pm
See your life outside
psychologist:
Hh
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by affable4: 10:14pm
Great! So will our enemies be fainting out of exhaustion in keeping up with our progress.
Wish him well though.

1 Like

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by hemartins(m): 10:14pm
Damilare6293:
Sorry o. what if he hears that we later won, hope it won't get worse
It won't. It's just a game.
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm
shocked



FIFA needs to stop countries from engaging in Match fixing.


It makes no sense how Nigeria will win Argentina.
This is a rigged game.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by kingjomezy(m): 10:14pm
Reminds me of this song... When Nigeria win Brazil... When Nigeria win Brazil ooh Rivaldo con dey cry......

When Nigeria beat Argen, when Nigeria beat Argen oooh... Aguero con dey faint

17 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by WHOcarex: 10:15pm
grin
Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Alvelt14(m): 10:15pm
Quick recovery Sergio EPL needs you

1 Like

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by priceaction: 10:15pm
get well man

2 Likes

Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dcosmosboy(m): 10:15pm
f**k I nearly make fp 2day oooo. 2 dos my brothers up ☝️ there with Buh,. as comments go dy see una.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Enyimba Vs Kano Pillars (1 - 0) On 19th August 2015 / Double Your Money Daily / Breaking!!! Amaju Pinnick Sacked As NFF President

Viewing this topic: Settle25(m), naijalodge(m), makdcash(m), Onyenna(m), wiseone10, BayoMiller, Dexter247, doncharleyosumo(m), harrysterol(m), Miracle4Sure, Made1414(m), Calebeslove4u(m), ruffbamreal(m), holladeemeji(m), konkacid, dsenator, bakynes(m), Jayzfield, alan056, emmez, Atiajesu(m), Samzzy94(m), MxFactor(m), aries26(m), zubynadis(m), dklex(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, ijekul(m), adaoshi(m), summerflame(m), israelpalatoe(m), kaeyz, tjay0584(m), kosmos95(m), gbengalite(m), digoster(m), johnsir(m), Cardinaljossy(m), chefdoeuvre, Rhema14, bamoski(m), kunlesmiles(m), cappinjerry(m), Ay4lyf(m), elijah82, mansakhalifa(m), seaboyzen(m), happydude, lanrexlan(m), makarios911, ohepo2020(m), Chekwube91, kellyjc(m), Princewilla(m), TellMeNothing, ochiosa(m), AntiJudas(m), MissWrite(f), manciti, ELdaar55(m), ifeanyiogbekene, martinlooter(m), ajufinz(m), concacid, debusion, Blessedmac, Chalito24, 13ShadesOfMay(m), juniorolan(m), peacebe1815, wizzyrich(m), Impenia, janey1984, dafeeds(m), davjos, dahaz(m), chymes0359(m), Aayourmi9(m), lokozoni(m), jesusislor(m), Macantonio(m), Strongbest(m), Ekponoimo(m), pastandy(m), patosky3310(m) and 143 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.