|Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Aieboocaar(m): 8:23pm
Source: http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sergio-aguero-faints-during-half-11520953
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
my first to comment ever in nairaland..
I am dedicating this first to comment to Rochas okorocha
I think Gernot rohr deserves a statue in imo state, so please sir, set up a committee to look into this
Meanwhile Nigeria team be like
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
Argentina going into this game vs Argentina after the game
20 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by psychologist(m): 10:10pm
The faces Messi made through out the match
8 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Kizyte(m): 10:14pm
S
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by sonofanarchy(m): 10:14pm
the defeat is enough for the whole Argentina to faint
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by ScotFree: 10:14pm
Y
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by TANTUMERGO007: 10:14pm
They nack the guy jazz
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by IamtherealRita(f): 10:14pm
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by oviejnr(m): 10:14pm
Dem don jam ham, na the defeat shock ham
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by fratermathy(m): 10:14pm
Bad headline!
And many Nigerians read only headlines so this is bound to deceive many people into the idea that Aguero fainted because Argentina lost when that wasn't what happened.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by FRESHG(m): 10:14pm
TOR
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by olihilistic(m): 10:14pm
What could cause the fainting
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Ezezima2012(m): 10:14pm
Na wao
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dayleke(m): 10:14pm
Ewe n je!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dayleke(m): 10:14pm
EWE n JE!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by IYANGBALI: 10:14pm
Buhari has started killing foreigners too?
7 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Adaowerri111: 10:14pm
naija
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by LordAdam16: 10:14pm
He saw the future and decided to take a bow.
He'd be like, I left the pitch and we lost.
-Lord
2 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Abbeyme: 10:14pm
Wait!!! Who shifted for Aguero to come and faint here
Carry your fainting to Argentina, biko
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Simulator(m): 10:14pm
Na lie...the guy don see future. He no wan follow share for the disgrace...what an elder sees while sitting...lool
2 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by ismail4sure: 10:14pm
next
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Fianze93(m): 10:14pm
Get well soon.
For EPL though
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by godson4u79(m): 10:14pm
See your life outside
psychologist:
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by affable4: 10:14pm
Great! So will our enemies be fainting out of exhaustion in keeping up with our progress.
Wish him well though.
1 Like
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by hemartins(m): 10:14pm
Damilare6293:It won't. It's just a game.
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm
FIFA needs to stop countries from engaging in Match fixing.
It makes no sense how Nigeria will win Argentina.
This is a rigged game.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by kingjomezy(m): 10:14pm
Reminds me of this song... When Nigeria win Brazil... When Nigeria win Brazil ooh Rivaldo con dey cry......
When Nigeria beat Argen, when Nigeria beat Argen oooh... Aguero con dey faint
17 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by WHOcarex: 10:15pm
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by Alvelt14(m): 10:15pm
Quick recovery Sergio EPL needs you
1 Like
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by priceaction: 10:15pm
get well man
2 Likes
|Re: Sergio Aguero Faints, Taken To Hospital At Halftime As Nigeria Defeats Argentina by dcosmosboy(m): 10:15pm
f**k I nearly make fp 2day oooo. 2 dos my brothers up ☝️ there with Buh,. as comments go dy see una.
