Sergio Aguero reportedly fainted during half-time and was taken to hospital as Nigeria stunned Argentina in a friendly.



The Manchester City striker fell ill in the changing room. He was replaced by Dario Benedetto.



Aguero had earlier scored to put his side 2-0 up, becoming the Albiceleste's third-highest scorer in the process.



But he suffered health issues at the break and was forced to leave the Stadion FK in Krasnodar to be given medical attention.



Aguero underwent tests in hospital as Nigeria came back to record a famous 4-2 win.

Source: Source: http://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/sergio-aguero-faints-during-half-11520953 2 Shares

my first to comment ever in nairaland..





I am dedicating this first to comment to Rochas okorocha







I think Gernot rohr deserves a statue in imo state, so please sir, set up a committee to look into this









Argentina going into this game vs Argentina after the game 20 Likes

The faces Messi made through out the match 8 Likes

S

the defeat is enough for the whole Argentina to faint

Y

They nack the guy jazz 10 Likes 1 Share

Dem don jam ham, na the defeat shock ham





TOR

What could cause the fainting

Na wao

Ewe n je!!!! 1 Like

EWE n JE!!!! 3 Likes

Buhari has started killing foreigners too? 7 Likes

naija

He saw the future and decided to take a bow.



He'd be like, I left the pitch and we lost.



-Lord 2 Likes

Wait!!! Who shifted for Aguero to come and faint here



Carry your fainting to Argentina, biko

Na lie...the guy don see future. He no wan follow share for the disgrace...what an elder sees while sitting...lool 2 Likes

next

Get well soon.



For EPL though

psychologist:

Hh See your life outside

Great! So will our enemies be fainting out of exhaustion in keeping up with our progress.

Wish him well though. 1 Like

Damilare6293:

Sorry o. what if he hears that we later won, hope it won't get worse It won't. It's just a game. It won't. It's just a game.









FIFA needs to stop countries from engaging in Match fixing.





It makes no sense how Nigeria will win Argentina.

Reminds me of this song... When Nigeria win Brazil... When Nigeria win Brazil ooh Rivaldo con dey cry......



When Nigeria beat Argen, when Nigeria beat Argen oooh... Aguero con dey faint 17 Likes

Quick recovery Sergio EPL needs you 1 Like

get well man 2 Likes