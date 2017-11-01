Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina (9161 Views)

Super Eagles Players were in a joyous mood after defeating Argentina in a friendly match, 4-2 in Russia thanks to a brace from Arsenal's star, Alexander Iwobi and a goal each from Striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Debutant Brian Idowu.











DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018...They said Nigeria won cos Messi didn't play, We self Moses didn't play..







Tyronne Ebuehi is a brilliant defender, he played beyond my expectation.





I'm wondering while he was benched all this while.

He should be given more playing time in subsequent matches.



Brian Idowu is another ace defender, I wasn't expecting anything less from his performance today, apart from the goal. 7 Likes 1 Share

op were you expecting them to cry ni









please who is that shirtless guy with 6pack standing with our oyibo walls..

Thats Kenneth Omeruo.



Right now, Argentina will dread playing us and if we're paired again at the World Cup, the match will be bloody. Super Eagles made us proud today. Can't wait to see our next FIFA ranking. The last ranking, Argentina was 4th and Nigeria was 41st. The little boy in me feels Nigeria will go beyond round of 16 at the World Cup. Demogorgon:

What happened to Aguero Taste of defeat from an African team was too bitter for him optional1:

Na only God fit punish dstv Xenophobia don kill them finish, the reason they didn't qualify. If you are to measure any South African's blood pressure over this win, you'd be shocked. They're filled with hate. Thats Kenneth Omeruo.Right now, Argentina will dread playing us and if we're paired again at the World Cup, the match will be bloody. Super Eagles made us proud today. Can't wait to see our next FIFA ranking. The last ranking, Argentina was 4th and Nigeria was 41st. The little boy in me feels Nigeria will go beyond round of 16 at the World Cup.Taste of defeat from an African team was too bitter for himXenophobia don kill them finish, the reason they didn't qualify. If you are to measure any South African's blood pressure over this win, you'd be shocked. They're filled with hate. 20 Likes 3 Shares

Hope say akpeyi no follow they open 32 for there



E be like say na Duracell battery dey control that guy brain 2 Likes

What happened to Aguero

Happiness will always be dere portion 1 Like

please you have his digit or twitter handle.. I don they wet already oh.. Na cassava i dey find to use, i no see oh . please you have his digit or twitter handle.. I don they wet already oh.. Na cassava i dey find to use, i no see oh 2 Likes

Na only God fit punish dstv Na only God fit punish dstv

please you have his digit or twitter handle..

I don they wet already oh..

Na cassava i dey find to use, i no see oh .













Jonkey



Wetin concern me self JonkeyWetin concern me self 5 Likes

please you have his digit or twitter handle..

I don they wet already oh..

Na cassava i dey find to use, i no see oh .









Hahahaha, my Hand no dey o Hahahaha, my Hand no dey o







Messi go too vex ooo

So such a match was going on while i was busy arguing with one idiot on Facebook? 5 Likes







Nonsense.





They cant even win Argentina's 5th junior team in a real game.





We all know this is a clear case of match-fixing. Nonsense.They cant even win Argentina's 5th junior team in a real game.We all know this is a clear case of match-fixing. 2 Likes 2 Shares



and I also heard dstv didn't show the match ..



awon wheyrhey ...are they jealous it a pity I couldn't watch the match .and I also heard dstv didn't show the match ..awon wheyrhey ...are they jealous

I think 3 man defence will really work for super eagle at the world cup, ekong,balogun and this nantes player that played alongside them tonight (Awaziem) can form a solid defence,the young keeper Francis Uzoho along with Brian Idowu who is one of the brilliant midfielder..... This is the first time that super eagle will play with 3 man defence and its really work...with this 3 guys in defence, moses can play as a wing back just like at chelsea, with Brian Idowu, I think Mikel can still seat on bench and come in as sub...





Anything about south africa is like xenophobic and hatred.



Imagine,



*dstv is from south africa.



*akpeyi who nearly destroyed eagle efforts played in south africa league (thanks to young francis uzoho who came in to rescue us)





*not to talk of mtn etc 3 Likes

Football sweet

Getting to the top may be easy, but staying there is the ish...you may ask Leicester et Chelsea. Enjoy your victory tonight boys, but don't let it get to you. it wasn't a competitive game. 2 Likes

What a game today!



In contrast to ....

Am begining to believe in the project of gernot rohr, he is breeding a solid force. And to DSTV make i reserve my comment till when TSTV commence proper service because if i say i should curse u now i will miss premier league and champions league but anyway tunder fire ur office in SA for not televising the game. 5 Likes

#XENOPHOBICDSTV





Listen to my songs at http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle



U guys did us proud. But don't rejoice yet. this is just a friendly match

with all d money omeruo dey choo en no still fresh.. na wa o

Lordcenturion2:

I think 3 man defence will really work for super eagle at the world cup, ekong,balogun and this nantes player that played alongside them tonight (Awaziem) can form a solid defence,the young keeper Francis Uzoho along with Brian Idowu who is one of the brilliant midfielder..... This is the first time that super eagle will play with 3 man defence and its really work...with this 3 guys in defence, moses can play as a wing back just like at chelsea, with Brian Idowu, I think Mikel can still seat on bench and come in as sub...





Mikel,sit on bench?









Guy na table tennis match u suppose dey analyse Mikel,sit on bench?Guy na table tennis match u suppose dey analyse 7 Likes