Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Yomzzyblog: 9:00pm
Super Eagles Players were in a joyous mood after defeating Argentina in a friendly match, 4-2 in Russia thanks to a brace from Arsenal's star, Alexander Iwobi and a goal each from Striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Debutant Brian Idowu.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Yomzzyblog: 9:00pm
This is a warning to other teams, DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018...They said Nigeria won cos Messi didn't play, We self Moses didn't play..
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by mazimee(m): 9:05pm
Tyronne Ebuehi is a brilliant defender, he played beyond my expectation.
I'm wondering while he was benched all this while.
He should be given more playing time in subsequent matches.
Brian Idowu is another ace defender, I wasn't expecting anything less from his performance today, apart from the goal.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by optional1(f): 9:06pm
op were you expecting them to cry ni
please who is that shirtless guy with 6pack standing with our oyibo walls..
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by nerodenero: 9:13pm
optional1:Thats Kenneth Omeruo.
Right now, Argentina will dread playing us and if we're paired again at the World Cup, the match will be bloody. Super Eagles made us proud today. Can't wait to see our next FIFA ranking. The last ranking, Argentina was 4th and Nigeria was 41st. The little boy in me feels Nigeria will go beyond round of 16 at the World Cup.
Demogorgon:Taste of defeat from an African team was too bitter for him
optional1:Xenophobia don kill them finish, the reason they didn't qualify. If you are to measure any South African's blood pressure over this win, you'd be shocked. They're filled with hate.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Vinstel: 9:13pm
optional1:Kenneth Omeruo
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Homeboiy(m): 9:14pm
Hope say akpeyi no follow they open 32 for there
E be like say na Duracell battery dey control that guy brain
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Demogorgon(m): 9:18pm
What happened to Aguero
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by ufuosman(m): 9:18pm
Happiness will always be dere portion
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by optional1(f): 9:20pm
nerodenero:
Vinstel:
please you have his digit or twitter handle.. I don they wet already oh.. Na cassava i dey find to use, i no see oh .
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by optional1(f): 9:22pm
nerodenero:
Na only God fit punish dstv
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Ufranklin92(m): 9:26pm
optional1:
Jonkey
Wetin concern me self
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Demogorgon(m): 9:28pm
nerodenero:Really? Which is worse? This one or the the defeat to Germany 3 years ago
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Vinstel: 9:47pm
optional1:Hahahaha, my Hand no dey o
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by optional1(f): 9:55pm
E go concern you oh.. Cos u share same name with my bf
Ufranklin92:
ur hand no dey yet u use ur hand type abi na leg u use type
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Hpira: 10:28pm
Messi go too vex ooo
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by lonelydora(m): 10:28pm
So such a match was going on while i was busy arguing with one idiot on Facebook?
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by NwaAmaikpe: 10:28pm
Nonsense.
They cant even win Argentina's 5th junior team in a real game.
We all know this is a clear case of match-fixing.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by psalmhorah(m): 10:29pm
it a pity I couldn't watch the match .
and I also heard dstv didn't show the match ..
awon wheyrhey ...are they jealous
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Lordcenturion2(m): 10:30pm
I think 3 man defence will really work for super eagle at the world cup, ekong,balogun and this nantes player that played alongside them tonight (Awaziem) can form a solid defence,the young keeper Francis Uzoho along with Brian Idowu who is one of the brilliant midfielder..... This is the first time that super eagle will play with 3 man defence and its really work...with this 3 guys in defence, moses can play as a wing back just like at chelsea, with Brian Idowu, I think Mikel can still seat on bench and come in as sub...
Anything about south africa is like xenophobic and hatred.
Imagine,
*dstv is from south africa.
*akpeyi who nearly destroyed eagle efforts played in south africa league (thanks to young francis uzoho who came in to rescue us)
*not to talk of mtn etc
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Kizyte(m): 10:30pm
Football sweet
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by elChapo1: 10:31pm
Getting to the top may be easy, but staying there is the ish...you may ask Leicester et Chelsea. Enjoy your victory tonight boys, but don't let it get to you. it wasn't a competitive game.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by AMZYMAYO(m): 10:31pm
What a game today!
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Supersuave2(m): 10:34pm
big ups to all the guys except that yeye gk wey wan spoil our joy
NwaAmaikpe:Try to tame the level of your insanity na
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by iluvpomo(m): 10:35pm
In contrast to ....
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by OVA200(m): 10:35pm
Am begining to believe in the project of gernot rohr, he is breeding a solid force. And to DSTV make i reserve my comment till when TSTV commence proper service because if i say i should curse u now i will miss premier league and champions league but anyway tunder fire ur office in SA for not televising the game.
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by elChapo1: 10:35pm
nerodenero:
#XENOPHOBICDSTV
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:36pm
Up naija
NwaAmaikpe:
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by Gkemz(m): 10:36pm
U guys did us proud. But don't rejoice yet. this is just a friendly match
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by BadBlaize(m): 10:37pm
with all d money omeruo dey choo en no still fresh.. na wa o
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by elyte89: 10:37pm
Lordcenturion2:
Mikel,sit on bench?
Guy na table tennis match u suppose dey analyse
Re: Super Eagles Players All Smiles After Defeating Argentina by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:38pm
Messi be like.
Oga coach, na because I no play
