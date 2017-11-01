₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by ChangeIsCostant: 6:30am
This is encouraging. Pictured are former armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and militants who were converted after n evangelical outreach by Omega Power Ministries - OPM in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital. The ex-hoodlums were baptized after being converted.
The church also gave them free accommodations in OPM free estates, opened shops for all their wives as their children were enrolled in free OPM schools.
Some of them were enrolled in different skills acquisitions program like, free oil and gas training, ICT, Driving school, pipeline welding , generator repair, electrical and electronics repairs, etc...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/armed-robbers-kidnappers-get-baptized-conversion-port-harcourt-photos.html
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by ChangeIsCostant: 6:30am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by cummando(m): 6:31am
That one no mean say make I go the church go dedicate my new ride
Na the car seat nylon go remain. This their face lasan na die!
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Khd95(m): 6:36am
baptism for inside swimming pool
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by modelmike7(m): 6:40am
TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HAS DONE!
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Vizboy1: 7:49am
Please pray for me o
For God to grant me
Journey mercy
Because I am going to my
Room from the kitchen with
My food on my hand
������
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Oladipo1166(m): 7:51am
I think I have seen this picture b4.
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by coolie1: 7:51am
hmmm...publicity stunt
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Oyindidi(f): 7:52am
God help Port Harcourt, all this number repent but thieves still full everywhere
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by modelmike7(m): 7:52am
Vizboy1:Journey mercies bro. Eat well!!
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Memories12411: 7:52am
They should go and sin no more.
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Ericaikince(m): 7:52am
For inside obalede hotel swimming pools abi
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by modelmike7(m): 7:52am
Khd95:It's all about water and genuine repentance !!
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Nathan2016: 7:53am
Most of them are there for the advantages
Imagine, you would have said they are now children to be taking care of. when the advantages is gone, hope they can still be on the right path
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by davillian(m): 7:53am
This kind of pastor can make heaven.
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by frankgreat(m): 7:53am
Does it mean they can't be arrested for their crimes again? Let me understand biko
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by tydi(m): 7:53am
African mentality i spit on thee,and if i may ask of what use is the baptism?
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Ericaikince(m): 7:53am
This one must be one of us
Oladipo1166:
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by mzHANA(f): 7:53am
The ministry of God is moving
Thank God for all this
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by anonymuz(m): 7:53am
E be like say I go declear myself as a militant so that I go fit get much benefit
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by oganology33(m): 7:54am
If their sins & crime has bin 4given by God. What abt man, society, the law & Justice?
Wont they have to pay
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Unary: 7:54am
New beginning
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by greatmarshall(m): 7:54am
Wonderful
Wonderful
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by free2ryhme: 7:56am
Go and sin no more
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by spongeisback: 7:58am
Matthew 23vs23
Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices--mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law--justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.
There's no justice in Nigeria. You break the law you're free as long as you accept Jesus? What about those affected by their actions?!
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by ezex(m): 7:58am
Its not only about baptizing,what if he still has hardened heart?
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Strongbest(m): 7:59am
Oyindidi:
O, you dey see am too? Lols
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by obryneblaque: 8:00am
Thank God....The goodnews is spreading
Thank God....The goodnews is spreading
(Whatsapp: 08130767357)
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Oyindidi(f): 8:00am
Strongbest:I pray them no become baptized thieves
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Strongbest(m): 8:01am
I pray the repentance is genuine and I pray more will repent genuinely.
That is the thing about God. Once you are ready to turn away from your sins and confess Him as your Lord, He is always ready to forgive.
2Corinthians 5:17.
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Kingdolo(m): 8:02am
|Re: Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted by Lomprico2: 8:04am
And what of the crimes they committed? Are they going to be jailed for it?
All na wash, when election time reach their gun suppliers will re-recruit dem again. No be Rivers state again?
