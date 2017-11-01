Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Cultists, Kidnappers & Militants Baptized In Port Harcourt After Being Converted (3936 Views)

The church also gave them free accommodations in OPM free estates, opened shops for all their wives as their children were enrolled in free OPM schools.



Some of them were enrolled in different skills acquisitions program like, free oil and gas training, ICT, Driving school, pipeline welding , generator repair, electrical and electronics repairs, etc...



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/armed-robbers-kidnappers-get-baptized-conversion-port-harcourt-photos.html

TO GOD BE THE GLORY, GREAT THINGS HE HAS DONE! 1 Like 1 Share

I think I have seen this picture b4.

hmmm...publicity stunt

God help Port Harcourt, all this number repent but thieves still full everywhere

Journey mercies bro. Eat well!!

They should go and sin no more.

For inside obalede hotel swimming pools abi

It's all about water and genuine repentance !!

Most of them are there for the advantages





Imagine, you would have said they are now children to be taking care of. when the advantages is gone, hope they can still be on the right path

This kind of pastor can make heaven.

Does it mean they can't be arrested for their crimes again? Let me understand biko

African mentality i spit on thee,and if i may ask of what use is the baptism?

This one must be one of us

The ministry of God is moving





Thank God for all this

E be like say I go declear myself as a militant so that I go fit get much benefit





Wont they have to pay If their sins & crime has bin 4given by God. What abt man, society, the law & Justice?Wont they have to pay

New beginning

Wonderful





Go and sin no more

Matthew 23vs23

Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices--mint, dill and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law--justice, mercy and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former.

There's no justice in Nigeria. You break the law you're free as long as you accept Jesus? What about those affected by their actions?!

Its not only about baptizing,what if he still has hardened heart?

God help Port Harcourt, all this number repent but thieves still full everywhere







O, you dey see am too? Lols

Thank God....The goodnews is spreading





I pray them no become baptized thieves







That is the thing about God. Once you are ready to turn away from your sins and confess Him as your Lord, He is always ready to forgive.



2Corinthians 5:17.









www.nairaland.com/1798724/ I pray the repentance is genuine and I pray more will repent genuinely.That is the thing about God. Once you are ready to turn away from your sins and confess Him as your Lord, He is always ready to forgive.2Corinthians 5:17.