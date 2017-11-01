₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,487 members, 3,913,506 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 12:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize (3458 Views)
Nigeria To Begin Exporting Rice From Kebbi State(photos) / Why We Must Say No To Genetically Modified Food (GM Foods) / Groups Opposes Genetically Modified Maize, Cotton- Daily Trust (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by ArewaWatch: 6:46am
The National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA, said it has, in conjunction with the Nigerian Customs Service, ordered that the genetically modified (GM) maize consignment illegally imported into Nigeria be sent back.
Rufus Egbegba, the Director-General of NBMA, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.
“In view of the information and facts on ground, the agency, in fulfilment of its mandate and in collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service, ordered the repatriation of the maize consignment with immediate effect,’’ he said.
He recalled that in October, the agency was informed of the importation of a large maize consignment.
Mr. Egbegba said: “The NBMA had to step in to avert the release of the maize consignment into the country due to the failure of the importing company to obtain a GM seed import permit from the NBMA,’’ he said.
“Representatives of the company were invited to provide more information on the GM status of their import, after which the NBMA proceeded to obtain samples and conduct laboratory tests to ascertain the GM status of the imported maize.
“The results of the analysis and the tests by an independent laboratory of six samples showed categorically that the maize imports were actually genetically modified maize.’’
The director-general stressed that the NBMA was proactive and would not tolerate any illegalities or shortcuts in its efforts to protect the lives of Nigerians and the integrity of their environment.
“The essence of ensuring that permit is granted before the release of any genetically modified seed, grains, or organisms is to ensure that risks assessment is carried out to ascertain their safety to the environment and human health,’’ he said.
Mr. Egbegba, therefore, advised all stakeholders to abide by the extant biosafety laws to avoid any form of sanction.
“The advice is in line with the NBMA Act, Part VII.
“It states that no person, institution or body shall import, export, transit or commercialise any genetically modified organism or product intended for direct use as food or feed, or for processing unless with the approval of the Agency.
“The NBMA is by this Act empowered to sanction any erring party for importing or releasing unauthorised genetically modified products, be it grains or any kind of seed, as the case may be.
“The Act made it clear that any person, institution or body that wishes to import, export, transit or otherwise carry out such activities, or undertake confined field trial, multi-locational trial or commercial release of a GMO, shall apply to the Director-General of NBMA prior to such activity.’’
Mr. Egbegba assured the citizens that their safety was the priority of NBMA and urged them to see the agency as a dependable body that could protect their interests.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Customs Service recently impounded 90 tonnes of GM maize, valued at about $10 million, which was illegally imported into the country through the Apapa seaport in Lagos.
The GM maize was reportedly imported from Argentina.
(NAN)
Source: http://arewawatch.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/nigeria-to-send-back-illegally-imported.html
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by joceey(m): 11:05am
Really
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Ericaikince(m): 11:05am
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by BruncleZuma: 11:06am
Maize kwa is imported? What have I been buying at Kofar Mata?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Xcelinteriors(f): 11:06am
Check my signature for affordable window blind and wallpaper
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Secretgis: 11:06am
mumu people
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Jupxter: 11:06am
Are there legal genetically modified crops? Which one is illegal?
They should visit malls like Shoprite and see if they won't see tons of genetically modified crops there..It is well
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Ericaikince(m): 11:07am
joceey:must you comment in every post...
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Deicide: 11:07am
Do they normally send bk illegally imported cars?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Chevalier(m): 11:07am
ff
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Ericaikince(m): 11:07am
Secretgis:d for donut... Ode
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by uminem02(m): 11:07am
So because we beat Argentina, they decided to give us GM maize
Nobody should quote me o
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by ConcernedWife: 11:08am
Job search for Hubby - Help a Concerned wife
Pls nairalanders, I thought about this for a long time before I decided to make this announcement. I made sure I exhausted every possible means before coming down here. Please do not crucify me.
I can't divulge everything here . I am looking for a job for my sweetheart . You know when a man with children is out of job.
Anyone please help.
location - lagos
He was a former banker-not sacked.
contact me on affiliatemess@gmail.com
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by gudvibz(f): 11:09am
Where were they when it was been packaged or when it was cleared to leave port.
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:09am
Lobatan
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Snails: 11:09am
why not destroy it instead of sending it back? if it's foreign rice you people will know how to destroy it.
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Chevalier(m): 11:11am
uminem02:Like say you know wetin dey my mind
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by uminem02(m): 11:13am
Chevalier:Lool...I dey pray make those ITK's no quote me
B4 dem begin gimme fire
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by EvilMetahuman: 11:13am
So what?
Why send them back if they are not harmful to humans?
What next? start returning every item illegally imported into the country?
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Dizu(m): 11:14am
But this maize looks fresh
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Proffdada: 11:15am
After how many years many waters have passed under the bridge
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by deflover(m): 11:16am
I thought the agriculture revolution of APC is working
I thought the north feeds us all
What happened to all the produce from the north that made them say without them hungry go kill us
So no more corn for north so tey dem begin import
APC and lies
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by wisestman(m): 11:20am
ConcernedWife:
careers.mtnonline.com
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by ConcernedWife: 11:27am
wisestman:Thanks .The site is not opening
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by Nbote(m): 11:29am
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by lindabon(f): 11:31am
We import maize? Is there no soil again in Nigeria?
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by STEKENT: 11:38am
Victory at last. They eventually stop the importation of the maize, Olam well done
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by taurusmena1(m): 11:39am
www.marajobs.com
ConcernedWife:
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by OlujobaSamuel: 11:44am
lindabon:seedlings for higher yield.
abeg wetin dey any of our supermarket wey no be GM, even meat sef be GM, abi how broiler dey quick grow pass other chicken.
Nigeria should work on the cons of GM to know what to do about it, what's the essence of permit if you dont want it in the nation.
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by tzoracle: 11:47am
Jupxter:
there are legal genetically modified crops. Most of the cow-pea planted these days are modified, modified crops are a common sight now, take for instance the large apples and berries you see at all the large foreign stores. those who are informed know they are modified, my only fear is that they might be using Nigeria as testing ground for gmo's
cc: Gerrard59
|Re: Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize by correctguy101(m): 11:47am
BruncleZuma:
Uncle Zuma, it's GM maize....
Genetically modified to fit certain conditions...
Some are insect resistant or repellant,...
Some are drought resistant,....
And many more....
All is done to combat the shortage of food crops seemingly caused by it's use in several industries and maybe deteriorating climate.
But my fear is, only if we have the instrument in Africa to cross check and confirm if any other funny foreign substance has been added.
I don't trust these world aid ppl one bit.
They control population whichever way they can and now that AI are becoming more advanced, there's a suspicion I have and I believe we'll all sooner or later be replaced but we'll live longer.
A synthetic world is on its way....
How Can I Get Cheapest Price For Bags Of Rice. / Oil Palm Mill For Sale In Akwa Ibom / FMARD Invites Application From Nagropreneurs & Market-oriented Producer
Viewing this topic: Mzpinzy, ThatNova(m), Ahmadm(m), CNNN, Fanny1, tzoracle, slawomir, EmmaMsc(m), SLOVFO(m), Juchii(m), ogohfrancis(m), cetzak, rhothymie(m), Gentsndladys, daikale, serege(m), emmbet, HZwriters, djkaneo(m), xhale99, rash47(m), SugaryBelle(f), LordTrezy, yeyerolling and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11