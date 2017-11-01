Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / Nigeria To Send Back Illegally Imported Genetically Modified Maize (3458 Views)

Rufus Egbegba, the Director-General of NBMA, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.



“In view of the information and facts on ground, the agency, in fulfilment of its mandate and in collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service, ordered the repatriation of the maize consignment with immediate effect,’’ he said.



He recalled that in October, the agency was informed of the importation of a large maize consignment.



Mr. Egbegba said: “The NBMA had to step in to avert the release of the maize consignment into the country due to the failure of the importing company to obtain a GM seed import permit from the NBMA,’’ he said.



“Representatives of the company were invited to provide more information on the GM status of their import, after which the NBMA proceeded to obtain samples and conduct laboratory tests to ascertain the GM status of the imported maize.



“The results of the analysis and the tests by an independent laboratory of six samples showed categorically that the maize imports were actually genetically modified maize.’’



The director-general stressed that the NBMA was proactive and would not tolerate any illegalities or shortcuts in its efforts to protect the lives of Nigerians and the integrity of their environment.



“The essence of ensuring that permit is granted before the release of any genetically modified seed, grains, or organisms is to ensure that risks assessment is carried out to ascertain their safety to the environment and human health,’’ he said.















Mr. Egbegba, therefore, advised all stakeholders to abide by the extant biosafety laws to avoid any form of sanction.



“The advice is in line with the NBMA Act, Part VII.



“It states that no person, institution or body shall import, export, transit or commercialise any genetically modified organism or product intended for direct use as food or feed, or for processing unless with the approval of the Agency.



“The NBMA is by this Act empowered to sanction any erring party for importing or releasing unauthorised genetically modified products, be it grains or any kind of seed, as the case may be.



“The Act made it clear that any person, institution or body that wishes to import, export, transit or otherwise carry out such activities, or undertake confined field trial, multi-locational trial or commercial release of a GMO, shall apply to the Director-General of NBMA prior to such activity.’’



Mr. Egbegba assured the citizens that their safety was the priority of NBMA and urged them to see the agency as a dependable body that could protect their interests.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Customs Service recently impounded 90 tonnes of GM maize, valued at about $10 million, which was illegally imported into the country through the Apapa seaport in Lagos.



The GM maize was reportedly imported from Argentina.



(NAN)





Are there legal genetically modified crops? Which one is illegal?



They should visit malls like Shoprite and see if they won't see tons of genetically modified crops there..It is well 1 Like

Do they normally send bk illegally imported cars? 1 Like

So because we beat Argentina, they decided to give us GM maize

Where were they when it was been packaged or when it was cleared to leave port.

why not destroy it instead of sending it back? if it's foreign rice you people will know how to destroy it.

So what?



Why send them back if they are not harmful to humans?



What next? start returning every item illegally imported into the country? 1 Like

We import maize? Is there no soil again in Nigeria?

abeg wetin dey any of our supermarket wey no be GM, even meat sef be GM, abi how broiler dey quick grow pass other chicken.

Nigeria should work on the cons of GM to know what to do about it, what's the essence of permit if you dont want it in the nation. seedlings for higher yield.abeg wetin dey any of our supermarket wey no be GM, even meat sef be GM, abi how broiler dey quick grow pass other chicken.Nigeria should work on the cons of GM to know what to do about it, what's the essence of permit if you dont want it in the nation.

Are there legal genetically modified crops? Which one is illegal?



They should visit malls like Shoprite and see if they won't see tons of genetically modified crops there..It is well

there are legal genetically modified crops. Most of the cow-pea planted these days are modified, modified crops are a common sight now, take for instance the large apples and berries you see at all the large foreign stores. those who are informed know they are modified, my only fear is that they might be using Nigeria as testing ground for gmo's

