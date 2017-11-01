Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day (7006 Views)

Source: Below is a heartbreaking burial photo of a man,his wife and son who died almost the same day.They are set to be buried the same day in Imo state.What a tragedy!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/heartbreaking-burial-photo-of-manwife.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

What a destroyed country!

NOTHING SO TRAGIC AS THIS..

REST IN PEACE FAMILY.

SO SAD!! 3 Likes

Rip

This is so heartbreaking.Very tragic.May their souls RIP.Amen 3 Likes

Aru mere!!! RIP ndi nkem!

This shall not be our portion IJN









RIP 4 Likes

it happens

RIP to d dead...

RIP



Aru na eme!

Chai!Aru na eme!

I mean ppl now die like chicken. Too bad mehn, is the life expectancy in Nigeria even upto 40 years currentlyI mean ppl now die like chicken.

Must be an accident, may their soul rest in peace.

May God keep us from evil expectations.

rip to them.



but the truth must be told, this administration has recorded more deaths than any

May their souls rest in peace

But what killed them? dis kind of news weakens me.

Shut the hell slowpoke, do you know the cause of their death?

rip to them.



Is it not natural for people to die?







RIP to them

Dis happened in my community

De wia poisoned to death

FACT

We were not told what happened to them.

RIP to the dead.

Are they also victim of Python dance?

ina Lilah wa INA ilaehi rojiun

What a destroyed country!





Oh God save us from the decline in intelligence

probably failed development!



anyways rip

What a destroyed country!

the country killed them ?

most likely an accident... sad. rip