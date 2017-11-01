₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,488 members, 3,913,508 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 12:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day (7006 Views)
Wike, His Wife & Son At PDP Supreme Court Thanksgiving Service / Governor Obiano And His Wife, Son And Daughter (Photo) / Gbenga Daniel, His Wife, Son & Daughter (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by stephenduru: 7:55am
Below is a heartbreaking burial photo of a man,his wife and son who died almost the same day.They are set to be buried the same day in Imo state.What a tragedy!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/heartbreaking-burial-photo-of-manwife.html?m=1
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by juman(m): 7:59am
What a destroyed country!
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by modelmike7(m): 8:00am
NOTHING SO TRAGIC AS THIS..
REST IN PEACE FAMILY.
SO SAD!!
3 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by pyyxxaro: 8:02am
Okorocha
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by PenlsCaP: 8:07am
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by okoro4: 10:32am
This is so heartbreaking.Very tragic.May their souls RIP.Amen
3 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by adadike281(f): 11:04am
Aru mere!!! RIP ndi nkem!
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by TRUTH2020: 11:20am
H
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by NoFavors: 11:21am
This shall not be our portion IJN
RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by EmmaLege: 11:21am
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Centimetre: 11:21am
it happens
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Elslim: 11:21am
RIP to d dead...
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by 2winsboi(m): 11:22am
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Sirheny007(m): 11:22am
Chai!
Aru na eme!
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by faith551(m): 11:22am
Too bad mehn, is the life expectancy in Nigeria even upto 40 years currently I mean ppl now die like chicken.
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by wiringdpt(m): 11:23am
Must be an accident, may their soul rest in peace.
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Speakdatruth: 11:23am
May God keep us from evil expectations.
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Godjone(m): 11:23am
rip to them.
but the truth must be told, this administration has recorded more deaths than any
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Prettyclever(f): 11:23am
May their souls rest in peace
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by SPOILT9JAOLOSHO: 11:23am
But what killed them? dis kind of news weakens me.
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by wiringdpt(m): 11:24am
Shut the hell slowpoke, do you know the cause of their death?
juman:
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Chevalier(m): 11:26am
Godjone:Is it not natural for people to die?
RIP to them
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Ogujioforh(m): 11:27am
wiringdpt:Dis happened in my community
De wia poisoned to death
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Nathdoug(m): 11:27am
FACT
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by Mayydayy(m): 11:27am
We were not told what happened to them.
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by onesimus4(m): 11:30am
Are they also victim of Python dance?
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by solar97(m): 11:31am
ina Lilah wa INA ilaehi rojiun
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by lazygal: 11:32am
juman:
Oh God save us from the decline in intelligence
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by mrolive: 11:36am
probably failed development!
anyways rip
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by zinizta: 11:36am
juman:
the country killed them ?
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by zinizta: 11:37am
most likely an accident... sad. rip
|Re: Obituary Of Man, Wife & Son In Imo Who Are Set To Be Buried Same Day by correctguy101(m): 11:38am
lazygal:Amen to that...
The family left same time, I wish them a safe journey home....
New Year Cake Training Promo / AG Entertainment Forum General Meeting!!! / For Talented music artistes(Rappers and Singers)
Viewing this topic: AneOduh, iOctane, ocheboy(m), innobarca(m), nosadesmond(m), herdeythoun(f), Ogujioforh(m), Adorenkem, Marcelxyz(m), abadiru, sarujaSA(m), Tajzy, donmelinga(m), jimmyj, geezonaire1415, ubisco, simplyglow, kadree(m), ogbada33, Felixprosper, majoruzo, baakus(m), blecele, doctorexcel, Junaknoni(m), olaruchi, reminiscing(f), Cjay2020(m), biafrakwenu(m), hajifaty, joeysuki(m), bouncin04(m), givenny(f), estolaB(f), guiddoti, Graciousnaija, Zencryph, Leopantro, durell(m), bfmconcepts, christabeli, Black5050(m), apakoso2020 and 113 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28